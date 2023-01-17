ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

96.7 The River

Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust

One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

The Weekender: Winter Chill, Jason Schommer and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is plenty of fun family activities happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy some outdoor winter activities at Riverside Park, grab your friends and head to the Craft Beer Tour, check out comedian Jason Schommer, join the 15th Annual Barnelopet, and take the family ice skating. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Another Vacant Building in St. Cloud – What is the Plan?

Whenever a business closes their doors, first I'm sad because there goes another business that couldn't make it for whatever reason. Secondly I wonder what will replace it? There are so many strip malls in the St. Cloud area that are not filled, and never were, and there are some building spaces that are also left with nothing. Some of them are in locations that are considered to be prime locations too.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Thousands Coming to Downtown St. Cloud for Consumer Shows

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is consumer show season at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud. Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of the St. Cloud Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says over the next six weeks or so people will be coming to town for several big shows including the Sportsmen's Show, the RV Show, the Farm Show, and the Home Show.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

When Does Home Improvement Store’s New Showroom in Waite Park Open?

I love a good home improvement project! The first place I ever bought myself was a condo in Fargo, North Dakota and what I loved most about it, was that it was a fixer upper. Growing up in the country, building, working with tools and fixing things was just a way of life. Which might be why I love any type of store that involves improving a person's home. One of them you might have heard of before here in the St. Cloud area is, Your Home Improvement Company.
WAITE PARK, MN
96.7 The River

See Great Minnesota Snow Art That’s About an Hour From St. Cloud

I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures. This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

How Long Can you Expect to Wait at a Stop Light in St. Cloud?

Stop lights never seem to turn green fast enough when you are in a hurry. How long are you actually waiting? Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both the City of St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the longest you could wait for a light in St. Cloud is 3 minutes unless there is an emergency vehicle situation happening at that intersection.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

How Upset Would You Be? Employees Bagged Up Clothes at a Gym

It's the new year and many people make the yearly resolution to "get healthy", "workout more", and some other variations of self improvement. So generally the gyms fill up at the beginning of the year, then they tend to get much less busy little by little until about March when you have the people who will actually continue to work out on a regular basis.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Make Plans to “Glamp” in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota

When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Muleya Named New EPIC Coordinator

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has named a new EPIC Coordinator. Michelo Muleya will begin her new role on January 30th. EPIC (Exploring Potential Interests and Careers) is a community collaborative composed of events, resources and programs that bridge education and industry for central Minnesota learners and employers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

