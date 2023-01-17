For me it is Jaylon Tyson who appears to have found a groove. I do think he’s the team’s best defender (he did have the best defensive rating last night) and he’s also just found some consistency scoring as well, 7 of 13 overall, 3 of 8 from deep, with 12 rebounds, an assist, 1 turnover, and 2 steals.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO