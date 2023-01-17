ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Biden signs bills that secure long-sought water rights and land for 5 Arizona tribes

Five Arizona tribes celebrated after President Joe Biden signed legislation that secured water rights, funding to develop water infrastructure and historically important tribal lands. Some tribes have been pushing for these bills for years, including the Colorado River Indian Tribes, which worked for more than two decades to secure the right to lease...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Helicopter circling Phoenix scans for radioactivity ahead of Super Bowl

Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
PHOENIX, AZ
svhsnow.com

Simi High Club Rush

Simi Valley High School’s second Club Rush will be taking place today, January 18th at lunch. Club Rush will be hosted in the main quad and is the perfect opportunity for students to get signed up to any club of their choosing.
SIMI VALLEY, CA

