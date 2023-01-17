Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling AssociationThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
Related
Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation
A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
AOL Corp
California woman develops rare HPV nail cancer, it was discovered after salon visit
Grace Garcia said a nail technician nicked her cuticle while giving her a manicure, causing a small amount of bleeding and a cut that never healed properly. A San Gabriel, California woman, who had a rare form of nail cancer that human papillomavirus — or HPV — caused, is sharing her story to alert others. It was discovered after she sustained a cut at a nail salon.
A pregnant woman whose legs went numb was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency. Doctors said her diet 'lacked nutrition.'
The woman didn't eat many animal products, which are a source of vitamin B12.
What happens when you stop taking a weight loss drug? Many people gain the weight back
Artemis Bayandor, 40, has been trying to lose weight for the last 20 years. She didn't find success until her doctor prescribed Wegovy, a weight loss drug, in August 2021. She lost 15 pounds in about six months. But it all stopped in February, when Bayandor's health insurance denied her...
WebMD
People With Cancer Should Be Wary of Taking Dietary Supplements
Jan. 19, 2023 – Cancer dietitian Lisa Cianciotta often finds herself sitting across from a patient who suddenly fishes a bottle of antioxidant supplements from their bag and says, "My friend told me this works really well," or "I read on the internet that this is supposed to be really good for cancer."
Don't Ignore Your Acid Reflux, Expert Warns
MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- If you have frequent heartburn or think you may have acid reflux disease, see an expert before you suffer serious complications, one expert warns. "Gastroesophageal reflux disease [GERD] is when you get acid and chemical damage to the lining of the esophagus," said...
WebMD
Social Isolation Increases Risk of Dementia for Older People, Study Says
Jan. 18, 2023 -- Older people who are socially isolated face a 27% higher risk of developing dementia, a new Johns Hopkins study says. Over nine years, researchers studied 5,000 older Americans aged 65 or above. The average age of the subjects was 76, and they were not living in a residential care facility. About 23% fit the definition of being “socially isolated,” with few relationships and few people to interact with regularly.
An addiction specialist who has treated alcohol use disorder for 9 years shares his most important pieces of advice if you're on that path
Addiction specialist Aaron Weiner says that alcohol use disorder is difficult, but with patience and the right kind of support, it can be overcome.
WebMD
Mocktails Might Trigger Drinking for People Trying to Give It Up
Jan. 18, 2023 -- At the start of every year, some people like to try a “dry January” to stay sober for the month. Many pregnant women abstain. Other people just want to cut back on alcohol. For them and others, drinking “mocktails” and other non-alcoholic beverages can...
WebMD
Combo of Previous COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination Gives Best Protection
Jan. 19, 2023 -- People who have been infected with COVID-19 and vaccinated against it are more likely to avoid serious illness than those who were only previously infected, a new study says. It’s called “hybrid immunity” and it offers better protection from COVID reinfection, according to a study published...
WebMD
Moderna Says RSV Vaccine for Older Adults Is 84% Effective
Jan. 18, 2023 – Moderna's vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for older adults was 84% effective at preventing at least two symptoms of the illness and 82% effective at preventing at least three symptoms, the company announced this week. Safety data from Moderna’s phase III trial for the...
WebMD
Highly Anticipated HIV Vaccine Fails in Large Trial
Jan. 19, 2023 – The only HIV vaccine nearing the completion of testing trials is not effective at preventing HIV, officials announced Wednesday. The vaccine had been in development since 2019 and was given to 3,900 study participants through October 2022, but data shows it does not protect against HIV compared to a placebo, according to developer Janssen Pharmaceutical.
WebMD
What Is DALY?
Disability-adjusted life years or DALYs are a universal measurement that researchers and policymakers use to calculate how diseases and medical conditions affect the length and quality of life for a given population. Basically, one DALY equals one year of full, healthy life that you may lose because you're sick and...
Kids' COVID More Dangerous When Co-Infected With RSV, Colds
Kids under age 5 who get another virus at the same time as COVID may become seriously ill. Those coinfected with COVID and flu or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are more likely to need help breathing or spend time in the ICU, a new study shows. Kids over 6 months...
WebMD
Drugs Advertised on TV Aren't Better Than Existing Options: Study
Jan. 18, 2023 – Most drugs advertised on television don’t work better than existing alternatives, a new analysis shows. And manufacturers spend more on advertising for those less beneficial drugs than for ones that work better. “One explanation might be that drugs with substantial therapeutic value are likely...
MedicalXpress
Autism spectrum disorder study looks at monkeys as possible models
New research builds upon growing evidence demonstrating the importance of rhesus macaque monkeys (Macaca mulatta) as a model for the core social impairments observed in autism spectrum disorder (ASD). ASD is an early onset neurodevelopmental condition characterized by persistent social communication and interaction impairments. Despite its prevalence and societal cost,...
WebMD
Lessons in Asthma
I believe everything is a teacher – even a chronic illness. Asthma has taught me a lot over the years – but especially this past year as I’ve dedicated space to write about it. Here are 12 things I learned that no one can take from me.
Comments / 0