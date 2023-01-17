Read full article on original website
Photo Tour: Duluth's St. Louis County Jail Building Redeveloped Into Boutique Apartments
Take a look through Leijona, Duluth's newest and by far most unique apartment building, which began taking tenants in January 2023. Leijona is Finnish for lion and according to developers, it sets a new bar for urban living in Duluth. Located in the center of downtown, it offers 33 newly redeveloped boutique apartment units with brand-new fixtures in a restored historic building.
Numb & Number: Is the Northland Experiencing Fewer Subzero Nights?
The symptoms of a warming world are more visible and visceral during the warm season: more flooding events, higher humidity, faster-spreading drought and bigger, longer-lasting wildfires. The naturally-occurring extremes we've always experienced are trending even more extreme in a weather-on-steroids world. In spite of 5 degrees F. of warming at...
The Best Car Washes In The Duluth – Superior Area
When nice weather rolls around, it seems like everyone wants to wash off that dirt and grime that Mother Nature inflicts upon our vehicles during the winter months. The need for a car wash is especially important in the Northland - where road salt and sand can wreak havoc with the exterior finish of our vehicles if it's left on for any length of time.
visitduluth.com
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth at a Duluth Bakery
Tender, flaky croissants. Rich, silky cheesecake. Satisfying, decadent desserts. No matter what your sweet tooth is craving, a Duluth bakery has it covered. Sprinkled throughout the city, these bakeries offer a wide array of goodies, from cookies, bars, muffins and bread to croissants, cheesecake, scones and more. Pro tip: Indulge in something right away, but make sure you also get a to-go bag for later. Because the only thing that’ll make all these treats taste even better is enjoying them with a view of Lake Superior.
Twin Ports 2022 Shipping Season Ends With Closing Of Soo Locks
One of the Northland's most-visible and iconic images are those tied to the shipping industry. From the large vessels that pass through the Duluth-Superior Harbor to the Aerial Lift Bridge - even the harbor itself, shipping plays a large role in the daily lives and the economy of the Northland.
northernnewsnow.com
DECC to host free movies every Thursday in February
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) announced Wednesday its new “Big Movies at the DECC” event happening through the month of February. The event will feature family-friendly movies on a big screen in the Harbor Side Ballroom. They’re asking attendees to bring...
FYI: The City Of Duluth Website Has A Tool To Report Potholes
Everybody hates potholes they can cause a hazard from people swerving to try and avoid them or you might accidentally drive over one which can cause some serious damage to your car. Usually this time of year they are not as big of an issue or as prevalent because we have a few inches of snow caked on the streets covering them up.
Popular Fast-Food Chain Is Switching From Pepsi To Coke Products
One popular fast-food chain is making the switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products and fans of the place are divided. Recently, we discovered that Wisconsin residents are divided on what to call soft drinks. Some call it pop, others call it soda. So I think it's fitting that this fast-chain has its roots in Wisconsin.
Why 2023 Is The Year Of Checking This Off My Duluth Bucket List
It doesn't matter if you are a Duluth native or not. Chances are you know about Grandma's Marathon no matter where you are from, as it is one of the biggest races there is, with people coming from all over the world to take part and spectate. I moved to...
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Duluthian Harry Welty Unveils His Latest Winter Snow Sculpture – One With A Message
It would not truly be winter in Duluth without a new snow sculpture from Harry Welty who lives in a prime location for all to see his latest artwork. His home is on the corner of 21st Avenue East and 4th Street, so you need to look fast if you are driving up the hill, or turn down 4th street to get a better look.
Race Week Events Announced For 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in Minnesota
It's that time of year once again for a fantastic Northland tradition! The 39th Running of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is about to get underway and before the race even begins, everyone is invited to have fun at a series of related events. The 2023 John Beargrease Sled...
979weve.com
Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
Duluth Rescue Dog Might Not Be Photogenic, But She Has Eyes For You
I was checking my e-mail last night when I saw our usual Tuesday evening e-mail from Nicole at Animal Allies. She always sends us the featured pet of the week that we will discuss on Wednesday mornings. Her e-mail simply said:. This week we’ll be talking about Lucie!. While...
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
How Normal Is Rain In January For Duluth?
It has been a very odd January thus far in terms of the weather in the Twin Ports and that was really evident this week as we saw rain falling for most of the afternoon. I wasn't complaining that it wasn't snow but it was definitely odd. The rain wasn't...
WDIO-TV
Level III predatory offender released in Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk, level three predatory offender that will be released in Duluth. Michael Thomas Kleiber, is a 46-year-old, white man with brown hair and blue eyes. Kleiber is 6′ 7″ tall and weighs 196 pounds. There is no known address for Kleiber, and authorities say he will be homeless.
mprnews.org
Duluth med school leader remembered for rural health care legacy
A man credited with inspiring and training hundreds, if not thousands, of medical students to become doctors in underserved rural communities all around Minnesota died Saturday. He was 81. Dr. Jim Boulger worked for nearly a half century at the University of Minnesota medical school’s Duluth campus, where he helped...
Where’s The Cold? Here’s When Minnesota’s Warm Winter Weather Trend Will Likely End
The winter of 2022-2023 has overall not been a very cold one overall so far across Minnesota. While we've seen the occasional brisk few days here and there like the cold stretch right before Christmas, things have overall been relatively warm - particularly as we work our way through what is generally the coldest month of the year.
boreal.org
Suspects charged in Duluth home invasion, stabbing that injured 3 strangers
From Bring Me The News Staff - Bring Me The News - January 13, 2023. Two suspects seemingly misidentified their target when they allegedly carried out a violent home invasion and stabbing in Duluth last week over a dispute involving a stolen phone charger, according to new criminal charges. The...
B105
