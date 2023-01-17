Read full article on original website
Related
Life In A Plus-Size Body Is Complicated — Especially For Kids
The American Academy of Pediatrics recently released new guidelines and recommendations for the treatment of childhood obesity. I had a complicated emotional reaction to the report because it contained something I found fairly shocking: the suggestion that children over the age of 12 may be safely prescribed weight loss drugs.
Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation
A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
msn.com
Puzzled Doctors Ask 11-Year-Old Girl to Take Pregnancy Test Because of Mystery Illness. Mother Felt ‘Disgusted' and Offended by the Doctor's Interpretation of Her Daughter's Symptoms
For anyone who has kids, one of the greatest challenges is protecting our children. Whether it's from scary movies that may give them nightmares or even just from eating candy in the morning before breakfast, we fight every day and in every way to protect our kids from harm. One...
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
Sleep Experts Swear by This One Bedtime Trick for a Good Night’s Rest
Even if you had a delicious dinner, sometimes it’s hard to resist a pre-bedtime snack. Depending on what you grab out of the fridge when it comes to sleep, your evening bite can work for or against you. You probably already know that, for some people, having a cup...
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
caandesign.com
Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?
If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
We thought our little girl had just slept badly – now she’s been given months to live
There, they were initially reassured it was nothing to worry about and that it was likely she had sprained her neck. But now the couple have been told that Lily has just months to live after medics revealed the youngster was suffering with a rare cancer. Her symptoms had first...
MedicalXpress
Rapid cognitive decline uncommon in aging people with HIV on stable treatment, says study
With successful treatment, HIV has become a chronic health condition which can be managed with life-long care. Treatment reduces the amounts of HIV in the blood to an undetectable level and most people with the infection who take their medication live as long as people without HIV. While there have...
Woah! Here Are 6 Reasons Why Your Body Jerks and Twitches at Random Times
They're called hypnagogic jerks. Here's why they might be happening.
thezoereport.com
Looking For An All-Natural Sleep Aid? Try This Herb
If you have trouble sleeping, you’re not alone. According to research, insomnia is the most common sleep disorder in the United States and affects approximately one-third of the general population. “The symptoms of insomnia include difficulty falling asleep, trouble staying asleep, waking up very early, and waking up feeling unrefreshed,” Dr. Peter Polos, M.D., sleep medicine specialist and sleep expert for Sleep Number, tells TZR. Considering the U.S. population was around 333 million as of 2022, about 100 million people suffering from these types of disruptive symptoms is a lot. And while some turn to prescription medications or supplements to help them fall asleep, if you’re looking for a more natural solution, herbs are a great alternative, as they don’t typically include any negative reactions.
marriage.com
15 Ways to Manifest a Relationship Using the Law of Attraction
Did you know that you can also use the law of attraction for relationships? Yes, it is possible to manifest the relationship of your dreams, meet your true love, and build an enviable life together. You need to know how it is done. In this article, you will discover how...
Women Who Give Too Much in a Relationship Suffer From Low Self-Esteem
Relationships are give and take. But for a woman with low self-esteem, it’s all giving with no taking in return. Which can be exhausting. When it comes to relationships, women who give too much are not doing it out of generosity. They are doing it out of fear.
Just five almonds a day can boost fat-burning in exercise
Eating almonds every day changes people’s metabolism. The post Just five almonds a day can boost fat-burning in exercise appeared first on Talker.
Boosting Emotional Intimacy
Emotional intimacy is closeness and familiarity with someone else that comes from sharing your most personal thoughts and feelings. When you are emotionally intimate with someone, you feel as though you can be yourself and share anything with them without judgment. This type of intimacy can be extremely beneficial in a relationship, as it allows both partners to feel connected and supported.
psychologytoday.com
Sleep Better, Live Longer
It's important to address the root cause of sleepless nights. Getting enough sleep can help reduce stress and improve your mood. Lack of sleep may increase your risk for serious health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. John (not his real name) came to my office complaining...
6 Sleep Hacks That Are Also Good for the Environment
Bad sleep habits are a drain on your body and the planet. Here's how to reduce your carbon footprint — and insomnia.
myzeo.com
Why Everyone Should Regularly Test for STDs
Sexually transmitted diseases aren’t a fun topic, and most people avoid talking about them at all costs. But this is an important conversation to have – and one that could improve overall public health. The truth is, everyone should regularly test for STDs – even if you think you’re totally clean – and it’s much easier to do than you think.
1-Year-Old Baby Sleep: 3 Things Parents Can Expect
In case you needed the reminder, sleep is not a luxury. It is a biological necessity. And while you may have made it this far in your adult life by routinely sacrificing sleep for more interesting endeavors, it doesn’t work that way for babies. Critical development is underway while babies sleep, from tissue repair to the formation of new brain synapses.
Comments / 0