Read full article on original website
Related
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
ComicBook
Metal Gear Solid Insider Leaks Reveal of PS5 Remake
According to a new report, a remake of Metal Gear Solid is about to be revealed soon. If this sounds familiar it's because there's been a few rumors here and there in the last year or so claiming that Konami is remaking the first Metal Gear Solid game. So far, nothing has come of these rumors, but this is apparently set to change by no later than May of this year, or at least that is what the aforementioned report claims.
ComicBook
Next PS5 Remake Releasing This Week
The PlayStation 5 is getting a remake of a 1990s horror game this week, on January 20, after the remake previously skipped over the PS5 when it was initially released. The horror genre isn't as popular in 2022, but in the 1990s it was everywhere, with many of the best horror games and series coming out during this window of time. In general, horror was more popular in the 20th century than it has been in the 21st century so far. There are a variety of reasons for this, but that's all neither here nor there. What's relevant is that if you grew up in the 90s playing horror games, and you're on PS5, you're getting a treat this week.
IGN
Dead Space Remake: The Final Preview
A few days ahead of visiting EA Motive for our Dead Space-focused IGN First, I played the original game for the first time since 2008. I only intended to play the first hour or so, but seven hours later I found myself still battling through the rusted corpse of the USG Ishimura. I always knew Dead Space was a modern classic, but I was surprised just how well it stood up all these years later. And so I headed to meet the developers with a slightly cynical mindset: what was the point of remaking something that remains so brilliant?
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
progameguides.com
Red Dead Redemption 3 Release Date and Rumors: RDR3
Red Dead Redemption 2, the third entry in the Red Dead series, was released eight years after the first Red Dead Redemption game and five years after GTA 5. Rockstar has confirmed the existence of GTA 6 through leaks, but no potential release dates have been announced. Considering this, it's widely thought that Red Dead Redemption 3 might be the next game that the critically-acclaimed company will be working on. Based on Rockstar's pattern of releasing either a Red Dead or GTA game every five years or so, it is unlikely that Red Dead Redemption 3 will be released for at least another seven to eight years if GTA 6 is expected to come out in 2023 or 2024.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals 2022's Most Downloaded Games
PlayStation offers users insights into the most popular games of any given month with routine recaps of the most downloaded games in the prior month, and this week, the company did players one better. Following the previous reveal of the top gams from December, PlayStation has now revealed the most downloaded games throughout all of 2022, and while many of them are expected sightings, there are some surprises and interesting things to take note of.
New PS5 system update is freezing consoles, players warn
If you’re a PlayStation 5 owner, you’ll be faced with an update today. Rolled out globally, the new update introduces some long-awaited features but you may want to hold off for a little while. Some users have warned that their consoles have started freezing since downloading the update.
Hogwarts Legacy players freak out that game has been delayed again
Fans are concerned that Hogwarts Legacy could face yet another delay after a concerning update to its Steam page. Hogwarts Legacy has been a long time coming. The wizarding world RPG has already been delayed multiple times - it was just last month that we got the news that the previous-gen console versions of the game (PS4 and Xbox One) were being pushed back until 4 April. For PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC owners, things were still on track for the 10 February release date, but fans are now concerned that there could be trouble ahead for PC users.
New PS5 hardware won't be compatible with previous models, says insider
According to prominent games industry insider Tom Henderson, a new PS5 model is currently in the works, but its main new feature won’t be backwards compatible with the existing consoles. Last year, Henderson claimed (via Insider Gaming) that a new PS5 is set to release sometime around September 2023....
PlayStation Plus subscribers are obsessed with 'fantastic' new free game
All PlayStation Plus subscribers can now access this month’s offerings and on the whole, it’s a decent line-up for all tiers, but fans are particularly impressed with one game included in the extra tier catalogue additions. They’ve branded it to be “one of the best PS5 games.” High praise.
Twitch streamer horrified after accidental nudity shown on stream
Twitch streamer Fiona Fan, or fanfan, seems to have evaded a ban even though she showed nudity in a game in an uncomfortably long shower scene. Twitch is famously rigorous when it comes to potential terms of service violations from its users. Last week, JustKeth was banned for the first time for three days for "offering sexual content" through showing her bare feet live on stream which she queried. According to Twitch's community guidelines, streamers will see a ban if they show "content or camera focus on breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region, including poses that deliberately highlight these elements" and "fetishizing behavior or activity." As such, you understand why playing with a pair of fake breasts would be a bannable offence whereas revealing your bare feet is arguably a different contextual case altogether.
Super Nintendo World finally comes to the U.S. in February 2023
Super Mario figure gamePhoto byImage by Alexa from Pixabay. “From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is entirely unlike anything they've experienced before," Universal Studios Hollywood stated in a press release.
Hogwarts Legacy's enormous world map appears online
Hogwarts Legacy is almost here, and it looks like fans can prepare themselves for an absolutely colossal adventure. Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on new-gen consoles and PC (in case you missed the memo, those planning on playing on previous-gen consoles and Switch still have quite a wait ahead of them), it appears that the game’s official art book has made its way online. Thanks to that, we may have just got a proper look at an early map concept.
game-news24.com
GTA six gets its first trailer rumour of 2023, but its only a teaser
Take this with some salt or alcohol, you can enjoy the thrill of playing the Rockstar Games. A YouTuber claims to have seen the first GTA 6 trailer but there’s no clue to when anything will be revealed publicly. 2023 may become a year, but the same old obsessions...
IGN
PlayStation - Official Upcoming Games in 2023 Trailer
Here's a look at some of the upcoming games coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2023. Check out the trailer showcasing various games including Final Fantasy XVI, Dead Space, Street Fighter 6, Spider-Man 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Tchia, and more.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft will show off Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and more at its "Developer Direct" event
Xbox didn't have much in the way of first-party original IPs in 2022. Sony, on the other hand, had quite a lot in its tank with titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, and The Last of Us Part 1. Microsoft wants to remedy that in 2023 with its own portfolio, neither of which are likely to be available on PlayStation due to the ongoing spat between the two console makers.
ComicBook
Super Mario Odyssey Fans Think Nintendo Could Be Teasing a Sequel
Could Nintendo be teasing that it's working on a sequel to Super Mario Odyssey? Well, that's the impression that some Nintendo fans are getting. Following the release of Super Mario Odyssey back in 2017, Nintendo hasn't done anything new with its company mascot in the 3D space. While it did release a remastered collection of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy on Switch back in 2020, no wholly new 3D Mario games have since come about. If a new message from Nintendo is anything to go by, though, perhaps a follow-up to Super Mario Odyssey could be in the cards.
PlayStation drops 12 free games, available to download now
After being unveiled earlier this month, PlayStation Plus users subscribed to either the extra or premium tiers can now download and access January’s catalogue additions. It’s always a good day when free games are involved. In case you missed it, essential tier titles are also available now. All...
dexerto.com
GTA fans blast Rockstar for Definitive Edition’s “shameless” Steam release
Grand Theft Auto fans are slamming Rockstar Games and Take-Two for launching GTA Definitive Edition on Steam without a patch. The celebration of GTA 3’s 20th anniversary in 2021 became mired in controversy following the release of GTA Definitive Edition. When Rockstar deployed the collection on consoles and PC...
GAMINGbible
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0