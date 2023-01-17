Read full article on original website
AVH Representatives Attend the Affiliate Summit West Conference To Enhance Marketing Strategy
With 6,000 other affiliates. They will be listening to keynote speakers like CEO of Future plc. , Executive Director, Business Development + Partnership of. is an important part of staying up-to-date on the latest industry trends and making valuable connections,” says. James Burton. , CEO and Founder of. Accelerate...
New Assurant Vehicle Care Brings Enhanced Protection Products and a Comprehensive Digital Consumer Experience
New product suite features ‘best-of-the best’ of Assurant’s legacy products with optimized pricing for dealers, convenient digital tools for drivers. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases like automobiles, introduces Assurant Vehicle Care, a...
FutureProof Hires Serial Entrepreneur to Supercharge MGA Platform
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Climate-focused MGA FutureProof has hired Dr. Ram Keralapura as its new Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Keralapura brings nearly two decades of engineering, data science, and leadership experience to FutureProof. He was previously Chief Technology Officer at. The Public Health Company. , and before that was Head of Data...
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
WTW Outlines “New Trilemma” of Challenges for Renewables-Sector Risk Managers
LONDON , Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewables will remain the darling of the global energy transition, yet risk managers will face multiple challenges arising from a ‘new trilemma’. It comprises the convergence of:. The need for net-zero energy security,. unsettled global macroeconomics, and. rising demand for...
Simplicity Successfully Completes the Acquisition of IMS Associates and Welcomes Sean Giroux as the Group's Newest Partner
SUMMIT, N.J. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of. that offers annuity, long-term care, disability, and all types of life insurance. With this transaction – Simplicity's 50th – the Company welcomes IMS' leader. as the Group's newest Partner. "Sean and the...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for automatically assessing and conforming software development modules to accessibility guidelines in real-time (USPTO 11544176): Allstate Insurance Company
IN, US), Pulley, Andrew (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11544176, is. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Software developers are increasingly trying to make applications accessible to populations that have visual, hearing, motor, or cognitive disabilities. These populations are typically unable to reap the benefits of many software applications. For example, these populations living with disabilities may be unable to discern various graphics presented by a software application, hear sounds caused by software application, or respond by moving the mouse, keyboard, or other input modules. Software applications may be tested for how well they are made accessible to people with disabilities through web accessibility standards. For example, versions of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAGs) (e.g., WCAG 1.0, WCAG 2.0, etc.) are a set of standard guidelines put together by a consortium that outlines how software applications can be compliant. Software developers may use testing applications based on these accessibility standards to redevelop older, non-compliant software applications into newer software applications that comply with the accessibility standards. Yet, the process of redeveloping old software applications is often laborious and inefficient. There is a desire for a system, method, and platform for developing new software efficiently and seamlessly, where each component of the software during its development can be readily tested for compliance to and redeveloped to conform to accessibility standards in real-time. Various embodiments described herein may address one or more of the shortcomings described above.”
BondExchange and BrightFire Form Strategic Partnership
CHARLOTTE, N.C. SUWANEE, Ga. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BondExchange, the technology and service leader in the surety bond industry, and BrightFire, the premier website and digital marketing firm for independent insurance agents, announced a strategic partnership to help agents establish and grow their surety bond business. "Surety bonds...
Aspen Capital Markets Appoints Chief Operating Officer
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (“Aspen”) is pleased to announce the appointment of. , Chris will be responsible for driving strategic investments in technology and change to support the continued growth of. Aspen Capital Markets. . Chris will work in close partnership with Aspen’s operations and technology...
NIP Group and California Asphalt Pavement Association Collaborate to Offer Members Exclusive Business Insurance Program
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIP Group , a specialized business insurance and risk management intermediary, today announced the launch of AsphaltPro® in collaboration with the. California Asphalt Pavement Association. (CalAPA). In. California. , asphalt covers about 95% of paved surfaces in the state and has...
WITH KIA AND HYUNDAI THEFTS SPIKING, INSURANCE INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS ENCOURAGE YOUTUBE TO REMOVE 'HOW TO' VIDEOS
INDUSTRY LEADERS SAY YOUTUBE IS NOT DOING ENOUGH TO STOP MISUSE OF PLATFORM. /PRNewswire/ -- Thefts of Kia and Hyundai automobiles increased dramatically across. in 2022, and insurance industry associations say misuse of social media platforms, like YouTube, by individuals and criminal organizations are contributing to the spike in illegal activity. The.
Zego Offers Flexible Courier Insurance To Help You Save Time And Money
London, UK , Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2016, Zego’s range of comprehensive and flexible insurance policies has protected over 400,000 vehicles for thousands of businesses, from sole traders to fleets owned by global corporates. Whether you work in private hire or delivery, Zego’s courier insurance is...
Insulin Biosimilars Market Analysis Huge Growth, Business Economic Aspects, and Revenue Estimation by 2030
Biosimilar products are a promising new category of medications, especially for people who use insulin. /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Insulin Biosimilars Market" is the title of a new report from Coherent Market Insights. The research studies in depth Porter's Five Forces analysis, important growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and the competitive landscape. When it comes to rising your company in a variety of different ways, market research studies are extremely important. This Insulin Biosimilars study is a top-notch and comprehensive piece of market research that offers business and industry professionals a lot of information on a range of market- and company-related topics.
Triple-I: 2023 Insurer Economic Performance Tied To Broader Trends
Triple-I ) just-released Insurance Economic Outlook. "The timeline of any recovery in insurance underlying growth will be dictated by. monetary policy and any shift away from tightening rates," said Dr. , Chief Economist and Data Scientist,. Triple-I . "As certainty over the timing of this change firms up, the cost...
Patent Issued for System and method for access control (USPTO 11544404): United Services Automobile Association
TX, US), Paterson,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11544404, is. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The present disclosure relates generally to systems and methods that enable access control for digital objects based on measured physiological signals of a user.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for the Members of American European Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) for. Rutgers Casualty Insurance Company. and. American European Insurance Company. , which operate an intercompany reinsurance pooling agreement, and...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Vantage Risk Ltd. and Affiliates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Vantage Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Nippon Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiary
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Nippon Life...
Bancassurance Market to Reach $1.8 Trillion, Globally, by 2031 at 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Benefits offered by bancassurance such as increased profitability for both banks and insurance companies, higher retention rate, and growing number of customers in banks, mostly in the developing countries drive the global bancassurance market growth. PORTLAND, Ore. ,. Jan. 20, 2023. /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,...
80% of Businesses Fail Due To a Lack of Cash. Here are 4 Reasons Why Cash Flow Forecasting Is So Important
Cashflow forecasting helps businesses predict when issues may arise and allows them to take action proactively to avoid cash flow gaps.
