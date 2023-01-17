Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska roads remain treacherous Thursday morning
HASTINGS, Neb. -- It's not just the big thoroughfares closing in Nebraska, as several other highways also remain closed or impassable Thursday morning. By Wednesday night, Interstate 80 and Highway 30 remained closed starting at the Wyoming border, with the closure now extended all the way to Grand Island. Several...
doniphanherald.com
Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska as Lincoln area dodges another big one
David Hauser, an employee at the Trotter's Whoa and Go, struggled to see much from the window of the Broken Bow convenience store on Wednesday afternoon. While predictions of significant snow didn't pan out in the Lincoln area, experts pretty much nailed their call of a winter storm burying parts of central Nebraska with a foot of snow.
knopnews2.com
North Platte teenager spends snow day shoveling for the community
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Some students likely spent a large portion of their snow day indoors as North Platte saw more than a foot of snow. But one 17-year-old junior at North Platte High School decided to take to the streets of North Platte Wednesday to shovel snow in an attempt to raise some spending money and help people in need.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: NDOT prepares for possible closure on I-80, Highway 30 west of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — UPDATE:. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) said they are preparing for possible closure of U.S. Highway 30 and Interstate 80 in western Nebraska as a winter storm comes in. Jeni Campana with NDOT said that they were making plans in case of a closure...
North Platte Telegraph
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
1011now.com
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
KSNB Local4
Adams County roads becoming impassable; Stay home
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Travel should be for emergency traffic only. That’s the message Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes wants to make clear to the people of Adams County. He said there are a lot of people stuck right now and as we lose light, it will become...
knopnews2.com
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major Winter Storm to strike the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A major winter storm is expected to impact the viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday and for this very reason, we are in a “Weather Alert Day”. An area of low pressure is currently in the Rocky Mountains and this will continue to...
Mid-Plains Community College fall President's, Dean's lists
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A total of 123 students qualified for the President’s List during the 2022 fall semester at Mid-Plains Community College. To make the list, each student had to complete 12 or more applicable credit hours in college-level courses and maintain a grade point average (GPA) of 3.9 or greater on a 4.0 scale. The qualifiers were:
News Channel Nebraska
Winter Storm Warning issued, snow emergencies declared in Tri-Cities
HASTINGS, NE — Communities in Central Nebraska are bracing for a serious snowstorm to hit on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning running all day on Wednesday for the whole region. The Tri-Cities region is expected to receive at least seven inches of snow and could get up to a foot. Areas to the north and west of Kearney are projected to receive even higher amounts of snow.
Kearney Hub
Weather Service issues storm warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area
The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a number of advisories ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. “A winter storm...
News Channel Nebraska
NWS extends Winter Storm Warning, says wind speeds will increase overnight
KEARNEY, Neb. — Snowy and windy conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to extend its Winter Storm Warning. The NWS says 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall tonight in the Tri-Cities. Forecasters warn that blowing and drifting snow will make it hard for crews to keep up with clearing roads overnight. Winds are expected to gust up to 40 miles per hour in parts of the area before dying down around 8:00 Thursday morning.
Sand Hills Express
Lower Loup NRD Invites Public Input Regarding Groundwater
ORD – Weather permitting, a Public Hearing on proposed modifications and additions to the Lower Loup Natural Resources District’s Groundwater Management Rules and Regulations will be held Thursday, January 26, at 4:05 p.m., at the Lower Loup Natural Resources District in Ord. The proposed changes include prohibiting the...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
WOWT
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on leads in the hopes of finding a couple who’s been missing for several days. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police Saturday morning. Aurora Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said they have had multiple reports...
KSNB Local4
One person killed in fiery crash in rural Nance County
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash in rural Nance County. The Nance County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 22 near N. 370th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the investigation showed that a white,...
Kearney Hub
Snow changes refuse collection schedule in Kearney
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announced that due to the snow emergency the following changes will be in effect for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and the refuse collection system. Commercial businesses will resume collection schedules beginning Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
WOWT
Iowa bowhunting couple gets probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
Comments / 0