Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersDwayne PiergiovanniDestin, FL
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCrestview, FL
Osaka Restaurant Offers Japanese Cuisine in Destin, FloridaGabriella KorosiDestin, FL
Related
Florida Woman Arrested With Stolen Scratch-Off Tickets, Meth In A “Hide-A-Can”
A Florida woman has been arrested after a traffic stop resulted in stolen lottery tickets and vape pens from her employer, as well as methamphetamine. According to investigators, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Javonnia Peak and Sgt. Joe Milonas were working enforcement on Interstate 10
Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
Crestview woman charged with DUI Manslaughter
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — A Crestview woman is facing charges after she allegedly ran over and killed a motorcyclist, according to the Crestview Police Department. Investigators wrote in a news release that Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, is charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter following a June 17th, 2022, traffic crash that resulted in the […]
utv44.com
Man charged with trying to kidnap girl at Escambia County bus stop pleads no contest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in May 2021 at an Escambia County bus stop pleaded no contest in court on Wednesday. Jared Stanga, 32, of Pensacola, was charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery. In...
Man who stabbed woman more than 100 times sentenced to life
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who stabbed a woman 109 times was sentenced to life in prison this week. Storm Royal Thayer, 26, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the July 2021 killing. The incident happened in San Destin at Thayer’s father’s home. The victim was described as a roommate. Before […]
WEAR
Deputies investigating 'suspicious' fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Escambia County Wednesday. It happened at a home on Prieto Drive in Warrington around 2 p.m. Escambia County Fire Rescue says one pet died in the fire. No other injuries were reported. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
3 men arrested Tuesday for gun charges in Escambia Co.: Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three men were arrested for gun related charges on Tuesday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit and the U.S. Marshalls. According to ECSO, Ryan Lynn Faulk, 32, was arrested for failure to appear for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled […]
WEAR
Police: Suspects wanted for criminal mischief in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are seeking two suspects wanted for several felony criminal mischiefs in Downtown Pensacola last Friday. Pensacola Police say the two men caused damage to several businesses and residents. No further details were released. Police released surveillance video of the suspects. Contact Detective John Cramer 850-436-5406 with...
BCSO arrests man suspected of stealing items from beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — When Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 40-year-old Casey Shuff this week, they said they found truckloads of items stolen over the past few years. “So, we received the report of a stolen bike stand and some property on the west end of the beach,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office […]
Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol recognized by the state
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol troopers were recognized by the state at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Tallahassee. Corporal Jacob Moore, Troopers Ethan Elerbee, Kale Davis, and Ronald Khune all received Attorney General Ashley Moody’s ‘Back the Blue’ award. “We were recognized by her office for a case that we made […]
WEAR
Man receives 20 years prison for murder of half-sister in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged for the 2017 murder of his half-sister in Santa Rosa County was sentenced to over 20 years in prison on Tuesday. Court records show Jerry Savoy Phillips Jr., 31, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal. He received 249.45 months in prison.
Nurse accused of stealing prescription pills from students pleas not guilty
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A contracted health technician working as the Destin Middle School nurse is facing child neglect and theft of drug charges after she allegedly stole and swapped out students’ prescription pills on campus. The Okaloosa Clerk of Circuit Court record shows 27-year-old Makayla Lacey Crandall entered a not-guilty plea on Jan. 17 […]
WEAR
Deputies: Woman robbed at gunpoint outside Escambia County Dollar General
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was robbed at gunpoint outside a Dollar General in Escambia County on Wednesday, according to deputies. The incident happened around 11 a.m. outside the Dollar General on Lillian Highway. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office responded for an armed robbery. A woman was reportedly walking...
Photos: Prescribed fire leaves smoke plume over Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department shared a photo from the Eglin Air Force Base’s Jackson Guard team working a prescribed fire Sunday, Jan. 15. The flames were on Eglin AFB land in the Northwest portion of the range near Fort Walton Beach. FWBFD said the fire burned more […]
Shooting on Saxon Street deemed self-defense, 1 arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been arrested after a shooting on Saxon Street on Monday. Patrick Antoine Davison, 47, was charged with aggravated battery (domestic violence,) in connection with the shooting, as well as fleeing/eluding police and a moving traffic violation. ECSO said a juvenile […]
Man who tried to kidnap girl at bus stop takes plea deal
A Pensacola man accused of trying to kidnap a girl at a bus stop will be sentenced in February after taking a plea deal.
Man o’ Wars wash up on Okaloosa Island beaches
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A streak of teal and turquoise is marking the high-tide line along Okaloosa County beaches. Though they might look like little plastic bags, they are venomous Man o’ Wars that are drying up along the shore. WKRG News 5 found the creatures washed up at Princess Beach near the Eglin […]
sylacauganews.com
Local man arrested for theft and assault in December now facing murder charge
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – On Friday, Jan. 13, the Investigations Division of the Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) served Christopher Adam Grantham, 26, with a murder warrant after the elderly man he assaulted back in November passed away due to injuries suffered on that night. Grantham has been behind bars at...
Horse Power Pavilion bistro opens, but battle with county continues
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County code compliance officers have been at war with Freeport’s Horse Power Pavilion for about five years. The owner opened the doors to a new bistro this weekend, but that has opened a new round of county actions. Horse Power Pavilion Owner Kate Holland’s dream has come true and her […]
WEAR
Pace woman killed in four-vehicle wreck on Highway 90 heading into Pace
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 65-year-old Pace woman was killed and four others were injured in a four-vehicle wreck on the Highway 90 bridge heading into Pace on Wednesday. The wreck happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol confirms four vehicles and six people were involved in the...
Comments / 0