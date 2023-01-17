Read full article on original website
Related
21 genius carry-on accessories that travel writers say they never fly without
Don't get stuck on a long flight with a dead laptop battery or uncomfortable shoes. Here are 21 travel essentials that deserve space in your carry-on.
Woman Issues Warning to Female Travelers About 'Silent Crimes' in Europe
It's so important to be aware of your surroundings.
Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9
These steep savings go up to 70 percent off We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season. Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off. Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy...
blufashion.com
Orthaheel Sandals Review: Comfortable and Fashionable Summer Footwear for Pain Relief
Update: Orthaheel is now Vionic, a brand that offers the same sole-hugging technology with modern classics and fresh trends. The change was made due to customer feedback that the Orthaheel name sounded “old” and “orthopedic”. Orthaheel footwear and orthotics are designed by Phillip Vasyli to help restore natural foot function and well-being for women and men.
The 11 best pairs of leggings with pockets that our style editors swear by
Leggings with a built-in pocket can make them more convenient and suited for all-day wear. These are 11 of our favorite leggings with pockets.
Traveler Shares 'Secret' Plane Hack for Flying in Comfort
Not sure how the flight attendants will feel about this though.
AOL Corp
These Katie Holmes-approved comfy loafers just dropped in three new colors
It’s not often that you find a pair of shoes that are as comfortable as they are stylish, and it’s even rarer to find a pair that’s also celeb-approved. Which is why we were so excited to see Katie Holmes step out in Reformation's Agathea Chunky Loafer a few months ago. Since the actress was spotted in the sleek and modern penny loafers, they quickly became a bestseller for the brand which just released the comfy shoe in three new colors.
People are just learning what the metal studs on jeans are for
Whether Mom, Boyfriend, Skinny or Wide, most people are familiar with jeans. Some even wear them every day, but do you know what the metal studs on them are for?. The studs can usually be found around jeans pockets, and resemble one half of a button. The only thing is, there's no other half in which to insert them.
Mic
These clever, cheap products on Amazon work shockingly well — & have pictures to prove it
Yes, the trick to shopping online is almost always to check customer reviews — but taking a close look at product pictures will help, too. They’ll usually display the item in motion so that you can see exactly what you’re ordering, and the products on this list are backed with those kinds of images.
Follow This Advice from a Decluttering Pro If You’re Nervous About Tossing Something
Jeni Bartiromo is a writer based in Los Angeles. She creates digital content for fashion, lifestyle, and F&B brands. She travels occasionally, cooks often and reads daily. Traditional decluttering wisdom dictates that you have four options when undertaking an out-with-the-old project: to keep, donate, sell, or trash. But the process of downsizing is so much more emotional than that. No, it’s not practical to save everything that’s ever belonged to you, your children, or your late loved ones. But items like birthday cards, shabby stuffed animals, or photographs provide a tangible attachment to the times in our lives that you want to remember.
Hypebae
Blumarine Pre-Fall 2023 Collection is Out of a Y2K Fever Dream
Italian brand Blumarine is amping up early aughts fever and sending temperatures rising with its Pre-Fall 2023 collection. The heavily Y2K-inspired gathering of garments infuses vintage silhouettes and fabrics with a provocative attitude, resulting in an array of exciting pieces. Electric lime green faux fur coats and slinky liquid metal...
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA3' Deals & Steals for on-the-go
Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for on-the-go. You can score big savings on products from brands such as LitezAll, Xpand and more. The deals start at just $6.50 and are up to 57% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com. Deal...
25 Glorious Menswear Deals to Ascend Into Style Heaven
Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. This week brings deals on a sick suede jacket, a stunning Swiss timepiece, a Supremely good cardigan, and 22 other sick menswear deals you can't miss. Plus, don't forget to check out some of our favorite sitewide sales below.
msn.com
Hungry Traveler Evaluates Disney World's 'Worst' Restaurant
A crucial part of Disney World's magic is the incredible food served all throughout their parks and resorts. From street snacks to fine dining, Disney World has no shortage of out-of-this-world eats. But among all that amazing food, are there any options that fall short?. Many Disneygoers claim that Tony's...
hypebeast.com
KIDILL FW23 Evokes '90s Nostalgia With DC Shoes Collab and "Enfants Terrible" Collection
For punk chaos, nihilistic tendencies, and straight-up teen spirit, look no further than KIDILL‘s Fall/Winter 2023 collection that debuted at Paris Fashion Week. In a collection titled “Enfant Terrible,” Creative Director Hiroaki Suiyasu looks to his love of films that depict a teenager gone awol — the kind of material produced by Harmony Korine, Danny Boyle, or Spike Jonze, who have also made shorter docu-series-type projects reflecting on teenager subculture, such as skateboarding.
A Design Expert Explains The Best Way To Style A Fireplace Mantel
Fireplaces are common in many homes and form a central design feature. Here is the best way to style a fireplace mantel, according to an interior designer.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Disappoints Guests With PhotoPass Replacement
To say that Walt Disney World Resort has been disappointing its Guests lately seems to be an understatement, if the number of Guest complaints regarding their Disney vacations and overall customer experience has been anything to go by — and now Disney World has inadvertently alienated Disney World Guests once again!
Comments / 0