David Crosby, a legendary musician known for his work in The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via a statement from his wife, Jan Dance, on Thursday. While Crosby's exact cause of death is unclear, Dance did confirm that he had been battling an illness for some time. A prolific singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Crosby has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, through his work on both bands. He has also acted onscreen, either as himself or new characters, in projects like The Simpsons, Roseanne, Backdraft, Hook, and Chicago Hope.

