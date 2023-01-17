ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sodus, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waynetimes.com

Bigler, Jan M.

SODUS POINT: Jan M. Bigler, 63, of Sodus Point passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born in Bradford, PA on March 20, 1959, she was a daughter of the late William Bigler and Dorothy (Smith) Rodemerk. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her beautiful son Michael Kallusch, and stepparents Clare Rodemerk and Beverly Bigler.
SODUS POINT, NY
waynetimes.com

Tyler, Marian E.

Newark: Marian E. Tyler, 93, passed away on January 12, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital. All services are private. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. Marian was born in Newark, NY on August 9, 1929 the daughter of the late William and Eleanor Lay Davenport. She retired from Sarah Coventry where she worked in the Administrative offices.
NEWARK, NY
waynetimes.com

Beckley, Frederick W.

MACEDON: Frederick W. Beckley, 74, passed away peacefully, after a brief illness on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Frederick fought hard and was very brave. Frederick was born on October 25, 1948 in Geneva, New York the son of the late Frederick and Theresa “Loncz” Beckley.
GENEVA, NY
waynetimes.com

Waterman, Beverly Ann

LYONS: Beverly Ann Waterman aka “Pancake”, age 62, passed away on January 15, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. Beverly was born on April 27th, 1960 in Magnolia, Mississippi to Nancy and Marshall Coney. She attended High school at South Pike High school in Magnolia, Mississippi. Beverly moved to New York in 1985 and quickly made this her home. Once her kids were in middle school, she went on to work at the Lyons School District for more than 25 years, winning many employee awards and recognition. For anyone that knew her, they knew she was passionate about working with kids and she was a community mom and touched so many lives She enjoyed attending sporting events and being the loudest proudest person in the building or on the field. It goes without saying that her biggest pride and joy were her children and grandchildren.
LYONS, NY
waynetimes.com

Neels, Dorothy M.

MACEDON: Entered into rest on January 17, 2023 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Alice Boland; brothers, Art, Frank and Harold. Survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Melvin; niece, Deborrah Mamroe; many nieces, nephews, friends and family. There will be no prior calling...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Sharpe, Helen P. (Wallace)

WOLCOTT: Age 89, of Wolcott passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Helen was born in 1933 in Altmar, NY to Ralph and Lucy Wallace. Helen was predeceased by her son, Ronald Barnes; first husband, Merle Barnes; second Husband, Donald Sharpe; and brothers, James, Fred, Norman, and Harry. Helen is survived by her brother, David Druce of Seneca Falls; son, Donald Barnes of Port Orange, FL; daughters, Sharon (George) Culp of Liverpool, NY, Elizabeth (Timothy) Crowell of Wolcott, NY, and.
WOLCOTT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy