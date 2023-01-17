ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

americanmilitarynews.com

Up to 5,000 troops deployed to Davos World Economic Forum meeting

This year’s annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland – where hundreds of the world’s most powerful people are gathering this week – will be protected by as many as 5,000 troops from the Swiss Armed Forces. The meeting kicked off Monday and...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
KRMG

At Davos, Ukraine 1st lady urges leaders to 'use influence'

DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — Ukraine's first lady warned world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in the Swiss town of Davos that not all of them were using their influence at a time when Russia's invasion leaves children dying and a world struggling with food insecurity.
France 24

Davos 2023: Ukraine front and centre as Zelensky expected to make speech

The Ukrainian president is set to speak at the World Economic Forum by videolink this Wednesday, as our Business Editor Kate Moody explains. This comes amid the ongoing energy crisis in Europe sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to FRANCE 24 in Davos earlier, EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen said the bloc is reacting successfully to the challenge of ending its dependence on Russian oil and gas. Also in the show, a new report sheds light on the Forum's carbon footprint.
americanmilitarynews.com

World Economic Forum declares new crises

The “climate crisis” has evolved into a “planetary,” “safety” and “justice” crisis, as well as a crisis of the spirit, according to a recent presentation at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. Climate change has long been a priority of the...

