ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

25 women share the things 'men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Ask any woman around you and they'd have at least a dozen stories of being in uncomfortable situations because of men. While we'd like to believe that most men today have a good understanding of how to behave around women, the truth is that the things that many of them think are completely all right to say and do are far from okay. In fact, sometimes their actions might be so creepy and problematic that it makes those around them uncomfortable and maybe even feel threatened. A number of women recently opened up about finding themselves in such situations after Redditor SuperElectronicGray asked: "Women of Reddit, what do men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy?"
Tracey Folly

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
SheKnows

Reddit Can’t Believe this Woman’s Petty MIL Sent an Invoice for Broken Furniture—& That’s Just the Start

The latest drama on the AITA subreddit revolves around an a**hole mother-in-law, and the unfortunate (but reasonable!) placement of her daughter-in-law’s a**. The DIL said she and her husband recently went to his parents’ house, and she accidentally cracked an outdoor chair when she sat down. She apologized profusely and asked what she can do, but everyone in attendance said it was fine and that accidents happen (duh!). You will not be surprised to hear that in the MIL’s eyes, everything was not fine. “My husband told me that my MIL sent him an invoice for $200 for the chair,” the woman...
SheKnows

A Woman Told Off Her Racist Parents After They Pressured Her to Have ‘Pure’ Kids & Reddit Has Her Back

Choosing whether to have children is a highly personal decision. Ultimately, the choice belongs to you and your partner, not anybody else who tries to weigh in or sway you either way. This is true for any circumstance, but it is even more crucial to keep in mind in situations where bigoted or controlling in-laws are involved. Take it from this Redditor, who told her racist parents where to shove it after they made an awful comment about her hypothetical children with her Latinx partner. Writing on the infamous /AmITheAsshole Subreddit, user @ComfortableFuture222 gave commenters some context: She (22F) is a...
dexerto.com

Uber driver takes rider back home after she asked for music to be turned down

A woman went viral on TikTok after revealing that her Uber driver took her back home after she asked for the music to be turned down. In a 57-second clip with over 400,000 views in a single day, content creator Marleville said she ordered an early morning pickup on Uber so that she could get to the airport. She requested a “quiet trip” without any “music or conversation.”
Distractify

Kid Ruins Gender Reveal So Badly That TikTokers Are Joking They Don’t Want Kids Anymore

Gender reveal videos tend to get a lot of hate online, which to many may seem unfair. These parties/events are just ways for people to celebrate with their loved ones and share their excitement of adding a new member to their family. Do some people go over the top, like hiring professional wrestlers to table smash their way into revealing whether the baby will be a boy or a girl? Sure.
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy