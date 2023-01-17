Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Home is severely damaged in fire in Wadena County
(Wadena County, MN)--Authorities say a home has been severely damaged following a fire in Wadena County. The fire took place on Friday just off of County Highway 7 north of Staples. According to the report, Wadena County deputies arrived on the scene and found flames covering part of the home. Deputies found no vehicle at the home and learned the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
valleynewslive.com
Boy rescued from Wadena house fire, rushed to hospital
WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One boy is fighting serious injuries after being rescued from a burning house. Authorities say they were called to the fire in the 400 block of 3rd St. SW in Wadena just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Police officers first arrived and...
kvrr.com
Crews Get House Fire Out in Wadena County Before It’s A Total Loss
WADENA CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Fire at an unoccupied house in Bullard Township in Wadena County is put out before it’s deemed a total loss. Crews responded around 7:30 Friday morning and arrived to find the house partially engulfed in flames. The homeowner’s vehicle was not there when...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in rollover crash near Miltona
(Miltona, MN)--One person is reportedly injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Tuesday morning on Highway 29 north of Miltona. A Ford Ranger, driven by Joseph Zemba, 57, of Kensington, was travelling southbound on Highway 29 when it lost control, left the roadway and rolled. Zemba reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health.
Burtrum Woman Hurt in Rollover Near Swanville
SWANVILLE (WJON News) -- A Burtrum woman was hurt in a rollover crash near Swanville Wednesday. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of Cable Road and Basil Road, two miles east of Swanville. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Kelly Marty was heading east on...
Stearns County Holding Jail Tours on Saturday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is holding an open house on Saturday where you can get a tour of the jail and Law Enforcement Center. Staff will take you on a walk-through of the jail, shooting range, 911 dispatch center, and garage. Visitors will get...
myklgr.com
Judge sets bail for Willmar woman accused of seven counts of arson Sunday
A Willmar woman, Linda Wandersee-Callanan, age 58, has been charged with seven counts of second degree arson for trying to burn down government offices and medical clinics in Willmar on Sunday. Linda Wandersee-Callanan, made her first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court on Wednesday, with bail set at $75,000. The...
willmarradio.com
Willmar woman arrested for allegedly trying to start government and medical facilities on fire
(Willlmar MN-) A Willmar woman is under arrest, accused of trying to burn down government offices and medical clinics in Willmar. Police say at 8:22 Sunday morning, an officer on patrol found what appeared to be an attempt to set the front doorway of the Willmar Fire Station on fire. Further checks showed similar attempts to start fires at the CentraCare Lakeland Clinic, CentraCare Main Clinic, Kandiyohi County Courthouse, Willmar City Hall and a Dental Clinic. Each location appeared to have had attempts to set fires, including use of flammable liquids and other items, but officers found no active fires or fire damage.
How Long Can you Expect to Wait at a Stop Light in St. Cloud?
Stop lights never seem to turn green fast enough when you are in a hurry. How long are you actually waiting? Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both the City of St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the longest you could wait for a light in St. Cloud is 3 minutes unless there is an emergency vehicle situation happening at that intersection.
Iconic Purple Vining Palace Bar For Sale in Ottertail County
If you have ever been to the small town of Vining, Minnesota in Ottertail County, chances are good you stopped by the Vining Palace. It's a hard place to miss, being that it is a big building painted a lovely shade of lavender. If you want to move to a...
The City of Rice in Minnesota Just Added This Great Safety Feature
The City of Rice has joined in with other great cities around the country, in providing a Safe Exchange Zone. WHAT IS A 'SAFE EXCHANGE ZONE?" What is a Safe Exchange Zone? If you are someone that wants to sell or purchase something from a stranger, and perhaps you are using a social media site to promote the goods that you are trying to sell or purchase, a 'Safe Exchange Zone' is a place you can go to meet the person you are selling or buying from, and make the exchange in a safe place that is monitored.
kmrskkok.com
Benefit for Mighty McCoy Jipson Saturday 1/21
There will be a benefit held for “Mighty” McCoy Jipson. McCoy is the son of Morris Area PE teacher, Andrew Jipson and wife Kendra Jipson. McCoy suffered a traumatic brain injury in September of last year. The benefit will be held at the Morris Area High School this Saturday, January 21st. from 5-7pm. There will be a meal and silent auction with proceeds going to the Jipson family. Please come out and support this benefit for baby McCoy Jipson, Saturday from 5-7 at the Morris Area High School.
boreal.org
A married couple took their boat onto Lake Superior for an anniversary cruise. Only one of them came back.
On May 11, 1982, Larry and Debbie Race took their boat out into the Lake Superior chill after eating a celebratory dinner. To read the full story, visit the Wadena Pioneer Journal site here.
ktoe.com
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
Another Look at ‘Brain Gain’ in Rural Minnesota
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. There is one...
knsiradio.com
Westwind Woodworkers Has New Owners
(KNSI) – A Cold Spring cabinet company has new owners with a familiar face. Westwind Woodworkers has been purchased by longtime employees Barry and Emily Stewart. The new owners say Barry started working for the company when he was old enough to push a broom when his parents owned the business known as Stewart Cabinets. His family sold to Ann and Joe Harren, who renamed the company.
thenewsleaders.com
Sheriff urges people to re-set their ‘smart phones’
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department is urging people who wear Apple watches to adjust or re-adjust the settings on those watches or similar “smart” monitoring devices so they will not send out false alarms. Recently, the sheriff’s department has been receiving emergency alerts about falls or crashes,...
