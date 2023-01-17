Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Branford Land Trust January Film Series: Afro-Indigenous Relationships to LandJen PayneBranford, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
connect-bridgeport.com
It's Official: Oldaker New Bridgeport Middle Principal
What was expected to become official became official Tuesday evening at the meeting of the Harrison County Board of Education. During the evening session, the elected members of the BOE approved the personnel recommendations submitted to them by Superintendent Dora Stutler. Among those recommendations was for a new principal at...
Parents outraged over plan for Bridgeport students to be relocated due to teaching vacancies
Parents say they are outraged with how they say the district is handling the situation, with the lack of communication and planning.
connect-bridgeport.com
Council to Hear Ordinance That Would Allow Fire Department to Establish Cost Recovery Fees
A new venture for the City of Bridgeport and the Fire Department will be considered for approval at Monday’s Council meeting with the first reading of an ordinance that would establish Fire Department cost recovery fees. In 2018, state legislation was passed to permit County Commissions to authorize volunteer...
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 307 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 26; State Deaths at 7,802
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Jan. 20) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 631,811 with an increase of 307 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
City of Clarksburg looking to make these changes to downtown parking
Clarksburg has released the first draft of its downtown Parking Study, including some of the changes that the city is looking to make.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Woman, Former Harrison County Educator among 28 Indicted by Taylor County Grand Jury
A Bridgeport woman and former Harrison County educator among 28 individuals indicted by the Taylor County Grand Jury’s January session, according to information provided by Prosecuting Attorney Rich Bord. Julie Ann Bargo is the local woman in question. The 47-year-old is charged with one count of felony child abuse.
Eyewitness News
UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill
(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
WDTV
Former Taylor County principal indicted
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
connect-bridgeport.com
Leader in Real Estate who had Business Located at Blake Center, Clarice June Williams, Passes at Age 88
Clarice June Williams, 88, of Salem, departed this life on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her residence. She was born on March 1, 1934, a. daughter of the late Gail and Gertrude Starkey Carson. Her husband, Charles Kenneth Williams, preceded her in death in January, 1968. Surviving is one daughter,...
WDTV
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Restaurant Open in Morgantown is Located in Golden Corral Building and Features Asian Cuisine
According to WBOY, KOME Asian Buffet and Bar held a soft opening to friends and family Wednesday night. The restaurant is located where the old Golden Corral was in Morgantown right next to ALDI and CVS just across the Star City bridge. Owners stated the buffet is going to feature...
connect-bridgeport.com
Charles Pointe Shows Millions in Investment in 2022 and Millions More on Way to Development in 2023
Progressive communities and counties making themselves attractive to new businesses know how important the availability of residential options is to meaningful and sustainable growth. Charles Pointe, the city of Bridgeport, and Harrison County have become a model for other municipalities and county governments in how to create those residential opportunities.
Bridgeport state senator Moore launches mayoral bid
There’s another candidate in the running for mayor of Bridgeport. State Senator Marilyn Moore has announced she will again seek the Democratic nomination in 2023. Moore ran for mayor four years ago, losing a primary to incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim.
Eyewitness News
Bottle redemption centers seeing increase in traffic as state’s bottle bill changes
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The new year is well underway and that means changes have been made to the state’s bottle bill. Bottle redemption centers are also seeing an increase in traffic. MT Bottle Return just opened its Middletown location and it has been busy already. “We had a...
Sunset Ellis Restaurant hiring ahead of reopening
A historic restaurant in Harrison County is looking to hire several positions to prepare for its reopening.
connect-bridgeport.com
City Residential Area Facing Emergency Water Leak
There is an emergency water leak at 29 Windsor Drive and there is a City of Bridgeport Public Works crew on site to address the water issue. The estimated time of repair is between two and four hours. Residents in that area may have low water pressure. They may also...
Op-Ed: West Virginia needs to be prepared to protect West Virginians
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
connect-bridgeport.com
Determining Fault at Route 50, Lodgeville, Emily Drive Intersection to be Easier as City Camera in Place
Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers has been in law enforcement for a long time. And a portion of that time has been spent dealing with and investigating collisions and the Route 50, Emily Drive, Platinum Drive, Lodgeville Road intersection. As is often the case, what actually led to the collision...
ctexaminer.com
Lamont Proposes $60 Million Tax Cut for Businesses, Republicans Welcome Support
HARTFORD – Pledging to leverage Connecticut’s projected budget surplus into “sustainable” tax cuts in his upcoming budget proposal, Gov. Ned Lamont put forward a plan on Wednesday to restore a tax credit his administration said would save about 123,000 mostly small businesses about $60 million a year in state taxes.
