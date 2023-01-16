Read full article on original website
Roger Lee Billington
Roger Lee Billington, 66, passed away on January 15, 2023, after a 1 ½ year battle with cancer surrounded by his family. Roger was born on February 1, 1956, in Fond du Lac, to Earl and Eunice (Becker) Billington. He joined the Army National Guard in 1974 for six...
Janet Rose Bastian
Janet Rose Bastian (nee Dobberpuhl), 91, of West Bend, passed away on January 16, 2023, with her family by her side at The Woodlands Senior Park in Fond du Lac. Janet was born on July 16, 1931, in the Town of Hubbard to the late Hilbert and Alice (Wagner) Dobberpuhl.
Geraldine “Gerry” Weiss
Geraldine “Gerry” Weiss, 91, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at her current home, Hope Senior Living, in Lomira. Geraldine was born on March 24, 1931, in the Town of Theresa to Richard and Amilda (Neumann) Fink. She was a 1949 graduate of Winnebago Lutheran Academy in...
Celine M. Wanke
Celine M. Wanke (nee Ellenbecker) was born to Eternal Life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born in Frankfort, WI, the daughter of the late Clarence and Marie (nee Decker) Ellenbecker on December 14, 1931. Celine was raised in Dorchester with her 12 siblings. She married the love of her life, Ervin J. Wanke, on May 20, 1950, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Athens, WI. They later lived in Butler and Kewaskum.
Diana Lynn Kobishop
Diana Lynn Kobishop (Dolly), age 60, died peacefully at her sister’s home in Kewaskum with her daughter and sister at her side the evening of January 11, 2023. Dolly was born in Fond du Lac and grew up in the Kewaskum area. She later moved to Mayville, where she raised her daughter.
Two Officers Sworn In at Kewaskum Village Meeting
Two Officers Sworn In at Kewaskum Village Meeting BREANNA RICE JOURNALIST The Kewaskum Village Board held a meeting on Monday, Jan. 16, with all members in attendance. To begin the meeting, Officer David Knepfel and Officer Aaron Roth were sworn in to the Kewaskum Police Department. Both officers recited the oath and have recently begun patrolling the village. After the introductions,
Juniors Helping Seniors
| LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Juniors Helping Seniors This past fall, the Washington County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) focused on the isolation and depression of senior citizens in this community. They reached out to schools in the area for any ideas of how to address these issues. Kevin Pratt, the ACP Coordinator (Academic Career Planning) at Kewaskum High School (KHS),
