Obituary: Donald Erwyn Smith, 86
SMITH Donald Erwyn Smith, 86, went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2023. Don was the son of Donald A. Smith and Gertrude Harper Smith, brother of Patricia Smith Wilson (Robert Kay) of Marietta, OH. Don loved his sister dearly, and she can tell many stories of him being a typical little brother. […] The post Obituary: Donald Erwyn Smith, 86 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Steven J Rodetsky obituary 1932~2022
Steven J Rodetsky, 90, of Fairfield, passed away at his home after a long illness on Friday, December 30, 2022. Born January 11, 1932 in Rivesville, W.V., he was the son of the late Stephen P. and Antoinette (Solovieff) Rodetsky. Steve was predeceased by the love of his life, his...
