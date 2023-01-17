ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

WKRG News 5

Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Crestview woman charged with DUI Manslaughter

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — A Crestview woman is facing charges after she allegedly ran over and killed a motorcyclist, according to the Crestview Police Department. Investigators wrote in a news release that Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, is charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter following a June 17th, 2022, traffic crash that resulted in the […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WMBB

Man who stabbed woman more than 100 times sentenced to life

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who stabbed a woman 109 times was sentenced to life in prison this week. Storm Royal Thayer, 26, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the July 2021 killing. The incident happened in San Destin at Thayer’s father’s home. The victim was described as a roommate. Before […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Police: Suspects wanted for criminal mischief in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are seeking two suspects wanted for several felony criminal mischiefs in Downtown Pensacola last Friday. Pensacola Police say the two men caused damage to several businesses and residents. No further details were released. Police released surveillance video of the suspects. Contact Detective John Cramer 850-436-5406 with...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

BCSO arrests man suspected of stealing items from beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — When Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 40-year-old Casey Shuff this week, they said they found truckloads of items stolen over the past few years.  “So, we received the report of a stolen bike stand and some property on the west end of the beach,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol recognized by the state

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol troopers were recognized by the state at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Tallahassee. Corporal Jacob Moore, Troopers Ethan Elerbee, Kale Davis, and Ronald Khune all received Attorney General Ashley Moody’s ‘Back the Blue’ award. “We were recognized by her office for a case that we made […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WKRG News 5

Shooting on Saxon Street deemed self-defense, 1 arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been arrested after a shooting on Saxon Street on Monday. Patrick Antoine Davison, 47, was charged with aggravated battery (domestic violence,) in connection with the shooting, as well as fleeing/eluding police and a moving traffic violation. ECSO said a juvenile […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man o’ Wars wash up on Okaloosa Island beaches

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A streak of teal and turquoise is marking the high-tide line along Okaloosa County beaches. Though they might look like little plastic bags, they are venomous Man o’ Wars that are drying up along the shore. WKRG News 5 found the creatures washed up at Princess Beach near the Eglin […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pace woman killed in four-vehicle wreck on Highway 90 heading into Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 65-year-old Pace woman was killed and four others were injured in a four-vehicle wreck on the Highway 90 bridge heading into Pace on Wednesday. The wreck happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol confirms four vehicles and six people were involved in the...
PACE, FL

