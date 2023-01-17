Read full article on original website
Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust
One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
Nautical Bowls Opening in Downtown St. Cloud on Saturday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new food option is opening in downtown St. Cloud this Saturday. Nautical Bowls is at 305 5th Avenue South. Co-owner Dan Wagner says it is a family operation with his parents, his two brothers Brent and Adam, and their wives. He describes their menu...
The Weekender: Winter Chill, Jason Schommer and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is plenty of fun family activities happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy some outdoor winter activities at Riverside Park, grab your friends and head to the Craft Beer Tour, check out comedian Jason Schommer, join the 15th Annual Barnelopet, and take the family ice skating. Read more in The Weekender!
New Coffee Shop Downtown St. Cloud Ready to Open in 2 Weeks
I know that there are several coffee shops, chicken fast food restaurants, and banks popping up all over the St. Cloud area. Some people are complaining about the trend of the "same types of businesses" and nothing new in the area. Personally, I think this is a great add. Especially in the downtown area.
Another Vacant Building in St. Cloud – What is the Plan?
Whenever a business closes their doors, first I'm sad because there goes another business that couldn't make it for whatever reason. Secondly I wonder what will replace it? There are so many strip malls in the St. Cloud area that are not filled, and never were, and there are some building spaces that are also left with nothing. Some of them are in locations that are considered to be prime locations too.
Thousands Coming to Downtown St. Cloud for Consumer Shows
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is consumer show season at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud. Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of the St. Cloud Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says over the next six weeks or so people will be coming to town for several big shows including the Sportsmen's Show, the RV Show, the Farm Show, and the Home Show.
St. Joseph Bars Hosting 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl
It's never too early to start making plans for St. Patrick's Day 2023. Get your green on for the 2nd annual St Patty's Weekend Pub Crawl in St Joseph. To participate in this pub crawl you just need to start at one of these five bars:. Bad Habit. LaPlayette. Sal's.
When Does Home Improvement Store’s New Showroom in Waite Park Open?
I love a good home improvement project! The first place I ever bought myself was a condo in Fargo, North Dakota and what I loved most about it, was that it was a fixer upper. Growing up in the country, building, working with tools and fixing things was just a way of life. Which might be why I love any type of store that involves improving a person's home. One of them you might have heard of before here in the St. Cloud area is, Your Home Improvement Company.
This Minnesota Company Is Being Featured On The History Channel’s ‘Dirty Old Cars’
Who doesn't love going to a classic car show? With so many car lovers around the world, it only makes sense that the history channel would want to get in on a great classic car show concept. Do you or someone you know have a classic car covered up in...
See Great Minnesota Snow Art That’s About an Hour From St. Cloud
I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures. This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.
Madonna Playing the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul This Summer
Madonna is coming back to Minnesota! It was just announced that Madonna: The Celebration Tour is coming to the Xcel Energy Center on July 30th. Madonna: The Celebration Tour. 4 Decades of Music - featuring her Greatest Hits live at #MyXEC on July 30!. With a music career spanning four...
Only In Minnesota Is SPAM Considered a Candy Bar Ingredient
First things first, I love SPAM. I'm a SPAM girly, I love it fried with eggs, used as sandwich meat, deep fried at the State Fair, cut into fry shapes and then air fried, mixed with mayo and relish for a "salad". SPAM is fantastic and the options are limitless.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Should Minnesota Boast Having One Of The ‘New’ World Wonders With This Rut?
Move over Lake Chipotle, Minnesota has a new world wonder, at least according to one person on Twitter. I will agree though that if I was faced with driving or walking near this HUGE rut I'd have second thoughts! Check this thing out!. Twitter user @_taylor_ snapped the photo of...
How Long Can you Expect to Wait at a Stop Light in St. Cloud?
Stop lights never seem to turn green fast enough when you are in a hurry. How long are you actually waiting? Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both the City of St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the longest you could wait for a light in St. Cloud is 3 minutes unless there is an emergency vehicle situation happening at that intersection.
How Upset Would You Be? Employees Bagged Up Clothes at a Gym
It's the new year and many people make the yearly resolution to "get healthy", "workout more", and some other variations of self improvement. So generally the gyms fill up at the beginning of the year, then they tend to get much less busy little by little until about March when you have the people who will actually continue to work out on a regular basis.
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Make Plans to “Glamp” in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota
When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
Muleya Named New EPIC Coordinator
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has named a new EPIC Coordinator. Michelo Muleya will begin her new role on January 30th. EPIC (Exploring Potential Interests and Careers) is a community collaborative composed of events, resources and programs that bridge education and industry for central Minnesota learners and employers.
Apartments in 5th Avenue Development Open Up to All Residents
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- During a summit on downtown St. Cloud that was held last month national experts told local leaders our city needs more mixed-use developments in the downtown. The best example that currently exists is The Cloud on Fifth. The building is 12 years old now. For...
