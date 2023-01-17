On January 9, Spanish climber Iziar Martinez sent La Bongada 5.14c/d (8c+/9a) while on a trip to Margalef. She ended up redpointing the route just in the nick of time, on her final attempt of the final day of her trip. “Last day last try!” she exclaimed via Instagram. “Didn’t expect that, I’m so proud of myself. It was really hard to be motivated [throughout] the journey, some days were really hard because I couldn’t move [through] the first boulder and sometimes I just didn’t know what to do (rest, give another attempt, wait for the conditions…).”

