a-z-animals.com
The History and Controversy Behind The Confederate Flag
The Confederate flag is likely one of the most controversial symbols in the United States today. While some in the South still fly the flag, others look at it with disgust. The Confederate flag is a fascinating historical object, and its significance remains important over 150 years after its introduction. Discover the history behind the Confederate flag and its controversy in modern America.
newyorkalmanack.com
US, NYS Continues To Honor Slavers, Racists, Traitors and Scoundrels
Art displayed in the United States Capitol building in Washington, DC, still includes images of 141 enslavers and 13 Confederates who went to war against the country. A study by the Washington Post found that more than one-third of the statues and portraits in the Capitol building honor enslavers or Confederates and at least six more honor possible enslavers where evidence is disputed.
The Soldier who fought for both Union and the Confederacy during American Civil War
The American Civil War was the culmination of a long-running conflict between supporters and opponents of slavery that began with the establishment of the United States. Prior to the war, the North and South had been bitterly divided over the topic of slavery for decades.
The states that celebrate both MLK Day and confederate holidays
Ten states — all in the American South — celebrate Martin Luther King Day and observe at least one confederate holiday during the rest of the year. Why it matters: All U.S. states honor MLK every year. But the number of states also honoring the Confederacy highlights the country's struggle to reconcile its racial past.
minecreek.info
Lincolns secretary of state
When Lincoln won the presidential election of 1860, he asked Seward to serve as his secretary of state. Seward accepted the position, which was the most important one in the entire cabinet (a group of advisors who guide various departments of government). Upon arriving in Washington, D.C., however, Seward acted as if he were the president. Skeptical about Lincoln's abilities to lead the country, he lectured the president about various policy issues and tried to dictate military strategy.
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
I have a dream that one day in Alabama, MLK will no longer share a holiday with Robert E. Lee
A version of this tribute cartoon was first posted in 2020. “You can kill the dreamer, but you can’t kill the dream.” - Martin Luther King Jr. Pardon me for tweaking one of my favorite quotes by Dr. King, but here goes ... “You can kill the dreamer...
Alabama bank slammed for Robert E. Lee, MLK holiday sign: ‘Pull your money out’
Alabama and Mississippi are the only two states in the union to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee on the same day. Every year, notices reminding bank customers, teachers and post office visitors of the joint holiday on the third Monday in January draw confusion. This year,...
The Nine States That Don't Have a Street Named After Martin Luther King Jr.
According to Professor Derek H. Alderman, there is occasional local opposition to re-naming a street by those who fear it may "stigmatize their neighborhood."
FBI Offers $10k Reward For Information On Group of White Folks Who Vandalized Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church
The FBI in Atlanta is offering a few racks to anyone willing to provide information into the vandalism of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The church, pastored by Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and where Rev. Martin Luther King preached, was vandalized last July following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 11 Alive reports. A group dressed in all black is accused of spray painting the church with a threatening message that read, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”
TUCKER CARLSON: Sheila Jackson Lee has devoted her life to shrieking about White racism
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's latest legislation and discusses the push for racial reparations on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
On this day in history, Dec. 26, 1972, President Harry S. Truman dies after suffering from pneumonia
Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States, died at age 88 in Kansas City after coming down with pneumonia on this day in history, Dec. 26, 1972. His legacy has grown in recent decades.
#DevonHenry Black Man Faced Death Threats To Remove 24 VA Confederate Monuments When White Contractors Refused
Devon Henry faced death threats to remove Richmond, VA's confederate monuments when all the White contractors refused.
BET
Economist Says Reparations To Black Americans Would Total $13 To $14 Trillion
The American Economic Association held its annual conference last week, and featured the latest work of Duke University professor of public policy Dr. William “Sandy” Darity. He’s the leading Black economist on Black wealth and reparations. His 2020 book, “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” has shaped all the conversations about reparations to the descendents of Africans who were stolen from their homes and enslaved in the US.
Was Andrew Jackson the Craziest American President? (opinion)
Andrew Jackson, known as the man on the $20 note since 1928, has a very controversial legacy. People go as far as demanding that he be taken off the note as it shows the darkest times in the US. Many praise him for laying the framework for democracy and strengthening the US relations with the global world; however, just as many call the dead man to be a slaver and the craziest US President. Here are some of the many reasons why people believe that Andrew Jackson was the Craziest US President to exist.
Houston Chronicle
What to do with Arlington Cemetery's Confederate Memorial
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 108 years, a massive bronze statue hailing the glory of the South has stood sentry over Confederate war dead buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Soon it will be dismantled on orders from the Pentagon, but then planners will face a quandary: what to do with a disgraced monument that some say may still have a historical lesson to impart.
The Ways Civil War Soldiers Died in Union Prison Camps
Every soldier fears dying in combat. But in the Civil War, being taken prisoner was nearly as life-threatening, with contagious illnesses spreading like wildfire in unsanitary prison camps. How many prisoners died in Civil War stockades may never be known for sure, but it’s estimated that of the 400,000 soldiers taken prisoner in Northern and […]
The Other Civil War: America's Divisive Struggle Over Slavery
Long before the 1861 civil war, battle lines were already drawn, and the issue of slavery ignited a mini-civil war in the 1850s. The issue of slavery in the United States was a matter of contention from the very beginning.
