Florida State

Florida gas prices slowly falling

 2 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — The first two weeks of the new year has seen a ping-pong in fuel prices across Florida. The state average is $3.26 per gallon, down six cents over last week. That’s two cents higher than the lowest price, so far this year.

AAA Florida says fuel prices have ping ponged in the first two weeks of 2023. The year began at $3.24 per gallon, which is currently this year’s low. The state average then jumped to $3.31 on the 5th, before eventually setting back to $3.26 during the weekend.

“Pump prices may not go much lower this week, thanks to a rebound in oil prices,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Crude prices strengthened last week on various news reports, causing investors to grow optimistic about global fuel demand. First, reports that China is easing COVID-19 restrictions. There’s also hope that the Federal Reserve could slow interest rate hikes, following reports that inflation eased in December.”

If you shop around you can find prices in Jacksonville below the state average. Some stations were reported to have prices as low as $3.15 per gallon.

