New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Tesla Could Rally 50% After Musk Names Twitter CEO
Analysts downgraded Tesla's (TSLA) stock last week following its decision to cut vehicle prices, arguing that the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s profits will suffer as a result. But investors may take solace on one soon-to-be-expected catalyst: CEO Elon Musks’s appointment of Twitter’s new boss - an event that could trigger a ‘relief rally’ of significant scale, analyst Dan Ives said, adding he hopes the announcement will come before the firm reports its 2022 financial results on January 25.
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Tesla Shows Signs The Local Bottom May Be In: Here's A Look At The Chart
Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Friday, erasing its Thursday loss. The stock has been frustrating traders over the last year. It fell sharply over most of 2022 but slowly rebounded in 2023. The huge 5% to 15% daily increases and decreases in Tesla’s stock price, which were common prior to the first half of 2022, used to excite traders who enjoy volatility for scalping and short-term trades.
Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla
Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
TTDKY vs. TEL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Electronics - Miscellaneous Components stocks are likely familiar with TDK Corp. (TTDKY) and TE Connectivity (TEL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to...
Friday, Jan. 20, 2023: Cramer wants to load up on this stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they believe the tech resurgence could be here to stay. Jim says these companies are starting to become more attractive as they continue trimming their workforces. Jim also explains why he's loving a new addition to the Charitable Trust, and is ready to keep buying more shares when the timing is right.
Value Crushes Growth to Start 2023: 7 Defensive ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Big Dividends
Value stocks are outpacing growth stocks so far this year. These seven outstanding picks come with healthy and dependable dividends and offer slow and steady growth with the ability to weather economic storms.
Buy These 3 Stocks to Combat Volatility in 2023?
Beta is a metric that measures risk and is used to compare the volatility of stocks to the broader market as a whole with the S&P 500 index having a baseline beta value of 1.0. Generally, securities with a beta below 1 have historically been less volatile than the market.
Best Stock to Buy: SoFi Stock vs. PayPal Stock
Investors have turned their attention to profits and cash flow as interest rates have risen. Does that give the edge to PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock or to SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock? This video will answer that question, so tune in to find out. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices...
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Index Funds to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Last year was particularly challenging for many investors. Recession fears sent the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbling into a bear market. Both indexes suffered their sharpest declines since the global financial crisis in 2008. But there's a silver lining to the downturn. At some...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Novo Nordisk (NVO)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Will Nasdaq (NDAQ) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 25, before the opening bell. The company delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 5.88%. Factors to Consider. Solid organic revenue growth, strong performance at index and analytics businesses and contributions...
Tesla reduces its car prices by up to 20% to 'save' its crisis in the stock market
Tesla is no longer alone in the manufacture of electric cars and is now emerging as one of the most expensive vehicle manufacturers, which has caused a reduction in sales. The electric vehicle company began to reduce the prices of its vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia between 6% and 20% depending on the model, to increase its sales by not achieving its goals in 2022.
What Makes Calix (CALX) a New Strong Buy Stock
Calix (CALX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
Will Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ). This company, which is in the Zacks Transportation - Services industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
10 ETF Ideas for 2023
(1:00) - 2023 Outlook For The Stock Market: What Should Investors Expect?. (6:30) - Do Commodities Make Sense For Your Portfolio Right Now?. (12:45) - High Dividend ETFs For 2023: SPYD, SDY, DVY, COWZ. (19:25) - Should You Be Making Room In Your Portfolio For Fixed Income Investments?. (23:00) -...
ETFs to Click on Netflix's Blowout Q4 Subscriber Growth
Netflix NFLX cheered investors after it reported fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Thursday. The world's largest video streaming company easily surpassed the subscriber growth numbers but missed earnings estimates. Driven by solid subscriber growth, shares of Netflix climbed 7.1% in after-hours trading. Investors could easily tap the...
