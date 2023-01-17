ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wtae.com

Car fire causes damage to townhouses in Butler County

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Three townhomes were damaged by a fire that broke out on Timberbrook Court in Zelienople, Butler County, Wednesday night. Harmony Fire District Chief Scott Garing said the fire was suspected of having started in a car that was parked in a driveway and then spread rapidly through the front of one of the homes.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Injured In Butler Twp. Crash

Two local motorists are recovering following an accident earlier this week in Butler Township. According to Butler Township Police, shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Joy Rimer of Renfrew was traveling east on Whitestown Road near Colonial Avenue. She allegedly sustained a tire malfunction and collided...
VALENCIA, PA
explore venango

Tractor-Trailer Rolls into Two Mile Run Creek

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer overturned into Two Mile Run Creek on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:39 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, on Two Mile Run Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia driven by...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Traffic Delayed After Multi-Vehicle Crash

Traffic was delayed for a time on a busy Butler Township road Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash. It happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Benbrook Road and Greenwood Drive. Police say 63-year-old Kevin Eisaman of New Stanton was crossing South Benbrook when he hit...
NEW STANTON, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH

One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Center Township. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 sent the Homer City Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to 1740 Old Route 119 for a reported two vehicle accident. Chief Terry Gardner explained how the accident happened.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Commissioner Responds To Dog Park Closure

A county commissioner is responding after some residents have expressed frustration at the seasonal closure of a local dog park. Leslie Osche said in a statement that Jade’s Dog Park is closed during winter months because Alameda Park does not have winter maintenance. Osche says that was a decision made by a previous board of commissioners.
BUTLER, PA
wccsradio.com

MORE DETAILS RELEASED REGARDING MONDAY CRASH IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP

State police have released more details on a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Burrell Township. Troopers say at 12:10 p.m., a car driven by 21-year-old Madalyn Gauntner of Indiana was approaching the intersection of Old William Penn Highway and Ridge View Avenue when she crossed over the center double yellow line and was struck head-on by another car driven by 52-year-old Michelle Plummer of Homer City.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE LOOKING FOR SUSPECT IN DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT

Indiana Borough Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a theft that happened in late December in the borough. Police were called out to the Dollar General store in the 400 Block of South Seventh Street for a reported theft. It was discovered that someone entered the store, changed their jacket while inside, took items off the store shelves and left without paying for any of the items.
INDIANA, PA
butlerradio.com

Charmaigne Tack

Charmaigne Tack, 36, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023. She was born in Butler on June 19th, 1986 to Kirk Tack and the late Kimberly (Smith) Logan. Charmaigne loved karaoke, fashion, music, shopping, bingo, social media, and spending time with friends and family. She was known for having a great sense of humor, being funny, a prankster, caring, energetic, and influential. Charmaigne was the mother of 5 children; sister of Jeremy, Terry, Sara Schrecengost, and Tyler Smith. Services are being held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch.     Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Recycles Over 9,000 Pounds Of Waste

Many Butler Township residents continue to take advantage of the recycling of electronics and hazardous household waste. Butler Township Manager Tom Knights provided Township Commissioners with the latest update about collection by Waste Management in the fourth quarter of 2022. According to the recent figures, over 9,000 pounds of hazardous...
CBS Pittsburgh

Local lawyer interrupts traffic stop to defend stranger in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh lawyer claims "everything changed" when she showed up at a traffic stop in Homewood.  Pictures and video of the stop made the rounds on social media, with everyone asking, "Why did police pull that man over?" and "What are police searching for?"KDKA's Meghan Schiller found the man pulled over by police and asked him."I turned my turn signal on, made the left and he turned his lights on and told me the reason why he stopped me is that I didn't turn my turn signal on," said T'raune West, Homewood resident.Pittsburgh Police pulled over...
PITTSBURGH, PA

