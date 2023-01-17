Read full article on original website
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
There’s One Main Reason Ukraine Might Prefer German Tanks Over U.S. Tanks—The American Vehicles Guzzle Fuel
Pressure is mounting on the German government to sign off on various European countries’ proposals to donate German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. But German officials, clearly desperate to avoid the appearance of arming Ukraine for offensive action, told The Wall Street Journal they wouldn’t approve the Leopard 2s unless U.S. officials agreed to give Ukraine some of America’s own M-1 tanks.
Japan Makes Controversial Decision to Dump Over 1,000,000 tons of Radioactive Water into The Sea
Japan has announced plans to dump more than 1 million tons of radioactive water into the sea this year resulting from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant accident. For 12 years, workers have pumped water into the ruins of the facility to keep the debris from overheating and causing further damage.
Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle
Beersheva, Israel, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
NASA Awards $425 Million to Boeing for Fuel-Efficient Airliner Research Project
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - NASA said on Wednesday it awarded $425 million to Boeing Co for the agency's "Sustainable Flight Demonstrator" project as the Biden administration works to cut aviation sector emissions. Boeing will work with NASA to "build, test, and fly a full-scale demonstrator aircraft and validate technologies aimed at...
UK Defense Ministry: Russia's potential deployment of new T-14 Armata tanks to Ukraine 'high-risk decision'
Russia may be planning to deploy a few of its latest T-14 Armata battle tanks to Ukraine, but it would be "a high-risk decision," the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 19 in its daily intelligence update. Due to production problems, logistical challenges, and lack of trust, these tanks' deployment "will likely primarily be for propaganda purposes," reads the report.
China’s Navy Will Defeat US If a War Breaks Out — Former Navy Captain
According to studies, the Chinese navy will defeat the US navy if a war breaks out. Professor Sam Tangredi, a former US navy captain, argues that China's bigger navy fleet is an advantage. China has threatened to invade Taiwan, which will drag the United States into a war. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com)...
Poland reviews security after divers found near key port
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister said Thursday that the country was reviewing the supervision of its gas and oil installations and other strategic locations after a weekend incident in which three foreign divers had to be rescued from near a key oil port where they had no authorization to be. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki also said he had requested the secret security services to produce a detailed report on the incident. Police in northern Poland are facing questions over why they released the three divers rescued from near the Gdansk oil port without conducting a detailed interrogation of them. Security experts say the presence of the divers in the sensitive area of the Gulf of Gdansk last weekend raised concerns, given the high tensions with Russia over its energy deliveries. The divers had Spanish identity documents.
U.S. delivers first of two space sensors to be hosted on Japanese satellites
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force announced Jan. 17 it has delivered the first of two space sensor payloads scheduled to fly on Japan’s navigation satellites. Japan’s Office of National Space Policy in 2020 inked an agreement with the U.S. Space Force to host two optical sensor payloads on Japan’s Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) constellation. The first sensor will fly on QZS-6 and the second on QZS-7, currently projected to launch in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
‘A significant moment for European solar manufacturers’: EU unveils Green Deal Industrial Plan
Following months of discussion and encouragement from the European solar industry, the EU has announced a multi-pronged scheme to drive renewable energy and clean technology development, with the aim of putting the European market at the forefront of the global energy transition. The announcement has the potential to prove a...
Heathrow CEO to Davos: ‘The wealthy people in this room’ need to pay even more to make flying greener
Airlines and airports are under heavy pressure to reduce their environmental footprint—and the head of London’s Heathrow Airport has a message for Davos: the way to accomplish that is to hike fares for the wealthiest of travelers. John Holland-Kaye, the Heathrow CEO, was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos when he proposed individuals and companies with high net worths should pay even more than their current staggeringly high fares to cover the costs of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), sparing less wealthy passengers the cost.
GE, IHI to develop ammonia-based low-carbon gas power turbines
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - General Electric's (GE.N) turbine manufacturing unit said on Wednesday it had agreed with Japan's IHI Corp (7013.T) to develop gas turbines operating on ammonia to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
Raytheon to develop planning software for military cargo missions that would fly on space rockets
WASHINGTON — Raytheon Intelligence & Space announced Jan. 17 it won a four-year, $8.7 million contract to develop mission planning software for the U.S. Air Force rocket cargo program. The company will design a planning tool that would allow the Air Force to coordinate a rocket cargo mission. The...
Chinese researchers develop antenna for hypersonic missile communication
Researchers at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China have tapped into the bandwidth used by Wi-Fi devices to communicate with hypersonic weapons, South China Morning Post reported. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare as these weapons travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5, five times the speed of...
Daversa Partners Continues Expansion of its European Practice
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm, continues to scale its investment in its global practice with the promotion of leaders Billy Garneau, Haleigh Singer, and Jamie Manecky. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005317/en/ For three decades, Daversa Partners has built the leading management teams across the most disruptive companies of this generation, focused on serving the founder and funder community around the world. Having worked alongside Tech’s top VC and PE firms, Daversa Partners has had the privilege to build over 10,000 companies, all of which hold a shared vision: push the throttle on innovation. The company today is an important strategic partner that moves top executives into startup and growth oriented companies.
Filament Health Announces Clinical Trial Approval In Partnership With Psychiatric Centre Copenhagen
* FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES CLINICAL TRIAL APPROVAL IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PSYCHIATRIC CENTRE COPENHAGEN. * FILAMENT HEALTH CORP - TRIAL IN COPENHAGEN WILL BEGIN NEXT MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
CIFF Guangzhou 2023 Provides Guidance for International Visitors
CIFF Guangzhou reported that as of January 8, 2023, anyone arriving in China from abroad will be permitted entry without undergoing quarantine following the recent updates to the country's COVID-19 policy. Inbound passengers need only show a negative result from a molecular test carried out within 48 hours of departure and fill out customs health declaration forms, rather than applying for health codes at Chinese embassies or consulates abroad.
EU Outlines Plan at Davos for Clean Tech Future Boosted by Subsidies
"By Raf CasertThe European Union pushed forward on Tuesday with a major clean tech industrial plan which not only should keep the continent in the vanguard of plotting a greener future but also guarantee its economic survival as it faces challenges from China and the United States.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the outlines for her “Green Deal Industrial Plan” that will make it much easier to push through subsidies for green industries and pool EU-wide projects that are boosted with major funding as the EU pursues the goal of being climate neutral by 2050.“We know that we have a small window...
Kawasaki delivers H145 D3 to Central Helicopter Service
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced today its delivery of H145//BK117 D-3 helicopter (“D-3”) to Central Helicopter Service, Ltd.. This is the second D-3 delivered to the same company, and with the first D-3 it is intended for use in emergency medical services. Kawasaki has delivered 6 D-3s thus far.
