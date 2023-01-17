ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

CBS Philly

What caused NJ whale deaths? More details coming

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- After seven dead whales washed up on beaches in just the last month, local environmental groups will hold a news conference about their concerns.Some are wondering if offshore wind projects have something to do with the dead whales. Residents are hoping to get some answers as to why the whales have washed up dead on New York and New Jersey beaches in the last month.The first was found on December 10th. A 30-foot humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere beach in Cape May County.The second whale was found about two weeks later on December 23...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ Fell Through

A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's approved the $18.7 million project, and Village Supermarket, Inc. was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue in A.C.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
lpgasmagazine.com

Allen’s Oil & Propane grows in New Jersey

Allen’s Oil & Propane of Vincentown and Hammonton, New Jersey, acquired Penn-Jersey Propane of Hainesport, New Jersey. Penn-Jersey Propane operates a bulk plant and several bobtail trucks used to service their customer base in New Jersey. Prior to this transaction, the company was owned and operated by Kauffman Gas, based in Atglen, Pennsylvania.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Traffic Alert: US-30 shutdown into Atlantic City due to motor vehicle crash

ABSECON, NJ – The Absecon Police Department has announced the closure of US Route 30 Eastbound into Atlantic City. As of 12:30 pm, all eastbound lanes are closed due to a motor vehicle crash. Police are advising drivers find alternate routes. The department did not release any further information regarding the incident. The post Traffic Alert: US-30 shutdown into Atlantic City due to motor vehicle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
ABSECON, NJ
CBS Philly

Hearing for construction at North Wildwood beach postponed

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- A hearing on construction at a North Wildwood beach scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until Feb. 1. New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection is suing the city over its dune project.The city is using taxpayer money to build a bulkhead without the state's permission, saying the dune is at risk of washing away. The state says installing the bulkhead could lead to more erosion. 
WILDWOOD, NJ
94.5 PST

Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes

Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mantua native spreads awareness of melanoma

After her own battle with Stage 1 melanoma, Mantua native Mary Beth Konieck started the Sunscreen Project, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide sunscreen for local law enforcement and spread awareness of the deadly skin cancer. She started small by donating sunscreen to the Pitman police department where her...
PITMAN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Shift Lanes in Camden City

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G, will be performing road restoration on Federal Street in Camden on Wednesday Jan. 18 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be a lane shift on Federal Street at the intersection with 39th Street. “Motorists should plan to take alternate routes to avoid delays,”...
CAMDEN, NJ

