Clear Lake, IA

iheart.com

Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents

The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kchanews.com

New Trial Date Set for Man Accused of North Iowa Murder Almost 10 Years Ago

It’ll be another nine months before a man accused of a north Iowa murder over 10 years ago goes to trial. Now 51, Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2012 death of 70-year-old Kenneth Gallmeyer at Gallmeyer’s residence north of Nashua. An investigation by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Police and Iowa DCI found various items owned by Gallmeyer inside Patrie’s Charles City home, including a shotgun believed used to kill Gallmeyer.
NASHUA, IA
KIMT

Mason City man pleads not guilty to condo break-in

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of breaking into a condominium is pleading not guilty. Christopher Wayne Kackley, 42 of Mason City is now scheduled to stand trial beginning March 21 for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of methamphetamine. Kackley is accused of breaking into...
MASON CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Remains of Missing Man Found

Remains found at a home in Elma in November have been positively identified as a missing New Hampton man, according to KWWL. 30 year old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on October 20th on his way to visit a friend in Elma. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation then found remains at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma that have now been identified as Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan has been charged with first degree Murder. He is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. The investigation is still ongoing.
ELMA, IA
KAAL-TV

Worth County semi driver involved in wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – A Worth County semi driver was involved in a wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa early Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), just after 3:00 a.m. a Honda vehicle driven by 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine from Bettendorf, Iowa, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 277 in Cedar County when she crashed head-on into a westbound traveling semi driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa. Both vehicles came to a rest in the median.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Wednesday January 18th Local Sports

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Michigan State — pre-game 5:45, tipoff 6:00. CLEAR LAKE — The Mason City girls and the Clear Lake boys won the “Battle of Cerro Gordo” wrestling duals last night in Clear Lake, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. In the girls dual, Mason City got three pins from Alexis Hoeft at 135, Taryn Boehmer at 190 and Layla Phillips at 105 to beat the Lions 45-21. In the boys dual, Clear Lake won nine of ten straight matches, picking up six pins, one technical fall and two forfeit wins in a 53-18 victory. Winning by fall for Clear Lake were Aiden Hippen at 138, Tyler LeFevre at 145, Hayden Rieck at 170, Kaleb Hambly at 182, Dylan Evenson at 220 and Aaron Richtmeier at 285. The Clear Lake boys are scheduled to go to Webster City tomorrow night for a conference triangular that also includes Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, while the Lions girls are scheduled to go to East Buchanan on Friday. The Mason City boys host Des Moines Roosevelt on Thursday while the girls travel to Ames.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
kwayradio.com

Decade Old Murder Trial Pushed Back

The trial for a man who allegedly murdered a rural Nashua man more than a decade ago has been pushed back to October, according to KIMT. 49 year old Randy Patrie is accused of shooting 70 year old Carl Gallmeyer to death in his home in October of 2012. Patrie initially pleaded guilty to Possession of a Sawed-off Shotgun and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and was sentenced to life in prison. That sentence was reduced to 20 years in prison on appeal and so a Murder charge was filed against him in January of last year. The new trial is scheduled to begin on October 18th in Chickasaw County District Court.
NASHUA, IA
KGLO News

Stellar Industries now 100% employee-owned

GARNER — Stellar Industries has announced they are now a 100% employee-owned company. The Garner-based manufacturer of mechanic trucks and cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, roll-off cable hoists, trailers and service truck and van accessories says the transition to 100% employee-ownership will not impact or change their day-to-day operations, with company president Dave Zrostlik continuing with the company in his current role.
GARNER, IA
KIMT

Mason City teen arrested for Manly break-in and gun theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City teen is charged with breaking into a Worth County home and stealing two guns. Jesup John Allan Ward, 18 is charged with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that a witness reported seeing Ward...
MASON CITY, IA
iheart.com

New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa

(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
MANKATO, MN

