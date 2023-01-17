LYONS: Beverly Ann Waterman aka “Pancake”, age 62, passed away on January 15, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. Beverly was born on April 27th, 1960 in Magnolia, Mississippi to Nancy and Marshall Coney. She attended High school at South Pike High school in Magnolia, Mississippi. Beverly moved to New York in 1985 and quickly made this her home. Once her kids were in middle school, she went on to work at the Lyons School District for more than 25 years, winning many employee awards and recognition. For anyone that knew her, they knew she was passionate about working with kids and she was a community mom and touched so many lives She enjoyed attending sporting events and being the loudest proudest person in the building or on the field. It goes without saying that her biggest pride and joy were her children and grandchildren.

LYONS, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO