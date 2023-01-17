Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023
U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?
(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
First Week of September 15th Options Trading For Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT)
Investors in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (Symbol: GOVT) saw new options become available this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 238 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the GOVT options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Are Finance Stocks Lagging BB Seguridade Participacoes (BBSEY) This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Silver Standard Resources (SSRM) This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. SSR Mining (SSRM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Estée Lauder Stock (NYSE:EL): Don’t Let the Company’s Beauty Fool You
Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL) is an established giant in the beauty industry that comes with multiple attractive characteristics. While these characteristics have made investors fall in love with the stock, Estée Lauder seems to be wildly overpriced, even if the company performs better than investors currently anticipate it to. Therefore, don't let the company's beauty fool you into buying its overpriced stock. I am neutral on Estée Lauder.
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 24, after the closing bell. The company’s stock has gained 12.4% in the past six months, compared with a increase of 0.5% for the industry. The S&P 500 Index declined 3.3% in the same time period.
Are Investors Undervaluing DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Friday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Paper & Forest Products
In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Companhia DE Saneamento Basico DO Estado, down about 3.8% and shares of Artesian Resources down about 2.9% on the day. Also lagging the market Friday...
Church & Dwight (CHD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Church & Dwight (CHD) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Interesting AME Put And Call Options For September 15th
Investors in AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME) saw new options become available today, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 239 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the AME options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
After-Hours Earnings Report for January 18, 2023 : KMI, DFS, FHN, AA, WTFC, FUL, TCBI, EGBN, PFBC
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/18/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 16.37 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Is Panasonic (PCRFY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
First Week of March 17th Options Trading For BWX Technologies (BWXT)
Investors in BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT) saw new options become available this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BWXT options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified the following put contract of particular interest.
September 15th Options Now Available For Barclays (BCS)
Investors in Barclays PLC (Symbol: BCS) saw new options begin trading today, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 239 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BCS options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Here's Why Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Lift Portfolio Value With These 5 High Earnings Yield Picks
U.S. inflation cooled off for the sixth straight month in December after hitting a 40-year high in mid-2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the consumer price index rose 6.5% last month, down from 7.1% in November. The reading is sharply down from the peak of 9.1% attained in June 2022 but still way above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
