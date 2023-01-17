ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Scary Mommy

Life In A Plus-Size Body Is Complicated — Especially For Kids

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently released new guidelines and recommendations for the treatment of childhood obesity. I had a complicated emotional reaction to the report because it contained something I found fairly shocking: the suggestion that children over the age of 12 may be safely prescribed weight loss drugs.
Maya Devi

Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation

A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
caandesign.com

Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?

If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
Tracey Folly

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
thezoereport.com

Looking For An All-Natural Sleep Aid? Try This Herb

If you have trouble sleeping, you’re not alone. According to research, insomnia is the most common sleep disorder in the United States and affects approximately one-third of the general population. “The symptoms of insomnia include difficulty falling asleep, trouble staying asleep, waking up very early, and waking up feeling unrefreshed,” Dr. Peter Polos, M.D., sleep medicine specialist and sleep expert for Sleep Number, tells TZR. Considering the U.S. population was around 333 million as of 2022, about 100 million people suffering from these types of disruptive symptoms is a lot. And while some turn to prescription medications or supplements to help them fall asleep, if you’re looking for a more natural solution, herbs are a great alternative, as they don’t typically include any negative reactions.
marriage.com

15 Ways to Manifest a Relationship Using the Law of Attraction

Did you know that you can also use the law of attraction for relationships? Yes, it is possible to manifest the relationship of your dreams, meet your true love, and build an enviable life together. You need to know how it is done. In this article, you will discover how...
Dorothy Writes

Boosting Emotional Intimacy

Emotional intimacy is closeness and familiarity with someone else that comes from sharing your most personal thoughts and feelings. When you are emotionally intimate with someone, you feel as though you can be yourself and share anything with them without judgment. This type of intimacy can be extremely beneficial in a relationship, as it allows both partners to feel connected and supported.
psychologytoday.com

Sleep Better, Live Longer

It's important to address the root cause of sleepless nights. Getting enough sleep can help reduce stress and improve your mood. Lack of sleep may increase your risk for serious health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. John (not his real name) came to my office complaining...
myzeo.com

Why Everyone Should Regularly Test for STDs

Sexually transmitted diseases aren’t a fun topic, and most people avoid talking about them at all costs. But this is an important conversation to have – and one that could improve overall public health. The truth is, everyone should regularly test for STDs – even if you think you’re totally clean – and it’s much easier to do than you think.
Fatherly

1-Year-Old Baby Sleep: 3 Things Parents Can Expect

In case you needed the reminder, sleep is not a luxury. It is a biological necessity. And while you may have made it this far in your adult life by routinely sacrificing sleep for more interesting endeavors, it doesn’t work that way for babies. Critical development is underway while babies sleep, from tissue repair to the formation of new brain synapses.

