Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
WINKNEWS.com
New outdoor town center coming to northwest Cape Coral
A new outdoor town center with homes, shopping, dining, and entertainment is planned for Cape Coral. It will be in the Pine Island Road area, which has been attracting a lot of new businesses. Land that is currently filled with trees will soon be a place for shopping sprees and...
Leaders across Southwest Florida aiming to solve price tags for rebuilding
The reality of building back stronger after Hurricane Ian, have some local leaders telling Fox 4 it doesn’t come cheap.
Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
Residents concerned world has forgotten damage caused by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you watched Jeopardy Tuesday night, you may have noticed a question referencing Fort Myers, which stumped contestants and surprised people who live in Southwest Florida when no one could answer it. The question read, “Near the end of September, winds of this hurricane hit...
Unlicensed contractor arrested after ignoring stop work order at Fort Myers Beach home
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For two days, an employee for the City of Fort Myers Beach continually patrolled one particular neighborhood. She knew something was wrong. A home sitting on Bahia Via, right off Estero Boulevard, is actively receiving a lengthy list of renovations. It’s an everyday scene in the beach community as rows of homes sit in need of a good contractor.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County changing its pitch to potential tourists
There is a plan to move forward and switch focus after Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to promote tourism with emotion rather than focus on beautiful pictures of beaches and landscapes. The bureau will start by selling “Memories” and “Feelings” to people who’ve been here...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bailey’s General Store to be demolished, rebuilt on Sanibel Island
The managing partner and co-owner of Bailey’s General Store, Lee County’s longest-running business since 1899, was supposed to pick up the construction permits to give the 58-year-old building a planned, major facelift on Sept. 30. Hurricane Ian beat Richard Johnson to the punch on Sept. 28. The current...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Del Webb Oak Creek to debut 5 model homes during Jan. 28 grand opening celebration
Del Webb Oak Creek will host a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28 to celebrate the introduction of five new model homes, a new on-site design center and sales center. The 55-and-over North Fort Myers community off Bayshore Road, a mile west of Interstate 75, is planned for more than 900 single-family homes.
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Estero Rail Trail project continues to gain traction in Lee County
Friends of the Bonita Estero Rail Trail, in partnership with nonprofit Trust for Public Land, is continuing their push for a 12-mile recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County north to Alico Road. On Wednesday, the two groups, along with the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization, attended the Bonita Springs City Council meeting for an update on the project.
City of Fort Myers plans to build affordable single-family homes on vacant lots
According to Mayor Kevin Anderson, the city would pay to build the home. When an essential worker buys it, the money would go back to the city.
Several trash and recycling bins in Cape Coral still missing since Ian
WastePro reached out to NBC2 to inform Cape Coral residents of then options they have when it comes to retrieving or replacing a lost waste bin. You can call The City’s 311 Call Center, which will generate a ticket and send an email to Waste Pro and Cape Coral’s Solid Waste Manager.
Cape Coral firefighters put out Del Prado Blvd business fire
Cape Coral firefighters were called to a commercial structure fire in the 300 block of Del Prado Blvd. N. Firefighters say an employee smelled smoke in the office and called 9-1-1.
String of U-Haul thefts popping up across Southwest Florida
Lately, there’s been an uptick in several U-Haul thefts happening across Southwest Florida, leaving authorities wondering what makes these box trucks so popular. A man was arrested Wednesday night after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck in North Naples. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stopped...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County woman seeks to receive, pay FPL bill to avoid later surprises
What happens if your power is on, but the electricity company says your balance has been $0 for almost three months? One Lee county woman doesn’t want to find out and is battling to get and pay her Florida Power & Light bill. Cynthia Taylor hasn’t seen an FPL...
Marco Island's West Winterberry Bridge on brink of collapse
The West Winterberry Bridge on Marco Island has been closed to all traffic effective immediately, according to the Florida Department of Transportation
WINKNEWS.com
Sunsplash in Cape Coral reopening in March
Cape Coral’s popular waterpark, Sunsplash, is adding 60 days to its season this year. For month’s no one has been able to enjoy the slides, pools are staircases at Sunsplash Waterpark. The Cape Coral attraction is typically known for being a fun place for families to enjoy the...
Naples City Council approves two residential units in commercial building
The city of Naples took a major step today in approving two residential spaces in a commercial building.
10NEWS
DeSantis: Southwest Florida teachers, schools to receive $1M in hurricane relief
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida teachers and schools impacted by Hurricane Ian will receive $1 million from the Florida Disaster Fund, Governor Ron DeSantis announced during a news conference Thursday morning. The governor said the money would be spread across Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties. He...
luxury-houses.net
A $4 Million Tuscan Inspired Home Privately situated on the Intracoastal Waterway with unobstructed views in Venice, Florida
316 W Bay Drive, Venice, Florida is an extraordinary home privately situated on the Intracoastal Waterway with unobstructed views of Robert’s Bay, a short walk to the quaint shops, dining, beaches, cultural venues, and recreational activities of downtown Venice. This Home in Venice offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 316 W Bay Drive, please contact Audrey Peabody (Phone: 941-780-6695) & Robert Goldman (Phone: 941-400-2756) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Fawcett Hospital back to capacity following Hurricane Ian repairs
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla.– For the first time since Hurricane Ian, Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte is almost fully operational. You may remember the hospital was closed for nearly two weeks after the category four storm did substantial damage to the building and sent patients all over the sunshine state.
