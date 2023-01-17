Periculus Announces Partnership with Traliant, Adding Traliant's Compliance Training Courses to its New Risk Concierge by Periculus App

Read full article on original website
Embroker Launches ONE by Embroker to Simplify Business Insurance for Startup Founders
Embroker leverages AI and machine learning for streamlined application and tailored bundles in real-time. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Embroker, the digital platform making it radically simple to get business insurance, today introduced ONE by Embroker — a universal application that utilizes AI and machine-learning technologies to generate business insurance products tailored to specific industry needs. The streamlined process focuses on critical business information and removes the need for unnecessary and redundant questions, enabling brokers and startup founders to get quotes for a comprehensive bundle of products instantly.
New Findings from Northwestern Polytechnic University in the Area of Finance Reported (Why Do Firms Purchase Directors and Officers Liability Insurance? – a Perspective From Short Selling Threats): Business – Finance
-- Current study results on Business - Finance have been published. According to news originating from Xi’an, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study examines the role of increased short selling threats in firms’ directors and officers liability insurance (D&O insurance) purchase decision against the backdrop of the Chinese deregulation of short sale. Using a difference-in-differences (DiD) research design, we demonstrate a positive effect of short selling threats on firms’ likelihood of purchasing D&O insurance policies after controlling for the known determinants of D&O insurance.”
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Nippon Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiary
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Nippon Life...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for the Members of American European Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) for. Rutgers Casualty Insurance Company. and. American European Insurance Company. , which operate an intercompany reinsurance pooling agreement, and...
Simplicity Successfully Completes the Acquisition of IMS Associates and Welcomes Sean Giroux as the Group's Newest Partner
SUMMIT, N.J. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of. that offers annuity, long-term care, disability, and all types of life insurance. With this transaction – Simplicity's 50th – the Company welcomes IMS' leader. as the Group's newest Partner. "Sean and the...
New Assurant Vehicle Care Brings Enhanced Protection Products and a Comprehensive Digital Consumer Experience
New product suite features ‘best-of-the best’ of Assurant’s legacy products with optimized pricing for dealers, convenient digital tools for drivers. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases like automobiles, introduces Assurant Vehicle Care, a...
Corporate Insight Announces Annual User Experience Awards in Insurance and Annuities, Highlighting Rise of Mobile Apps, Pre-Login Payment Capabilities
New Monitor Awards showcase digital trends and best practices in account owner site and mobile app capabilities. /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services and insurance industries, today announced the release of its 2022 Monitor Awards in annuities, property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. The annual awards program recognizes digital innovation and best practices, awarding gold, silver and bronze medals in recognition of significant advances in web and mobile user experience over the past year.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for automatically assessing and conforming software development modules to accessibility guidelines in real-time (USPTO 11544176): Allstate Insurance Company
IN, US), Pulley, Andrew (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11544176, is. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Software developers are increasingly trying to make applications accessible to populations that have visual, hearing, motor, or cognitive disabilities. These populations are typically unable to reap the benefits of many software applications. For example, these populations living with disabilities may be unable to discern various graphics presented by a software application, hear sounds caused by software application, or respond by moving the mouse, keyboard, or other input modules. Software applications may be tested for how well they are made accessible to people with disabilities through web accessibility standards. For example, versions of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAGs) (e.g., WCAG 1.0, WCAG 2.0, etc.) are a set of standard guidelines put together by a consortium that outlines how software applications can be compliant. Software developers may use testing applications based on these accessibility standards to redevelop older, non-compliant software applications into newer software applications that comply with the accessibility standards. Yet, the process of redeveloping old software applications is often laborious and inefficient. There is a desire for a system, method, and platform for developing new software efficiently and seamlessly, where each component of the software during its development can be readily tested for compliance to and redeveloped to conform to accessibility standards in real-time. Various embodiments described herein may address one or more of the shortcomings described above.”
Dah Sing Bank and Sun Life Join Forces in 15-Year Exclusive Bancassurance Partnership in Hong Kong
(TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF), today announced an exclusive 15-year bancassurance partnership in. , Sun Life will be the exclusive provider of life insurance solutions to. 570,000 retail banking customers to fulfill their savings and protection needs at different life stages. The partnership combines Sun Life's comprehensive and competitive suite of life and health insurance solutions, with Dah Sing's trusted brand, strong franchise, and distribution network of over 40 branches in.
AVH Representatives Attend the Affiliate Summit West Conference To Enhance Marketing Strategy
With 6,000 other affiliates. They will be listening to keynote speakers like CEO of Future plc. , Executive Director, Business Development + Partnership of. is an important part of staying up-to-date on the latest industry trends and making valuable connections,” says. James Burton. , CEO and Founder of. Accelerate...
BondExchange and BrightFire Form Strategic Partnership
CHARLOTTE, N.C. SUWANEE, Ga. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BondExchange, the technology and service leader in the surety bond industry, and BrightFire, the premier website and digital marketing firm for independent insurance agents, announced a strategic partnership to help agents establish and grow their surety bond business. "Surety bonds...
Retirement readiness is impacted by low longevity literacy, data shows
Older people are often concerned about how economic factors like inflation and living costs will impact retirement. However, if someone doesn’t understand how long retirement can last, they could run out of resources too quickly, according to a new report by the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund (TIAA). “Longevity literacy,…
Distinguished Programs and SiriusPoint Partner on Environmental Insurance Program
NEW YORK , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today announces a new partnership with SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint"), to expand into Environmental,. Construction Pollution. and. Professional Insurance. ("Environmental"). As part of the agreement, SiriusPoint's Environmental team led by. will move to Distinguished. Business...
NIP Group and California Asphalt Pavement Association Collaborate to Offer Members Exclusive Business Insurance Program
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIP Group , a specialized business insurance and risk management intermediary, today announced the launch of AsphaltPro® in collaboration with the. California Asphalt Pavement Association. (CalAPA). In. California. , asphalt covers about 95% of paved surfaces in the state and has...
Insulin Biosimilars Market Analysis Huge Growth, Business Economic Aspects, and Revenue Estimation by 2030
Biosimilar products are a promising new category of medications, especially for people who use insulin. /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Insulin Biosimilars Market" is the title of a new report from Coherent Market Insights. The research studies in depth Porter's Five Forces analysis, important growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and the competitive landscape. When it comes to rising your company in a variety of different ways, market research studies are extremely important. This Insulin Biosimilars study is a top-notch and comprehensive piece of market research that offers business and industry professionals a lot of information on a range of market- and company-related topics.
Triple-I: 2023 Insurer Economic Performance Tied To Broader Trends
Triple-I ) just-released Insurance Economic Outlook. "The timeline of any recovery in insurance underlying growth will be dictated by. monetary policy and any shift away from tightening rates," said Dr. , Chief Economist and Data Scientist,. Triple-I . "As certainty over the timing of this change firms up, the cost...
Zego Offers Flexible Courier Insurance To Help You Save Time And Money
London, UK , Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2016, Zego’s range of comprehensive and flexible insurance policies has protected over 400,000 vehicles for thousands of businesses, from sole traders to fleets owned by global corporates. Whether you work in private hire or delivery, Zego’s courier insurance is...
Casualty Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Allianz, Munich RE, Chubb
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Casualty Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Patent Issued for System and method for access control (USPTO 11544404): United Services Automobile Association
TX, US), Paterson,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11544404, is. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The present disclosure relates generally to systems and methods that enable access control for digital objects based on measured physiological signals of a user.
