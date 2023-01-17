Read full article on original website
Related
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
americanmilitarynews.com
Up to 5,000 troops deployed to Davos World Economic Forum meeting
This year’s annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland – where hundreds of the world’s most powerful people are gathering this week – will be protected by as many as 5,000 troops from the Swiss Armed Forces. The meeting kicked off Monday and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Just One G-7 Leader Will Join the Davos Elite This Year as Regular People Battle Cost-Of-Living Crisis
Germany's Olaf Scholz is the only G-7 leader scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, as it returns to its usual January timeslot. The event will still be packed with some of the biggest names from the worlds of business and finance, politics, media, academia and civil society.
Davos draws record crowds, but its relevance is fading
For decades, business leaders, billionaires and politicians have gathered in Davos, Switzerland under the banner of forging ties that can help solve global problems.
Davos 2023: Ukraine's first lady to deliver letter from Zelenskiy for China
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's first lady told the World Economic Forum on Tuesday she would deliver a letter to China's delegation setting out President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's proposals for ending Russia's war against his country.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Philippines' Marcos says tells Xi intends to pursue independent foreign policy
MANILA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy.
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's resignation from politics prompted by 'brutal attacks'
Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation as New Zealand's Prime Minister was sparked by the relentless criticism she and her family faced, according to the leader of the country's Maori Party.
Kim Jong Un Personally Exiles 5 Cops To Coal Mines For Beating Up Chief: Report
Kim Jong Un reportedly personally punished five police officers for beating up their superior officer during a departmental review. What Happened: Kim exiled five officers of the traffic corps to the coal mines for attacking a superior officer, sources in the country told Radio Free Asia. Sources told the publication...
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO says he wants to have mRNA factory on every continent
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) chief executive Stephane Bancel said on Wednesday the U.S. company was in active discussions to supply COVID-19 vaccines to China.
Fact Check: Is Switzerland Deploying 5,000 Troops to WEF in Davos?
Rumors on social media suggest a brigade of troops will be flown in to guard Davos for the WEF.
Davos 2023: Saudi finance minister says China 'very important', U.S. 'strategic partner'
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday that China "is very important for Saudi" and its largest trade partner, "but also the U.S. is a very important and strategic partner".
At Davos, Ukraine 1st lady urges leaders to 'use influence'
DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — Ukraine's first lady warned world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in the Swiss town of Davos that not all of them were using their influence at a time when Russia's invasion leaves children dying and a world struggling with food insecurity.
France 24
Davos 2023: Ukraine front and centre as Zelensky expected to make speech
The Ukrainian president is set to speak at the World Economic Forum by videolink this Wednesday, as our Business Editor Kate Moody explains. This comes amid the ongoing energy crisis in Europe sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to FRANCE 24 in Davos earlier, EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen said the bloc is reacting successfully to the challenge of ending its dependence on Russian oil and gas. Also in the show, a new report sheds light on the Forum's carbon footprint.
Blinken to test limits of China’s diplomatic engagement on Feb. 5-6 Beijing trip
The secretary of State’s agenda is likely to include the war in Ukraine, Beijing’s growing nuclear arsenal, stalled counternarcotics cooperation and U.S. citizens held in China.
americanmilitarynews.com
World Economic Forum declares new crises
The “climate crisis” has evolved into a “planetary,” “safety” and “justice” crisis, as well as a crisis of the spirit, according to a recent presentation at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. Climate change has long been a priority of the...
The rich and powerful flocked to Davos via private jet to discuss climate change, study finds
At the World Economic Forum, which started Monday in Davos, Switzerland, the global business and political elite will discuss how to combat climate change, but their own private jet travel to attend the conference will , according to a new study from Greenpeace International. The research released last Thursday, which...
Mutiny erupts among WEF staff over role of ‘Mr Davos’
Founder and chair Klaus Schwab has run forum for 52 years but is now seen by some past and present staff as ‘a law unto himself’
