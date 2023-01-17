Gordon V. Naar, 94, of Millville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 7, 1928, in Amityville, N.Y., son of the late David and Bernardine Naar. Gordon was a graduate of Massapequa High School and the Art Career School in New York City. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1946-49. He enjoyed an illustrious career as a commercial artist for various advertising firms in New York City, and met his future wife while employed by ABC in Manhattan. Gordon had many interests and hobbies. His creativity showed through his talented woodcarvings and beautifully sculpted marble pieces, and his green thumb was evidenced by his meticulously maintained gardens. Gordon was also a faithful and active member of Community Lutheran Church in Frankford. Above all, he cherished time spent with those he held most dear. Gordon was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, and friend who will be genuinely missed by all who knew him.

MILLVILLE, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO