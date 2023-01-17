Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Elderly man stabbed wife, himself in reported attack Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Deputies said an elderly man allegedly stabbed his wife and then possibly himself in a Thursday morning attack. The stabbing happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard off Jefferson Highway. The man, who was in his 70s and had a history of mental illness, reportedly stabbed his wife and then himself.
Man charged with setting fire to his children's mother's house in Baton Rouge
NEW ORLEANS — Breanna Jones, a Baton Rouge resident, says she and her family have been getting harassed by the father of her child. “It started by him sending threatening messages to me and I went to the police and told them what’s going on and filed a restraining order against him. As soon as he was served he came and allegedly cut my tires,” Jones said.
wbrz.com
Waitress charged with theft after allegedly writing in $600 tip on $25 receipt
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a teenage waitress after she allegedly tipped herself over $600 on a customer's less-than-$25 receipt. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the manager of a Baton Rouge restaurant contacted deputies and said she had received a call from a customer claiming the customer was charged $680.15 on her $24.15 meal. The manager found that Rylee Francis, 19, was the waitress responsible for that specific receipt.
theadvocate.com
Teen arrested in Broadmoor High student's shooting had robbed another student, police say
A 15-year-old arrested for shooting a Broadmoor High sophomore who was on his way to class Wednesday morning had previously been expelled from the school — and he is accused of holding up another student at gunpoint in the past month, officials said. The shooting happened in the 12000...
Louisiana woman allegedly stabs boyfriend after he urinated in bed while asleep
An East Baton Rouge, Louisiana woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend for urinating in their bed while he was sleeping.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police officer pistol-whipped girlfriend with service weapon, arrest documents say
A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Wednesday, accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend, aiming his department-issued handgun at her and then pistol-whipping her during an altercation at the couple's home nearly four months ago, an arrest report says. Michael A. Mitchell, Jr., a three-year veteran of the Baton...
14-year-old in custody following overnight two parish manhunt in teens slaying
The body of a juvenile was found Monday; the child died of a gunshot wound. This morning, NIPD announced the suspect is in custody
brproud.com
St. Mary Parish teen missing since getting off school bus Wednesday
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Baldwin police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen since getting off the school bus Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Freddie Brown Jr., was let off the bus at his home around 4:45 p.m. That was the last time he was seen. He was wearing black […]
Rapper arrested for killing Denham Springs man, officials say
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area rapper has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in October 2022, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested Jarman K. King, of Baker, for first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy of murder,...
wbrz.com
Ascension school went into lockdown after gunshots at nearby store; 2 men taken into custody
DUTCHTOWN- A hale of gunfire outside a store in the Dutchtown area prompted a school to go into lockdown as a search for two suspects led deputies toward Prairieville. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the gunshots were reported around noon on Highway 74 near Highway 73, in a Family Dollar parking lot. Video from the scene appeared to show a minivan taped off in front of the store and numerous shell casings littering a grass lot across the street.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for domestic abuse, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man accused of domestic abuse, other charges. Robert Taylor Jr., 31, is charged with domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, and aggravated criminal damage to property, officials said. According to detectives, Taylor intentionally ran his vehicle in...
18-year-old killed in Donaldsonville shooting late Tuesday night
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville late Tuesday night, according to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Bobby Webre says on Tuesday, Jan. 17 around 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 800...
Man dies after being hit while walking on I-12, officials say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating a crash that left a man dead on the interstate. According to the police department, it happened just after midnight on Thursday, Jan, 19, while the victim was walking on I-12 East on the Amite River Bridge. Officials...
theadvocate.com
WAFB.com
1 killed, 3 others injured in crash on I-10 near Siegen Lane; victim identified
80+ cases involving 'Glock switches' used in crimes over past 2 years in BR; DA proposing changes. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Field Division is looking to warn the public about both Glock switch devices and auto sear devices being used in crimes across the Capital Region.
theadvocate.com
Child found dead from gunshot wound at New Iberia apartments; police say suspect is 14 years old
A child was found dead from a gunshot wound at a New Iberia apartment complex on Monday, and police say the suspect is a 14-year-old, KATC reports. The body of a juvenile was found Monday at the Iberia Village apartments at 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. The child’s age and identity have not been released by law enforcement. The New Iberia Police Department said the juvenile died of an apparent gunshot wound.
2018 shooting suspect’s trial begins
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trial is underway for a Baton Rouge shooting suspect who is accused of killing a man in 2018. Police charged Wilfred Celestine in connection with the shooting death of Jaquincy Ross, 18. Investigators say Celestine and another man confronted Ross about burglarizing an associate’s apartment....
