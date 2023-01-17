ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

connect-bridgeport.com

It's Official: Oldaker New Bridgeport Middle Principal

What was expected to become official became official Tuesday evening at the meeting of the Harrison County Board of Education. During the evening session, the elected members of the BOE approved the personnel recommendations submitted to them by Superintendent Dora Stutler. Among those recommendations was for a new principal at...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill

(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WDTV

Former Taylor County principal indicted

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Charles Pointe Shows Millions in Investment in 2022 and Millions More on Way to Development in 2023

Progressive communities and counties making themselves attractive to new businesses know how important the availability of residential options is to meaningful and sustainable growth. Charles Pointe, the city of Bridgeport, and Harrison County have become a model for other municipalities and county governments in how to create those residential opportunities.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

City Residential Area Facing Emergency Water Leak

There is an emergency water leak at 29 Windsor Drive and there is a City of Bridgeport Public Works crew on site to address the water issue. The estimated time of repair is between two and four hours. Residents in that area may have low water pressure. They may also...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

