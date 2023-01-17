Read full article on original website
KGLO News
Mason City council sets public hearing date for selling downtown vacant lot for housing development
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved setting the public hearing date and notification of bidding as part of considering a purchase, sale and development agreement to sell city-owned property downtown for a new housing development. DevPartners/Shyft Collective from Des Moines, who have incorporated...
KGLO News
New owner says they are exploring putting housing on top of Southbridge Mall (VIDEO)
MASON CITY — The new owners of Southbridge Mall say they now want to build housing on top of the current structure. Main Street Community Capital purchased the mall and announced they would repurpose it into a recreational and entertainment complex with restaurants, bars, the reopening of the movie theaters, and other family-friendly entertainment.
KGLO News
Ask the Mayor — January 18, 2023 — Mason City councilman/mayor pro-tem Paul Adams
Mason City councilman & mayor pro-tem Paul Adams was our guest on the “Ask the Mayor” program on January 18th, 2023. Listen back to the program and/or download it via the audio player below.
KGLO News
Cerro Gordo supervisors approve pay raises for elected officials, freeze their own pay again
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors have approved the recommendation of the county’s Compensation Board that the county’s elected officials receive a 6% pay increase as part of the next fiscal year budget starting July 1st. The seven member board consisting of two...
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow. Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
kiow.com
Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents
The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
KIMT
❄️WINTER STORM UPDATE❄️ Latest forecast details for Wednesday night winter storm
A slight shift further north and a slight shift later in arrival times, but we all look to still get 5-8". Snow begins in Mason City around 8-9pm, Austin closer to 9-10pm, and Rochester closer to 10-11pm. 3-7" fall overnight, with 5-8" total by the end of Thursday. Roads will...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea man wins $93K jackpot while playing slots at Diamond Jo Worth Casino
(ABC 6 News) – One lucky Albert Lea man turned a visit to Diamond Jo Worth Casino in Northwood, Iowa into a major payday. The man was playing IGT’s (International Game Technology) Wheel of Fortune 2x3x4x5x Super Times Pay slot machines on Thursday, Jan. 12 when he placed a $5 bet and won a progressive jackpot prize of $93,522.56.
kchanews.com
New Trial Date Set for Man Accused of North Iowa Murder Almost 10 Years Ago
It’ll be another nine months before a man accused of a north Iowa murder over 10 years ago goes to trial. Now 51, Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2012 death of 70-year-old Kenneth Gallmeyer at Gallmeyer’s residence north of Nashua. An investigation by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Police and Iowa DCI found various items owned by Gallmeyer inside Patrie’s Charles City home, including a shotgun believed used to kill Gallmeyer.
KIMT
Mason City man pleads not guilty to condo break-in
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of breaking into a condominium is pleading not guilty. Christopher Wayne Kackley, 42 of Mason City is now scheduled to stand trial beginning March 21 for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of methamphetamine. Kackley is accused of breaking into...
kwayradio.com
Remains of Missing Man Found
Remains found at a home in Elma in November have been positively identified as a missing New Hampton man, according to KWWL. 30 year old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on October 20th on his way to visit a friend in Elma. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation then found remains at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma that have now been identified as Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan has been charged with first degree Murder. He is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. The investigation is still ongoing.
KAAL-TV
Worth County semi driver involved in wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A Worth County semi driver was involved in a wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa early Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), just after 3:00 a.m. a Honda vehicle driven by 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine from Bettendorf, Iowa, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 277 in Cedar County when she crashed head-on into a westbound traveling semi driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa. Both vehicles came to a rest in the median.
KGLO News
Wednesday January 18th Local Sports
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Michigan State — pre-game 5:45, tipoff 6:00. CLEAR LAKE — The Mason City girls and the Clear Lake boys won the “Battle of Cerro Gordo” wrestling duals last night in Clear Lake, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. In the girls dual, Mason City got three pins from Alexis Hoeft at 135, Taryn Boehmer at 190 and Layla Phillips at 105 to beat the Lions 45-21. In the boys dual, Clear Lake won nine of ten straight matches, picking up six pins, one technical fall and two forfeit wins in a 53-18 victory. Winning by fall for Clear Lake were Aiden Hippen at 138, Tyler LeFevre at 145, Hayden Rieck at 170, Kaleb Hambly at 182, Dylan Evenson at 220 and Aaron Richtmeier at 285. The Clear Lake boys are scheduled to go to Webster City tomorrow night for a conference triangular that also includes Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, while the Lions girls are scheduled to go to East Buchanan on Friday. The Mason City boys host Des Moines Roosevelt on Thursday while the girls travel to Ames.
kwayradio.com
Decade Old Murder Trial Pushed Back
The trial for a man who allegedly murdered a rural Nashua man more than a decade ago has been pushed back to October, according to KIMT. 49 year old Randy Patrie is accused of shooting 70 year old Carl Gallmeyer to death in his home in October of 2012. Patrie initially pleaded guilty to Possession of a Sawed-off Shotgun and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and was sentenced to life in prison. That sentence was reduced to 20 years in prison on appeal and so a Murder charge was filed against him in January of last year. The new trial is scheduled to begin on October 18th in Chickasaw County District Court.
KGLO News
Stellar Industries now 100% employee-owned
GARNER — Stellar Industries has announced they are now a 100% employee-owned company. The Garner-based manufacturer of mechanic trucks and cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, roll-off cable hoists, trailers and service truck and van accessories says the transition to 100% employee-ownership will not impact or change their day-to-day operations, with company president Dave Zrostlik continuing with the company in his current role.
KIMT
Mason City teen arrested for Manly break-in and gun theft
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City teen is charged with breaking into a Worth County home and stealing two guns. Jesup John Allan Ward, 18 is charged with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that a witness reported seeing Ward...
iheart.com
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
KIMT
Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
