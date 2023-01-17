ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbrz.com

Elderly man stabbed wife, himself in reported attack Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Deputies said an elderly man allegedly stabbed his wife and then possibly himself in a Thursday morning attack. The stabbing happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard off Jefferson Highway. The man, who was in his 70s and had a history of mental illness, reportedly stabbed his wife and then himself.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBRSO: Elderly man stabs wife, himself

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say an elderly man with dementia and other illnesses stabbed his wife and then possibly himself. It happened in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Man charged with setting fire to his children's mother's house in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS — Breanna Jones, a Baton Rouge resident, says she and her family have been getting harassed by the father of her child. “It started by him sending threatening messages to me and I went to the police and told them what’s going on and filed a restraining order against him. As soon as he was served he came and allegedly cut my tires,” Jones said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Waitress charged with theft after allegedly writing in $600 tip on $25 receipt

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a teenage waitress after she allegedly tipped herself over $600 on a customer's less-than-$25 receipt. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the manager of a Baton Rouge restaurant contacted deputies and said she had received a call from a customer claiming the customer was charged $680.15 on her $24.15 meal. The manager found that Rylee Francis, 19, was the waitress responsible for that specific receipt.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Waitress accused of writing over $650 tip for $25 meal at local restaurant

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A restaurant waitress was arrested after she had allegedly committed fraud after giving herself an unauthorized tip of over $600 charged to a customer’s credit card. The waitress identified as Rylee Francis, 19, of Walker, was charged with one count each of theft...
WALKER, LA
wbrz.com

Ascension school went into lockdown after gunshots at nearby store; 2 men taken into custody

DUTCHTOWN- A hale of gunfire outside a store in the Dutchtown area prompted a school to go into lockdown as a search for two suspects led deputies toward Prairieville. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the gunshots were reported around noon on Highway 74 near Highway 73, in a Family Dollar parking lot. Video from the scene appeared to show a minivan taped off in front of the store and numerous shell casings littering a grass lot across the street.
DUTCHTOWN, MO
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for domestic abuse, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man accused of domestic abuse, other charges. Robert Taylor Jr., 31, is charged with domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, and aggravated criminal damage to property, officials said. According to detectives, Taylor intentionally ran his vehicle in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police officer arrested for domestic violence incident

A Baton Rouge police officer has been arrested on domestic violence allegations, the department said. Michael Mitchell, a three-year Baton Rouge Police Department veteran and uniform patrol officer, was booked Wednesday morning on counts of domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault and malfeasance in office, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Child found dead from gunshot wound at New Iberia apartments; police say suspect is 14 years old

A child was found dead from a gunshot wound at a New Iberia apartment complex on Monday, and police say the suspect is a 14-year-old, KATC reports. The body of a juvenile was found Monday at the Iberia Village apartments at 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. The child’s age and identity have not been released by law enforcement. The New Iberia Police Department said the juvenile died of an apparent gunshot wound.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB

2018 shooting suspect’s trial begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trial is underway for a Baton Rouge shooting suspect who is accused of killing a man in 2018. Police charged Wilfred Celestine in connection with the shooting death of Jaquincy Ross, 18. Investigators say Celestine and another man confronted Ross about burglarizing an associate’s apartment....
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

