AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Michigan State — pre-game 5:45, tipoff 6:00. CLEAR LAKE — The Mason City girls and the Clear Lake boys won the “Battle of Cerro Gordo” wrestling duals last night in Clear Lake, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. In the girls dual, Mason City got three pins from Alexis Hoeft at 135, Taryn Boehmer at 190 and Layla Phillips at 105 to beat the Lions 45-21. In the boys dual, Clear Lake won nine of ten straight matches, picking up six pins, one technical fall and two forfeit wins in a 53-18 victory. Winning by fall for Clear Lake were Aiden Hippen at 138, Tyler LeFevre at 145, Hayden Rieck at 170, Kaleb Hambly at 182, Dylan Evenson at 220 and Aaron Richtmeier at 285. The Clear Lake boys are scheduled to go to Webster City tomorrow night for a conference triangular that also includes Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, while the Lions girls are scheduled to go to East Buchanan on Friday. The Mason City boys host Des Moines Roosevelt on Thursday while the girls travel to Ames.

CLEAR LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO