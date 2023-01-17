Read full article on original website
House committee advances bill to lower top income tax rate
(The Center Square) – A bill that would increase the standard tax deduction for both individual and joint filers, and lower Virginia’s top personal income tax rate was passed along party lines by a committee of lawmakers Wednesday. Virginia lawmakers in the House of Delegates Finance Committee voted...
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin fluffs up Virginia revenue numbers to make political push for tax cuts
Virginia government revenues are running ahead of the Youngkin administration’s pessimistic fiscal-year forecast. Naturally, the governor is using this glimmer of good news to make another political push for tax cuts. “This revenue report confirms Virginia remains in a great position to make critical investments this year and lower...
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
wvtf.org
Virginia Senators defeat effort to further cut the grocery tax, House bills remain
Last year, members of the General Assembly got rid of the state portion of the grocery tax. Now, lawmakers are considering several bills to get rid of the rest of it. Governor Glenn Youngkin campaigned on a platform of getting rid of the grocery tax. Last year, he signed a bill to get rid of the state portion, and now lawmakers are considering legislation to get rid of the rest of it.
Proposed bills on Virginia election laws rejected, some moved forward Tuesday
One Virginia House of Delegates subcommittee moved forward bills yesterday that would cut early voting and stop the use of drop boxes.
Stimulus funds still available for Virginia homeowners and renters
As you know the COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of Virginians struggling to pay housing expenses—mortgages, rent, utilities, even internet. Assistance is available—but you'll want to apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.
newsfromthestates.com
Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines
• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
chathamstartribune.com
Plant nixed by Youngkin would have been in Southside Virginia
A gigantic Ford facility that Governor Glenn Youngkin shot down last month would have been built here in Southside Virginia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch this week quoted several Democratic state lawmakers in confirming the would-be location for the $3.5 billion plant as the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. Sources told...
Augusta Free Press
VCU poll: Biden, Youngkin both get positive job approval ratings among Virginia voters
President Biden gets a 50 percent job approval rating from Virginians, a dramatic turnaround from where he stood in the Commonwealth in the summer, according to a new Commonwealth Poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU. The July Commonwealth Poll had Biden...
WJLA
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for $1 billion in tax cuts. Here what you need to know
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Monday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Secretary of Finance outlined the second phase of the governor's tax relief proposal in the House appropriations committee meeting. The tax cut plan builds on $4 billion of tax relief that Youngkin said has already been provided. The...
wfxl.com
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for additional $1B in tax cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia Secretary of Finance outlined the second phase of the Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax relief proposal in the state's house appropriations committee meeting on Monday. The tax cut plan builds on $4 billion of tax relief that was approved by the General Assembly and signed...
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
Virginia boosts mortgage relief assistance to $50,000
Virginia Housing announced changes to the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program (VMPR) that are designed to deliver more help to more people who were financially impacted by the pandemic.
vaco.org
VACo supports local regulation of speed limits bill
HB 1939 (Plum) would allow the governing body of any locality to reduce to less than 25 miles per hour, but not less than 15 miles per hour, the speed limit of highways that are part of the primary and secondary state highway systems. The bill further states that these roads must be in a business district or residence district within the locality’s boundaries and the reduced speed limit must be designated with lawfully placed signs.
WAVY News 10
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
royalexaminer.com
A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate
Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to venerate Robert E. Lee anymore officially. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
Alternatives to metal detectors? Educators ask Virginia legislators to fund them
While there's no timeline for when students will return to the classroom, the next time they do, they'll have to walk through a set of metal detectors which are slated to be installed on January 19.
NBC12
Facing teacher shortages, Virginia legislators propose ideas to bring up pay, lighten workloads
As Virginia continues to struggle with teacher shortages, lawmakers have proposed a range of bills that aim to address low job satisfaction among public school teachers. The state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recently found that 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses were hired.
WJLA
Networking Opportunity: Thousands of open Tech & Cyber jobs in Northern Virginia
Calling all Tech and Cyber workers! Good Morning Washington sat down with Jeff McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, to discuss thousands of open tech jobs in Northern Virginia. You can start building your meaningful tech career by joining the Tech and Cyber Networking & Event, in-person...
Senate panel kills bill allowing Virginia’s attorney general to prosecute some local crimes
A Virginia Senate panel narrowly rejected a bill to allow the attorney general to prosecute certain violent crimes against children for the second straight year.
