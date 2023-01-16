Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Lee Trevino: Doing these 2 things was 'the reason that I got so good at golf'
Lee Trevino has mastered the craft of golf, to put it lightly. But he's also king of another craft: dispensing wisdom about golf. At age 83, the six-time major champ is still sharp as ever. He hits golf balls every day, and he'll give advice to any golfer who asks him for it. Sometimes, he'll dole it out to those who don't.
Yardbarker
Davis Love III named vice captain for Ryder Cup 2023
United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson brought back Davis Love III as vice captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Johnson said the pick of Love III was a no-brainer due to his "unmatched passion" for the event. Love III is a two-time captain for the U.S., including in 2016,...
Golf Digest
Jim Nantz and the CBS crew on the 2023 season, Trevor Immelman's new role and covering LIV Golf
The PGA Tour on CBS returns next week after a five-month hiatus, the Farmers Insurance Open kicking off the 2023 season for the network. Similar to last year the Farmers will finish on a Saturday to not coincide with the NFL’s conference championship games, meaning Jim Nantz will be calling the Torrey Pines event remotely. “We’re really excited to be back at San Diego and to be the only network that has a primetime Saturday finish in all of golf,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “I think it adds an entirely new and interesting element to the coverage.” The network will also be presenting the tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time, while 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will assume lead analyst duties following the retirement of Nick Faldo.
golfmagic.com
CONFIRMED: LIV Golf League secures "multi-year" broadcast deal with TV partner
LIV Golf has reportedly secured a "multi-year broadcast deal" with The CW ahead of its second season teeing off next month, according to Front Office Sports. The report reveals the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League will now form a multi-year agreement with The CW, which is the fifth-largest broadcast network in the USA.
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac films another viral golf video in her bedroom
Paige Spiranac predicted Rory McIlroy will win the 2023 Masters as she pointed out five things to look forward to in pro golf this year. The social media influencer is back with another video in her bedroom. Paige - who has joked she is changing her name after a spat...
'The Decision Has Been Made' - Jon Rahm Expects Ryder Cup To Ban LIV Stars
The Spaniard thinks it's a matter of time before Ryder Cup bans for LIV players are confirmed
Best irons for 2023 for every handicap and playing style
In the weeks leading up to the holiday season and throughout January, equipment makers released several new sets of irons designed for players at every game level. New muscleback blades for elite golfers, cavity-back irons that blend forgiveness and feel and offerings made for inexperienced players and slower swingers, they’re all here.
LIV Golf could finally have a TV deal — with a very unexpected network
Golf analyst David Feherty hinted that LIV Golf is close to securing a deal with the CW Network, with an announcement possibly coming this week.
GolfWRX
TaylorMade invests in Tiger Woods’ PopStroke
TaylorMade announced today it made a “material investment” in Tiger Woods-backed putting and casual dining concept PopStroke. “We are excited to partner with TaylorMade as we continue to introduce our unique putting and dining experience to golfers of all ages and abilities,” said Greg Bartoli, PopStroke Founder. “The combination of PopStroke, Tiger and TaylorMade not only brings unique international visibility but accelerates our trajectory as we push to become the premier brand in golf entertainment.”
LIV Golf finds US broadcast home for 2023 season and beyond
LIV Golf announced Thursday it found a U.S.-broadcast rights partner for the first time in its history. The league will air its events on The CW Network.
queencreeksuntimes.com
World No. 1 Rory McIlroy officially joins field for 2023 WM Phoenix Open
Tournament Chairman Pat Williams has announced World No. 1 and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy has officially committed to play in the 2023 WM Phoenix Open presented by Taylor Morrison, which is set to tee it up Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale. This will be McIlroy’s second appearance at “The People’s Open,” he finished T-13 in his 2021 debut.
Standards Questioned On LPGA Over Locker Room Controversy
The LPGA is under fire for the lack of facilities on offer at the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
Who Are The Best PGA Tour Players?
Some of the world's best players have joined LIV Golf, but much of the game’s best talent remains on the PGA Tour
