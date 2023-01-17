Read full article on original website
Paynter’s Mill committee applauds Sussex vote
The Eastern Border Committee of the Paynter’s Mill community applauds the 3-2 vote in favor of upholding the current 10-year Sussex County comprehensive plan, approved in 2018. This vote allows the 242 acres of land along Route 1 across from Cave Neck Road to remain designated as low-density development. As neighbors to this land parcel, we appreciate the council’s decision to preserve open space with less concentrated development.
First Baptist Church site plan approved in Lewes
Some members of the First Baptist Church of Lewes are struggling to enter their place of worship. Leaders from the church have designed a new building and parking lot to address the situation. The site plan was approved 4-1 by Lewes Mayor and City Council Jan. 9. Church leaders began...
News Briefs 1/20/23
A plan for a large mixed-use community west of Lewes will be reviewed for the second time by state agencies during a Wednesday, Jan. 25 Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting. The Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with...
Thank you from the Sea Shell Shop
Forty-three years later, the Sea Shell Shop has gone from five locations to four to three to two and now to one. We are consolidating and moving our original location on Rehoboth Avenue to one location out on Route 1, where we have been located since 1996 along with our miniature golf course, Shell We Golf. It’s just one mile north on Route 1 from our beloved downtown Rehoboth Beach, where I not only work but have lived in town for 43 years and where we raised our three children.
Residents know their town the best
When it comes to a town slogan, there isn’t much better than “The Nation’s Summer Capital” in Rehoboth Beach. That title was earned in the first half of the 20th century, as the city became a popular vacation destination for residents of Washington, D.C. The slogan is referenced in Delaware newspapers as far back as 1943, and is still often used today.
Joseph Frederick Rose, man of faith
Joseph Frederick Rose, 82, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born Oct. 9, 1940, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Joseph and Kathryn (Brown) Rose. After graduating from college, Joeseph’s path led him to a 30-year career in Media,...
TKo Hospitality spreads cheer for local families
Three hotels managed by TKo Hospitality, including The Hyatt Place Dewey Beach, The Hyatt House Lewes/Rehoboth Beach and Surf Club Oceanfront Hotel, Dewey Beach, rallied their employees to give back this holiday season. The hotels partnered with the Rehoboth Beach Boys & Girls Club to adopt five deserving families and...
Candace F. Abbott, Del Tech retiree, author
Candace F. Abbott, 75, of Georgetown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, surrounded by her family at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born June 7, 1947, in East Orange, N.J., to the late Jackson C. and Harriet Hoffman Fennemore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Drew C. Abbott, Dec. 3, 2019.
Impatient for results or for another campaign?
In a letter to the Cape Gazette published Jan. 13, George Chambers chides Russ Huxtable for a disappointing first two months in office. Of course, the General Assembly did not go into session until Jan. 10, the same day Huxtable was sworn into office. Let’s be clear. My earlier letter...
Ignite the Light art reception set at CAMP Rehoboth Jan. 21
As part of the celebration of Black History Month, CAMP Rehoboth is hosting Ignite the Light, a six-week group art show continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 28. All are invited to an artists’ reception to be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21. In this juried exhibition, artists...
Nicholas R. Brown, proud veteran
Nicholas R. Brown, 77, of Lewes, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. He was born April 18, 1945, in Dover, son of the late Charles Cahall and Mary (Salmons) Brown. A native Delawarean, after high school, Nicholas attended Dickenson College in Carlisle, Pa., graduating in 1967. He...
Gordon V. Naar, proud veteran
Gordon V. Naar, 94, of Millville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 7, 1928, in Amityville, N.Y., son of the late David and Bernardine Naar. Gordon was a graduate of Massapequa High School and the Art Career School in New York City. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1946-49. He enjoyed an illustrious career as a commercial artist for various advertising firms in New York City, and met his future wife while employed by ABC in Manhattan. Gordon had many interests and hobbies. His creativity showed through his talented woodcarvings and beautifully sculpted marble pieces, and his green thumb was evidenced by his meticulously maintained gardens. Gordon was also a faithful and active member of Community Lutheran Church in Frankford. Above all, he cherished time spent with those he held most dear. Gordon was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, and friend who will be genuinely missed by all who knew him.
Charles Pritchard, proud veteran
Charles “Buddy” Pritchard, 79, of Lewes, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning Jan. 5, 2023, surrounded by his family. Charles was born Nov. 15, 1943, in Wilmington. He grew up in Old New Castle and attended St. Peter’s and Salesianum schools. He enlisted in the military and...
Two candidates file for Milton council seats
There will not be an election in Milton this March, as just two candidates have filed to run for two town council seats. Incumbent Councilwoman Randi Meredith and newcomer Scotty Edler will be sworn in as council members in April. Edler will be taking the seat of Councilman Rich Baty, who will not run for another term.
December Lewes and Rehoboth Top Sales Producers Coldwell Banker Premier
Coldwell Banker Premier is pleased to announce the firm’s top producers for the Rehoboth and Lewes Offices for the month of December. For the Lewes office, the top listing agent was Julie Gritton. The top selling agent was Sarah Russ. The top overall agent was Mary-Beth Pepper. The top team for listing, selling and overall was the Julie Gritton Team. For the Rehoboth office, the top listing agent and top selling agent was Hal Blades. The top overall agent was Skip Faust.
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Vintners Reserve
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard preliminary plans for a proposed residential planned community off Janice Road in the Nassau area near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., presented plans for Vintners Reserve, which includes 316 townhouse units on a...
Fire and Ice Festival events set Jan. 27-29
Lights, Camera, Action is the theme for the sixth annual Fire and Ice Festival, set for Friday to Sunday, Jan. 27 to 29, with attractions in downtown Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Fenwick Island and Dagsboro. Festival goers can trade their beach cruisers for ice skates and experience the Quiet...
Understanding The Contract
When you are selling a home, the most important part of the transaction occurs after you have found a buyer. If your property is being marketed professionally, the real estate agent will put together the purchase offer and present it to you. Each local Board of Realtors has standard contract...
Buying Bug Free
If your house is a typical one, there is probably some kind of small, leggy creature that makes its home with you. Whether they are termites, fleas, roaches, ants, or spiders, it is a good idea to serve them with an eviction notice before you put your home on the market. If home remedies like ionized boric acid don't work, paying a professional exterminator will be money well spent.
Joan Caroll Taylor, loved her family
Joan Caroll Taylor, 65, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. She was the wife of Hudson Taylor, who passed away in April 2003. Joan was born Dec. 5, 1957, to the late John F. and Mildred E. (Smith) Osborne. She was one of seven siblings and was known to be a firecracker to her family.
