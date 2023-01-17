Read full article on original website
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
wtae.com
Car fire causes damage to townhouses in Butler County
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Three townhomes were damaged by a fire that broke out on Timberbrook Court in Zelienople, Butler County, Wednesday night. Harmony Fire District Chief Scott Garing said the fire was suspected of having started in a car that was parked in a driveway and then spread rapidly through the front of one of the homes.
butlerradio.com
Two Injured In Butler Twp. Crash
Two local motorists are recovering following an accident earlier this week in Butler Township. According to Butler Township Police, shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Joy Rimer of Renfrew was traveling east on Whitestown Road near Colonial Avenue. She allegedly sustained a tire malfunction and collided...
Community to hold benefit for Butler County man saved from burning car
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — The community in Butler County is rallying around the man who was saved from a burning car in November. Ryan Davidson is sharing his story for the first time since the terrible crash. He said he feels fortunate to be alive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> WATCH:...
explore venango
Tractor-Trailer Rolls into Two Mile Run Creek
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer overturned into Two Mile Run Creek on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:39 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, on Two Mile Run Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia driven by...
butlerradio.com
Traffic Delayed After Multi-Vehicle Crash
Traffic was delayed for a time on a busy Butler Township road Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash. It happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Benbrook Road and Greenwood Drive. Police say 63-year-old Kevin Eisaman of New Stanton was crossing South Benbrook when he hit...
wccsradio.com
ONE HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH
One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Center Township. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 sent the Homer City Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to 1740 Old Route 119 for a reported two vehicle accident. Chief Terry Gardner explained how the accident happened.
Police: Driver of box truck that crashed into pharmacy charged
Liberty Police confirm they have located the stolen red box truck that crashed into the drive-through overhang at the Rite Aid pharmacy on Monday morning.
wisr680.com
Commissioner Responds To Dog Park Closure
A county commissioner is responding after some residents have expressed frustration at the seasonal closure of a local dog park. Leslie Osche said in a statement that Jade’s Dog Park is closed during winter months because Alameda Park does not have winter maintenance. Osche says that was a decision made by a previous board of commissioners.
wtae.com
Son of Hopewell restaurant owner thanks community that stepped up after burglary in family’s home
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The son of the owner of the Empire Palace Chinese restaurant in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, is thanking the community for stepping up and showing their support after a burglary resulted in his mother’s life savings being stolen from her home. The burglary happened...
wccsradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED REGARDING MONDAY CRASH IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police have released more details on a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Burrell Township. Troopers say at 12:10 p.m., a car driven by 21-year-old Madalyn Gauntner of Indiana was approaching the intersection of Old William Penn Highway and Ridge View Avenue when she crossed over the center double yellow line and was struck head-on by another car driven by 52-year-old Michelle Plummer of Homer City.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE LOOKING FOR SUSPECT IN DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT
Indiana Borough Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a theft that happened in late December in the borough. Police were called out to the Dollar General store in the 400 Block of South Seventh Street for a reported theft. It was discovered that someone entered the store, changed their jacket while inside, took items off the store shelves and left without paying for any of the items.
butlerradio.com
Charmaigne Tack
Charmaigne Tack, 36, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023. She was born in Butler on June 19th, 1986 to Kirk Tack and the late Kimberly (Smith) Logan. Charmaigne loved karaoke, fashion, music, shopping, bingo, social media, and spending time with friends and family. She was known for having a great sense of humor, being funny, a prankster, caring, energetic, and influential. Charmaigne was the mother of 5 children; sister of Jeremy, Terry, Sara Schrecengost, and Tyler Smith. Services are being held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Route 356 in Washington Township reopened to traffic after vehicle shears gas line
A section of Route 356 in Washington Township has been reopened after traffic was halted when a vehicle struck a gas line, according to authorities. The crash was reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Route 356 near the Moore Bus Co., according to a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor.
Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Recycles Over 9,000 Pounds Of Waste
Many Butler Township residents continue to take advantage of the recycling of electronics and hazardous household waste. Butler Township Manager Tom Knights provided Township Commissioners with the latest update about collection by Waste Management in the fourth quarter of 2022. According to the recent figures, over 9,000 pounds of hazardous...
Local lawyer interrupts traffic stop to defend stranger in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh lawyer claims "everything changed" when she showed up at a traffic stop in Homewood. Pictures and video of the stop made the rounds on social media, with everyone asking, "Why did police pull that man over?" and "What are police searching for?"KDKA's Meghan Schiller found the man pulled over by police and asked him."I turned my turn signal on, made the left and he turned his lights on and told me the reason why he stopped me is that I didn't turn my turn signal on," said T'raune West, Homewood resident.Pittsburgh Police pulled over...
3 Beaver County boroughs merge police forces to form regional department
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Freedom, Conway and Baden boroughs all just approved to merge police forces, forming the first regional police department in the area. Baden Borough councilmember Michael Stuban said the new department could take effect as early as April, and by June at the latest. He said...
Driver of stolen truck leads Warren police on chase
The driver of a stolen truck led Warren police on a chase throughout through the city's southeast side on Monday.
2 people hospitalized after semitruck, SUV crash in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a semitruck and an SUV in Duquesne. According to Allegheny County police, the crash happened at around 11:51 a.m. at Grant Avenue and Duquesne Boulevard. First responders arrived at the scene and found one person...
