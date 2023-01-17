Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Mayor Thomas gives update on Hardee’s construction
Progress is continuing to be made on the Hardee’s that will be located on Highway 127 in the Middletown community. Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas gave WJRS News an update on where things stand in the construction process.
County treasurer resigns amid frustrations with pay
GLASGOW — Barren County treasurer Jenny Hoffman has resigned. A letter of resignation was provided to Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie B. Byrd sometime before Monday, Jan. 16. The letter, provided to news media on Wednesday, indicates the resignation was effective Saturday, Jan. 14. “Not only did you hire in...
wymt.com
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins Issues and Answers, talks upcoming republican primary
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday’s Issues and Answers Steve Hensley sat down with Somerset Mayor and candidate for Governor Alan Keck. ”I always knew that I wanted to get into public service. I felt that I could use the gifts that God had given me, and I joke a lot that those might be few and narrow, but I think what he’s equipped me with is really strong in that area. To use those to help other people through government,” said Keck.
q95fm.net
KSP Looking for Woman Wanted for Credit Card Fraud
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted woman. Kentucky State Police are looking for 29 year old Alexandria Laine Logan. Logan is wanted on multiple warrants, including the fraudulent use of a credit card. She is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches...
wymt.com
Police make more theft arrests, including pair accused of stealing from electric company
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers from one Southern Kentucky police department have been busy this week charging several people in two different theft cases. On Sunday afternoon, Monticello Police responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart. When officers arrived at the store, they discovered the two men accused of the theft had already left.
wbontv.com
KSP: Deceased woman found in suspect vehicle involved in multi-county pursuit
What Kentucky State Police officials are calling a routine traffic stop turned multi-county pursuit is now a death investigation. The high speed pursuit began around 10:15 Wednesday morning in Madison County, when police observed a motorist committing a traffic violation. The suspect then failed to pull over for a traffic stop initiating a pursuit.
Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. On Friday, Monticello Police were called to Walmart by store security personnel who had caught two women trying to steal items from the store. Following an investigation, Corina Hatfield, 52, and Mercedes Hatfield, 21, both of Monticello were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.
q95fm.net
Couple Arrested On DUI, Drug Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning January 18, 2023 at approximately 8:58 AM. The arrests occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained two suspects.
q95fm.net
Williamsburg Police Asking For Public’s Help in Search for Wanted Man
The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man. Williamsburg Police are searching for Billy R. Curnett. Curnett is wanted for being a persistent felony offender and receiving stolen property worth over $10,000. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to...
lakercountry.com
Adair inmate walks away from facility
The Columbia Police Department was called to the Class D facility of the Adair Regional Jail this past Sunday night after staff reported a Class D inmate had walked away from the facility. Shawn Hamilton, 28, of Nicholasville, had been in Adair’s Class D facility since January 9. Police...
lakercountry.com
Somerset man won’t face charges in intruder shooting case
A Somerset man will not face charges after he shot another man who had reportedly broken into his vehicle. According to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, a Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” against Jared Anderson of Somerset. Pulaski County law enforcement said in October,...
WKYT 27
Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police:. KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.
WKRN
KSP investigating deadly crash in Clinton County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clinton County. Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clinton County. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Arrest warrant leads to heroin bust. An attempt...
wnky.com
Man charged with assault in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Cave City man has been arrested after police say a gun was pointed at a woman. On Monday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Withers Street for a domestic complaint. After an investigation, police say they learned Jeffrey R. Coulter had been in a verbal...
