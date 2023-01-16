ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
petpress.net

Aging Dogs and Their Behaviors: How Dog Behavior Changes

Have you ever noticed your pup acting strangely as it gets older? How do dogs’ behavior patterns change as they age? Well, let’s take a look!. As an experienced pet owner can tell you, our furry friends undergo some major behavioral changes throughout their lifetime. To better understand...
Maya Devi

Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation

A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
petguide.com

Top 10 Clingy Dog Breeds

Just call them Velcro dogs! Here's a list of 10 clingy dog breeds that will never want to leave your side. While one could argue that most dogs like to hang out with their family and that all love nothing more than following their favorite peeps around throughout the day, some breeds are a little more resolute in their need to stay close. Sometimes referred to as “Velcro” dogs – no explanation needed there – these determined little pooches don’t just want your undivided attention, they demand it.
CNET

A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: Is Your Dog Is on the List?

Unless your pooch happens to be a show dog, breed may not be all that important to you. But that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
KXLY

Which dog breeds are the least obedient?

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to...
pethelpful.com

Rescue Bird's Reaction to His First Bath Is Beyond Adorable

We’ve recently introduced you to Cracker, a rescue Blue-fronted Amazon bird, who was rescued by TikTok user @geckoemmy. Slowly, but surely, this TikToker has been helping him adjust. She hasn’t wanted to give him all his treatments at once because it could stress him out. Plus, he’s already been through so much.
dailypaws.com

12 of the Smartest Cat Breeds

Whether they're running up to you at the crinkle of a treat bag or appearing aloof when it's time to go to the vet, cats have no problem showing us just how intelligent they really are. But what does "intelligence" in cats look like? And how do we know which...
msn.com

Dogs That Don't Shed: Best Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Families

Every four-legged friend is perfectly suited to an owner — unless, of course, that owner is allergic to dogs. Fortunately, there’s plenty of breeds suitable for families looking for a pet that kids can play with for hours, without needing a box of tissues. It’s important to note,...
petpress.net

10 Different Types of Chihuahua Dog Breeds: An Overview

Chihuahuas are one of the most popular breeds of dogs and for good reason. They’re small, loyal, intelligent, and oh-so-adorable! But did you know that several types of chihuahua dog breeds exist?. That’s right; in addition to the standard Chihuahua with its long coat, round head, and bright eyes,...
a-z-animals.com

Can Dogs Eat Animal Crackers?

Whether your dog has gotten into a box of animal crackers or your toddler likes to feed the dog snacks, you’ll be happy to know that most animal crackers won’t hurt your dog. The exceptions are chocolate animal crackers and those that contain xylitol, a sweetener typically used as a sugar replacement.
catster.com

Cat Wins Most Unusual Pet Insurance Claim

Every year, Nationwide Pet Insurance offers the Hambone Award to the pet with the most unusual insurance claim. Named after the first winner, a dog trapped in a refrigerator who ate an entire Thanksgiving ham, this year’s winner was Rafa, a Siberian mix from Seattle, Washington, who became trapped about 45 feet down a drainpipe. After a massive rescue effort and a successful extraction, Rafa was treated for hypothermia and other complications.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy