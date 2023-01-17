Read full article on original website
Related
KQED
Five touchstones for parents teaching kids to read — starting at birth
Excerpted from “Reading for Our Lives: A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six” by Maya Payne Smart. Published by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2022 by Maya Payne Smart. Reading is taught, not caught. This...
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism
A reading of a Dr. Seuss book at an elementary school in Ohio ended when a student pointed out the book was, in part, an allegory to racism. The post Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism appeared first on NewsOne.
Climate Activism Isn't About the Planet. It's About the Boredom of the Bourgeoisie | Opinion
One would assume that journalists who pride themselves on speaking truth to power would object to talking money from billionaires to promote their interests.
Steps to Write an E-book
Here are the steps that need to be taken to write and publish an e-book. Though you may want to complete the book from start to finish, it can also be helpful to outsource some of these steps!
NPR
The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study
If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
AI chatbot forcing universities to change how they teach as rise of ChatGPT threatens human education
COLLEGES and universities have been obligated to change their teaching methods because of easy essay writing done by robots. ChatGPT has climbed the ranks to become an AI chat tool with decently consistent accuracy that does work for students, and it has just gotten started. Learning methods have begun to...
History: Science Through the Ages
This is the final article in the mini-series of the Origins of Science. The Romans conquered Greece around 2200 years ago. They used science to solve practical tasks in medicine and engineering. After the fall of the Roman Empires in the 400s A.D., the writings of Aristotle and other ancient Greeks were preserved and copied by monks in Christian monasteries.
Study shows heavy stones may give big leaps in water — plus real-world implications
When skipping a stone across water, most people look for ones that are flat and light. Now, a new study suggests that curvier, heavier stones can also yield impressive skips. And these findings won't just help you improve your game, they could be applied to the real world, like helping make airplanes more efficient.
kidsinthehouse.com
How to Teach Your Kids About Saving Energy
Teaching your children about saving energy is a good idea for several reasons. First, it’s good for the environment. Second, it leaves a better world for future generations. When you were a kid, your parents likely taught you to turn off lights when you left a room and to turn off the faucet when you washed your hands. Parents teach their children to follow these rules so they can save energy and be responsible stewards of the environment.
msn.com
Op-Ed: Don't ban chatbots in classrooms — use them to change how we teach
Will chatbots that can generate sophisticated prose destroy education as we know it? We hope so. New York City’s Department of Education recently banned the use of ChatGPT, a bot created by OpenAI with a technology called the Generative Pretrained Transformer. “While the tool may be able to provide...
Phys.org
Upskilling people to interact with bots helps bridge the digital divide
Improving the public's ability to interact with bots will ensure that more humans have better experiences with commercial and public services that rely on bots, according to University of Surrey researchers. To investigate what people can do when their interaction with a bot runs into problems, Surrey researchers analyzed simulated...
collective.world
Here’s How Consumerism Is Killing Art (And How We Can Save It)
Consumerism killed art, and we are all accomplices to it. We could be surrounded by genius; every item we purchase has the potential to be a work of art created with love, originality, and quality. Alarmingly, the market inundates us with the opposite. We are coerced to buy more and more disposable products created by dehumanizing labor. Mass-produced, generic pieces embed into the zeitgeist as short-lived trends, only to be replaced immediately. Riddled with low-quality, derivative items, we collectively spend more to waste more.
livinglifeandlearning.com
Dr. Seuss Kindergarten Activities
Every year on March 2nd, we celebrate the life and works of one of the most beloved children’s authors of all time – Dr. Seuss! And it’s the perfect time to try out some cool Dr. Seuss Kindergarten Activities to celebrate this special day!. I believe that...
aiexpress.io
Deciphering Data Science and Machine Learning
We regularly hear information science talked about in the identical breath as machine studying. Whereas they’re distinct, the 2 fields are additionally carefully intertwined. This may make it complicated to these on the periphery of the sector, resulting in uncertainty or hesitation that may inadvertently stymie the work of...
Changing How We View the Universe: Meet The Woman Illuminating the Work of Black Women in Science
An Ivy-league-educated cosmologist with a knack for challenging the status quo is changing the game for Black women in the field of scientific research. In a recent Forbes feature story, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, admits that Black women have long been “overlooked and under-cited,” so she conceived a genius idea to compile a list of professional physics-related publications written by Black women with the intent to highlight them and their work.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0