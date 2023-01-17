ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'We cannot afford to have Casemiro absent': Man United fans desperately urge Erik ten Hag to rest star midfielder against Crystal Palace... as the Brazilian will miss the huge clash with Arsenal if he is booked at Selhurst Park

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 2 days ago
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
NBC Sports

New Zealand vs USWNT: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The USWNT will officially kick off the 2023 World Cup year when they face one of this summer’s host nations, New Zealand, in Wellington on Tuesday. Fresh off the heels of a record-breaking presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and the U.S. Soccer Federation today announce a multimedia rights agreement that will make Telemundo the new exclusive Spanish-language home of the Women’s and Men’s National Teams across all platforms, including Peacock, in the United States.
chatsports.com

Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...

