KGLO News
Mason City council sets public hearing date for selling downtown vacant lot for housing development
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved setting the public hearing date and notification of bidding as part of considering a purchase, sale and development agreement to sell city-owned property downtown for a new housing development. DevPartners/Shyft Collective from Des Moines, who have incorporated...
KGLO News
Ask the Mayor — January 18, 2023 — Mason City councilman/mayor pro-tem Paul Adams
Mason City councilman & mayor pro-tem Paul Adams was our guest on the “Ask the Mayor” program on January 18th, 2023. Listen back to the program and/or download it via the audio player below.
KGLO News
Clear Lake council approves professional services agreement to get Surf District project underway
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council last night approved a professional services agreement with a Des Moines company to take care of several tasks associated with the Surf District project. The city last month received approval of a $4.37 million grant from the Destination Iowa Creative Placement...
cdrecycler.com
Construction company owner fined $10,000 for illegal dumping and burning
A Cedar Falls, Iowa, resident who operates a construction company has been fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for repeatedly stockpiling and burning debris from various projects. According to the DNR, Michael Arends “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of construction and...
KGLO News
Mason City man pleads not guilty to financial exploitation of dependent adult
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to stealing more than $50,000 from the bank account of a dependent adult. 62-year-old Michael Studer was charged with first-degree theft and financial exploitation of an older individual, both Class B felonies, after authorities say he committed elder abuse by financial exploitation between June 1st 2021 and December 1st of 2022.
KGLO News
New owner says they are exploring putting housing on top of Southbridge Mall (VIDEO)
MASON CITY — The new owners of Southbridge Mall say they now want to build housing on top of the current structure. Main Street Community Capital purchased the mall and announced they would repurpose it into a recreational and entertainment complex with restaurants, bars, the reopening of the movie theaters, and other family-friendly entertainment.
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
Radio Iowa
Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
kiow.com
Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents
The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
kwayradio.com
Questions Remain About Maquoketa Caves Murders
Questions still remain for some after three quarters of a Cedar Falls family were murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park this summer, according to the Quad City Times. On the morning of July 22nd a little boy ran out of his tent after gunshots rang out. The first adult he found was Cecilia Sherwin grabbed the boy’s hand and headed to the entrance of the park where they called 911. The 23 minute call, which was obtained through an Open Records request, included some difficulty in reaching law enforcement. The dispatcher also asked for the phone to be turned over to the boy, 9 year old Arlo Schmidt. Arlo recounted seeing a person in black clothes with a weapon and hearing his sister screaming. He then told the dispatcher that his parents were hurt. It would turn out that the person blamed for the crime was well known to Sherwin, her 23 year old son Anthony. Police say Anthony Sherwin’s body was found a short distance away from the tent. Cecilia Sherwin and her husband believe Anthony was also murdered, and was not shooter. Anthony had two gunshot wounds, which Cecilia believes were both debilitating making it impossible for him to inflict both. Tyler Schmidt, Arlo’s dad, had been shot and stabbed, Sarah Schmidt, Arlo’s mom, was stabbed, and Lula, Arlo’s 6 year old sister was shot and strangled. Law enforcement has not confirmed that the same gun was used to shoot the Schmidts and Sherwin. All requests for information from the Sherwins and media outlets have been denied or ignored. Finally Anthony Sherwin was wearing green shorts when he died, despite Arlo Schmidt reporting that the killer was wearing black.
KGLO News
Stellar Industries now 100% employee-owned
GARNER — Stellar Industries has announced they are now a 100% employee-owned company. The Garner-based manufacturer of mechanic trucks and cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, roll-off cable hoists, trailers and service truck and van accessories says the transition to 100% employee-ownership will not impact or change their day-to-day operations, with company president Dave Zrostlik continuing with the company in his current role.
KIMT
2 north Iowans hurt following crash on I-90 in southern Minnesota
MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. - Two north Iowans were hurt early Tuesday during a two-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Andrew Carter, 34, of Ventura, and Char Morris, 35, of Mason City, were passengers in a vehicle driven by Jerry McAtee, 54, of Waterloo. All three were taken...
iheart.com
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
KIMT
Mason City teen arrested for Manly break-in and gun theft
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City teen is charged with breaking into a Worth County home and stealing two guns. Jesup John Allan Ward, 18 is charged with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that a witness reported seeing Ward...
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
KGLO News
Northwood woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide, child endangerment resulting in death after July crash
NORTHWOOD — A Northwood woman charged with vehicular homicide after a crash in July that killed two in Worth County has pleaded not guilty. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey...
KGLO News
Wednesday January 18th Local Sports
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Michigan State — pre-game 5:45, tipoff 6:00. CLEAR LAKE — The Mason City girls and the Clear Lake boys won the “Battle of Cerro Gordo” wrestling duals last night in Clear Lake, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. In the girls dual, Mason City got three pins from Alexis Hoeft at 135, Taryn Boehmer at 190 and Layla Phillips at 105 to beat the Lions 45-21. In the boys dual, Clear Lake won nine of ten straight matches, picking up six pins, one technical fall and two forfeit wins in a 53-18 victory. Winning by fall for Clear Lake were Aiden Hippen at 138, Tyler LeFevre at 145, Hayden Rieck at 170, Kaleb Hambly at 182, Dylan Evenson at 220 and Aaron Richtmeier at 285. The Clear Lake boys are scheduled to go to Webster City tomorrow night for a conference triangular that also includes Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, while the Lions girls are scheduled to go to East Buchanan on Friday. The Mason City boys host Des Moines Roosevelt on Thursday while the girls travel to Ames.
kchanews.com
North Iowa Teen Missing Since Sunday Night
Authorities in north Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday night. A family Facebook post says Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen has been missing since about 7:30 pm Sunday night. They add that the teen was spotted on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was, she ran. It’s feared she is no longer in the Osage area.
