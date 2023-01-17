Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Jay Briscoe's death sends shockwaves through wrestling industry: 'There will never be another like you'
The death of pro wrestling great Jay Briscoe shocked the industry and current and former wrestlers sent their condolences on social media.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Officially Removes Former WWE NXT Superstar From Roster
WWE released a slew of talent from NXT and their main roster under the guise of budget cuts. AQA was one of the many people who received a phone call they never wanted to get about their release. It seems she has moved on entirely at this point. AEW inked...
ringsidenews.com
Frankie Kazarian Passed On WWE After AEW Exit
Frankie Kazarian and SCU were a part of AEW’s early days, but that faction is no longer a thing. They went their separate ways on television, and now Frankie Kazarian is no longer a part of Tony Khan’s company. It turns out that he had other options with WWE as well.
bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
PennLive.com
ROH wrestling star Jay Briscoe has died. Here’s what we know
Professional wrestling superstar Jay Briscoe died Tuesday. AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan announced his passing on Twitter. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away,” Khan wrote. “Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest in Peace Jamin.”
tjrwrestling.net
Police Check On Kevin Nash After Recent Concerning Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash caused concern with recent comments on his podcast, and it has now emerged that police were called to check on the star. Following a tragic 2022 for Kevin Nash in which his long-time friend Scott Hall passed away in March before Nash’s 26-year-old son Tristen died in October, the star caused some alarm with recent comments.
sportszion.com
Jay Briscoe: Wrestling World pay tribute to AEW, WWE late Ring of Honor Champion’s tragic demise following fatal car crash in Delaware
The shocking news that Ring of Honor Superstar Jay Briscoe had died unexpectedly in a car accident sent shockwaves through the wrestling community. Tony Khan, president of AEW and ROH, made the announcement in a tweet about the passing of the legendary wrestler. In Laurel, Delaware, on Tuesday, a fatal car accident caused the death of a 39-year-old wrestler, according to the report filed by the local police.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
A surprising former WWE Superstar was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California two weeks after they were present for Raw. The 18th of January 2023 edition of Dynamite was tinged with sadness as the stars of AEW paid their own small tributes to the late ROH icon Jay Briscoe. Although reports have since suggested that the company was banned from putting on a full tribute show to the star on TBS.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Is Ready To ‘Finish The Story’ After WWE Confirmed His Royal Rumble Return
Cody Rhodes made a spectacular return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, where his entrance was highly-praised and set the stage for an unforgettable match against Seth Rollins. He quickly established himself as a key player in the company, receiving critical acclaim for his performances, before taking a break due to a pec injury. Fans were thrilled to hear that WWE announced his return during the Royal Rumble and Rhodes has since responded to the news.
tjrwrestling.net
IMPACT Wrestling Owner Warns WWE Could See “Costs Cut” If Sold To Certain Buyers
The CEO of Anthem Sports which owns IMPACT Wrestling has warned costs could be cut in WWE if sold to certain suitors. Vince McMahon returned from his short-lived retirement to WWE’s Board of Directors in the first week of January 2023, subsequently being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman with his daughter Stephanie McMahon resigning from her roles as Chairwoman and co-CEO.
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Addresses Potential WWE Sale
WWE legend The Rock has given his take on the potential sale of WWE this year, noting that there is a lot which would have to be decided at the top level if it does happen. The return of Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors has been extremely well publicized in the wrestling world, and there has been plenty of talk that he has come back to head up a sale of the company. Whilst there has been plenty of speculation as to potential buyers and even some reports the deal had been done, nothing has been officially confirmed at this stage.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Puts A Stop To Return Rumours
A former WWE Superstar has indicated that they are unsure if they would ever return to the company despite many other wrestlers recently doing exactly that. Following what turned out to be the short-lived retirement of Vince McMahon in July 2022 and the ascension of Triple H to the Chief Content Officer in WWE, the company began to bring back many former stars that had either been released or had let their contracts expire.
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair Faces Familiar Challenge At WWE Royal Rumble
Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face a familiar challenge at the upcoming Royal Rumble as she puts her title on the line. Bianca Belair has held her Raw Women’s Championship since defeating Becky Lynch for the gold at WrestleMania 38, and now with WWE on the road to WrestleMania once again, The EST of WWE is looking to make it as a full year as champion. But to do that, she’ll have to go through a familiar opponent.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Confirm Multiple Legends For Raw 30th Anniversary
With the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw now less than a week away, WWE has confirmed several Hall of Famers for the show. On the 11th of January 1993, the wrestling world changed forever when WWE debuted Raw – uncut, uncooked, uncensored – from the Manhattan Center in New York City. On that first edition, there happened to be some stars that would go on to become icons in the company and some that very much wouldn’t.
tjrwrestling.net
Jay Briscoe’s Wife Asks For Prayers Following His Passing
The tragedy of Jay Briscoe’s passing has led to his wife asking for prayers as their daughter undergoes surgery following a car accident. AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan broke the shocking news of Jay Briscoe’s [Jamin Pugh] death on social media. Dave Meltzer followed up by stating that Briscoe appeared to have been killed in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware that claimed the life of another person and left two children hospitalised.
wrestletalk.com
Upset Victory Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
An upset victory took place on tonight’s (January 18) episode of AEW Dynamite. Top Flight have been having close encounters with the Blackpool Combat Club in recent weeks, truly testing the young stars amongst some of AEW’s best. Dante and Darius Martin were again tested against some of...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Comments On Tully Blanchard's AEW Exit
As one of the founding members of the Four Horsemen, Tully Blanchard is undeniably a legend in the wrestling business. In recent years, Blanchard had become a regular part of AEW television, acting as the manager for Shawn Spears and FTR during the days of The Pinnacle. After Tony Khan acquired Ring of Honor, Blanchard briefly served as the head of Tully Blanchard Enterprises under the promotion's banner before disappearing completely. On the latest episode of "What Happened When," AEW commentator and executive Tony Schiavone shared his thoughts on getting to work alongside his old friend while briefly alluding to his exit.
tjrwrestling.net
Two Major Heel Turns On AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California saw two stars of the company show their true colours as they attacked a homegrown star. On Wednesday night as AEW paid tribute to the late Jay Briscoe, it was only fitting that former Ring of Honor stars such as The Young Bucks, Bryan Danielson, Jay Lethal, and Bandido were all in action.
tjrwrestling.net
More Matches Added To NJPW Battle In The Valley
KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone isn’t the only big match happening on NJPW’s next big US show. Battle in the Valley, which takes place on February 18th, is New Japan’s first big international show of the year. The show has already garnered plenty of interest after it was announced that IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI will defend that title against Mercedes Mone in Mone’s first match outside WWE.
