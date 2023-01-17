An Exquisite Residence with Wide Water Vistas from nearly every Vantage Point Asks for $25.9 Million in Naples, Florida

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objectsRoger MarshNaples, FL
Related
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
22 Best Resorts in Marco Island, Florida (2023)
Marco Island is an island off the coast of Florida. Are you wondering if you should visit Marco Island?. In addition to breathtaking beaches, the island offers activities your whole family will enjoy, such as shopping, golf, and world-class cuisine. Moreover, you’ll find attractions like the Everglades National Park and...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.5 Million Remarkable Home in Cape Coral, Florida has A Beautifully Open Floor Plan Flooded with Natural Light
5661 Riverside Drive Home in Cape Coral, Florida for Sale. 5661 Riverside Drive, Cape Coral, Florida is a meticulously maintained property with uncompromising quality include white oak flooring throughout, PGT aluminum Impact windows and doors, Wolf & Subzero appliances, Pentair filtered water system for water & ice maker in the massive Butler’s Pantry with double beverage fridges, Walnut Waterfall Island sitting area, & much more. This Home in Cape Coral offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5661 Riverside Drive, please contact Jacob Stoutenburgh (Phone: 239-745-5333) at Premiere Plus Realty Company for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
La Ola returning to Fort Myers Beach with a new look
The road to recovery for businesses on Fort Myers Beach has not been easy. Favorite hangouts where people on the beach have made memories for years have been taken away. Tor the restaurants in Times Square, trying to rebuild has been especially hard. Despite the tough recovery, the people who manage those popular spots tell us persistence is key.
Leaders across Southwest Florida aiming to solve price tags for rebuilding
The reality of building back stronger after Hurricane Ian, have some local leaders telling Fox 4 it doesn’t come cheap.
10NEWS
DeSantis: Southwest Florida teachers, schools to receive $1M in hurricane relief
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida teachers and schools impacted by Hurricane Ian will receive $1 million from the Florida Disaster Fund, Governor Ron DeSantis announced during a news conference Thursday morning. The governor said the money would be spread across Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties. He...
Couple from Germany showcases unique decorations at Naples home
NAPLES, Fla. — With little detail and a mission to complete, ABC7 photojournalist Christopher Noonan and ABC7 reporter Amanda Lojewski set out on an adventure. The adventure was using a single clue to find a house in Naples that has giant transformers in front of it. We were just...
WINKNEWS.com
New outdoor town center coming to northwest Cape Coral
A new outdoor town center with homes, shopping, dining, and entertainment is planned for Cape Coral. It will be in the Pine Island Road area, which has been attracting a lot of new businesses. Land that is currently filled with trees will soon be a place for shopping sprees and...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County changing its pitch to potential tourists
There is a plan to move forward and switch focus after Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to promote tourism with emotion rather than focus on beautiful pictures of beaches and landscapes. The bureau will start by selling “Memories” and “Feelings” to people who’ve been here...
Unlicensed contractor arrested after ignoring stop work order at Fort Myers Beach home
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For two days, an employee for the City of Fort Myers Beach continually patrolled one particular neighborhood. She knew something was wrong. A home sitting on Bahia Via, right off Estero Boulevard, is actively receiving a lengthy list of renovations. It’s an everyday scene in the beach community as rows of homes sit in need of a good contractor.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bailey’s General Store to be demolished, rebuilt on Sanibel Island
The managing partner and co-owner of Bailey’s General Store, Lee County’s longest-running business since 1899, was supposed to pick up the construction permits to give the 58-year-old building a planned, major facelift on Sept. 30. Hurricane Ian beat Richard Johnson to the punch on Sept. 28. The current...
Residents concerned world has forgotten damage caused by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you watched Jeopardy Tuesday night, you may have noticed a question referencing Fort Myers, which stumped contestants and surprised people who live in Southwest Florida when no one could answer it. The question read, “Near the end of September, winds of this hurricane hit...
Naples restoring “plant-based” dunes to combat future storm flooding
NAPLES, Fla.– The City of Naples and the Naples Botanical Garden have announced a joint pilot program to rehabilitate the dunes that were destroyed during Hurricane Ian along the coast. “They do this more efficiently than if we were able to bring out heavy machinery and try to build...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples building sells for $2.2M
Blu Investments of Naples LLC purchased a 6,500-square-foot building on 0.56 acres in Collier County Production Park, 271 Commercial Blvd. in Naples from The Closet Company Inc. for $2.2 million. Jeff Buckler, SIOR, of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the buyer and seller.
Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
String of U-Haul thefts popping up across Southwest Florida
Lately, there’s been an uptick in several U-Haul thefts happening across Southwest Florida, leaving authorities wondering what makes these box trucks so popular. A man was arrested Wednesday night after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck in North Naples. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stopped...
Lee County lays out plan to bring back strong tourism seasons after Ian
"I think this is the year that the downtown Fort Myers area could really stand out — anchor for tourism this year," said Brian Hamman, CEO of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce.
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Estero Rail Trail project continues to gain traction in Lee County
Friends of the Bonita Estero Rail Trail, in partnership with nonprofit Trust for Public Land, is continuing their push for a 12-mile recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County north to Alico Road. On Wednesday, the two groups, along with the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization, attended the Bonita Springs City Council meeting for an update on the project.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
Beachgoers sound off on new funding that will bring back SWFL's sandy charm
Beachgoers sound off on new funding that will bring back Southwest Florida's sandy charm to the beaches
Collier County no longer requiring landlords to give 60-day notice of rent increase
NAPLES, Fla. (WBBH) — Collier County will no longer require landlords to give a 60-day notice before increasing rent on tenants. “I think it’s terrible,” said Deborah Haas, “I mean, we have a lot of families and especially seniors that are living here in Southwest Florida and it’s terrible that they would do that”.
Comments / 0