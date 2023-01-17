Read full article on original website
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Altoona English program offers new, more flexible major option
ALTOONA, Pa. — A more flexible version of the English major is now available at Penn State Altoona. With fewer specified requirements, The Writing and Literature in Context option gives students more choices in the courses they take and allows them to focus on areas that interest them most, such as professional writing, creative writing, literature, rhetoric, or a combination.
The Daily Collegian
Career fair and networking luncheon returning to Penn State DuBois on March 29
DuBOIS, Pa. — After a brief hiatus, the career fair and networking luncheon is returning to Penn State DuBois. Taking place on Wednesday, March 29, at the PAW Center, this is a prime opportunity for Penn State DuBois students, alumni and other area employees to connect with local and regional employers.
The Daily Collegian
Librarians receive international award for excellence in open education
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Two Penn State University Libraries employees received Open Education (OE) Global’s 2022 Open Education Award for Excellence in Open Pedagogy. Christina Riehman-Murphy, open and affordable educational resources librarian and Sally W. Kalin Librarian for Learning Innovations, and Bryan McGeary, learning design and open education engagement librarian, received the award for their Open Pedagogy Project Roadmap.
The Daily Collegian
Starfish early progress reporting begins Jan. 23
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Starfish early progress reporting window for the spring 2023 semester will open Monday, Jan. 23, and close Wednesday, Feb. 1. Early progress reporting gives instructors of full-semester undergraduate classes the opportunity to provide feedback and, if necessary, activate a larger support network for students.
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Centre Stage presents 'Everybody'
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Centre Stage will begin its spring season with a production of "Everybody," by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Feb. 14–25 at the Pavilion Theatre on the University Park campus. A finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, "Everybody" is a wise and joyful riff on the fifteenth-century morality play "Everyman."
Onward State
State College Locals Bring Hand-Crafted Charcuterie Board Business To Centre County
Not many can say they got a business idea from a girls’ night with friends, but for Heather Heverly and Sarah Ehrlich, a seemingly normal do-it-yourself charcuterie board activity sparked the idea to create their own business. Ahhmazing Graze was created to bring to-go-style charcuterie boxes and grazing tables...
State College council member Gopal Balachandran enters race for Centre County judge seat
If elected, Gopal Balachandran would be the first Indian-American to become a Common Pleas judge in Pennsylvania.
Digital Collegian
Penn State Students react to closure of ‘staple’ Gumby’s Pizza
Mikey Olenick had one true love at Penn State throughout the last four years. Olenick (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said his last goodbye to Gumby’s Pizza on Friday night. On Saturday, Gumby’s Pizza posted a sign on its door that said the restaurant is now “permanently closed.”
Tonilyn Chippie Kargo announces run for Cambria Co. judge
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Tonilyn Chippie Kargo proudly announced on Thursday, Jan. 19 that she will be a candidate for Cambria County Court of Common Pleas Judge in this year’s upcoming election. “It would be an incredible honor to serve the people of Cambria County as Judge,” Kargo said. Kargo is the daughter of […]
wdadradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY SHERIFFS RECEIVE COMMUNITY SERVICE HONOR
The Indiana County Sheriffs were recently recognized by a law enforcement publication for the office’s community outreach efforts. Indiana County Sheriff Bob Fyock, his deputies and the office staff were recognized by LAW Publications as one of seven different agencies to receive their “Excellence in Community Engagement” award, which recognizes those doing more to improve their communities through interactive and innovative community events and programs.
Penn Highlands offering generous sign-on bonuses
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering generous sign-on bonuses to help recruit new talent for high-demand medical positions. Registered Nurses, LPNs, Certified Nursing Assistants, Medical Technologists, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Patient Care Technicians, and Phlebotomists can earn up to $15,000 in bonuses. The sign-on bonus will be paid in two parts six […]
wtae.com
WATCH: Westmoreland County high school student surprised with full-tuition college scholarship
DERRY, Pa. — Cydney Wierzbowski had no idea why she was called out of math class by her principal on Tuesday. She was led to the library, where family and other teachers were waiting to surprise her with a check worth nearly $140,000. "This is awesome. This is an...
Mike Carbonara announces bid for Cambria Co. judge
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Attorney Mike Carbonara is entering the race for Cambria County Judge of the Court of Common Pleas with a promise to bring the same kind of“listening, careful preparation, and empathy” he’s employed for over two decades as a prosecutor and private-practice attorney. Carbonara’s 18-year record as an Assistant District Attorney […]
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Health, Mount Nittany Health first in Centre County to offer TCAR
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Penn State Health physician in Centre County is now offering a minimally invasive option to treat carotid artery disease. Through a partnership with Mount Nittany Health, Dr. Eugene Simoni, a vascular surgeon, is now performing transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR) at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Dunkin’ set to open first location in Penns Valley later this year
The coffee and donut chain, which officially shortened its name from Dunkin’ Donuts, will be in Centre Hall.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State WR announces departure from program after 3 seasons
Penn State receiver Jaden Dottin is moving on. On Wednesday afternoon, Dottin announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. He spent the last 3 seasons with the Nittany Lions. Here’s his announcement:. Dottin did not record any statistics over his first 2 seasons at Penn State. In 2022,...
The Daily Collegian
Bimodal intervention shows promise for intimate partner violence survivors
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Black women involved in the legal system disproportionately experience intimate partner violence (IPV) but currently have few options for tailored interventions that consider intersectionality, according to a Penn State College of Education researcher. Brandy Henry, assistant professor of education (rehabilitation and human services), co-authored a...
WJAC TV
'Paying it forward:' Neighboring school agrees to share Disney trip with United band
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — Officials with the United School District announced that their marching band students will get the opportunity to go to Disney World later this year after a neighboring school stepped in and agreed to share the trip with them. Last week, United School District reported...
fox8tv.com
Greater Johnstown School District Arrest
Johnstown police announced Wednesday that two juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple school shooting threats that was made earlier this week against the Greater Johnstown School District. “At the end of the day, there is no room whatsoever for this type of behavior,”. As a result of the...
The Daily Collegian
Community reminded to continue taking precautions to prevent COVID-19
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — With COVID-19 cases ticking up across Pennsylvania and the nation, health officials at Penn State are reminding the University community to continue to take precautions and personal health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other viral infections. The University encourages Penn State students,...
