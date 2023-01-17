Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
St. Pete-Clearwater Airport sets sight on expanding as it hits passenger record
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport headed into 2023 with a record number of passengers flying in and out of the airport. According to Michele Routh, the airport’s public relations director, about 2.4 million passengers visited the airport in 2022. That’s the most in the airport’s 65-year history, and a 20-percent increase compared to 2021, she said.
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
10NEWS
Hazmat situation neutralized near Tampa chemical supply facility
A caller reported smelling a "chemical odor" and a "visible vapor cloud" was also reportedly seen. I-4 was briefly shut down in the area but is back open.
On this day: Snow fell in Tampa Bay 46 years ago
The Tampa Bay area is no stranger to the occasional cold snap, but it usually comes without the snowfall expected farther north.
Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times At a city commission meeting last fall in Pinellas County’s Indian Rocks Beach, local resident Jerry Newton’s frustration was evident. The problem? Short-term vacation rentals in his community. “Yet another month has passed, Newton said. “In the meantime, there are more hotel rooms and more unfamiliar faces every day next door to our homes. It’s […] The post Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Bay News 9
Survey asks residents what they want built under the Selmon Expressway in South Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Neighbors in south Tampa are being asked what they would like to see built underneath the Selmon Expressway. The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) is now conducting a survey of residents to help determine what will be built under the roadway at the intersection of MacDill Avenue and Bay To Bay Boulevard.
995qyk.com
Tampa Bay Lands In The Top 5 For Most Expensive Eggs In The Country
No it’s not your imagination that’s causing your grocery bill to rise. While shopping at Publix we almost fainted when we saw this price of an every day item. According to a recent study by Instacart, an online grocery delivery service, Tampa Bay ranks Third highest egg prices in the country. According to Creative Loafing, shoppers in the Tampa Bay area are expected to pay an average of $6.27 for a dozen eggs. This is an 18% increase from last year. Tampa Bay is tied with San Francisco for price tag on eggs. Another Florida city is coughing up even more, Miami is expected to pay $6.67 for a dozen eggs.
10NEWS
It only warms up from here: Tampa officially passes the coldest time of year
TAMPA, Fla. — The coldest part of "winter" is now behind us in Tampa. As the days get longer and the sun gets stronger, our average high and low temperatures start to climb. January is typically the coldest month of the year. From January 13-18, our average high and low reach their lowest point — a high of 71 degrees and a low of 52 degrees.
All lanes open on I-4 after acid leak prompted early morning closure
Police shut down both sides of I-4 early Thursday morning, impacting drivers.
WSVN-TV
Pasco County workers remove fishing line from eagle nest on cell tower
(WSVN) - A Pasco County worker spotted a fishing line in a bald eagle’s nest and thanks to his quick thinking, the bird’s babies were saved. The incident happened in Tampa when a general contractor was scaling a cell tower, Tuesday. “Because of this big effort today the...
Ozempic shortage: Tampa Bay doctors make adjustments as weight loss drug gains popularity
"People lose 15 percent of body weight loss on average, some people do lose a lot more, and some people don't respond as well," Chiques said.
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
995qyk.com
Pinellas County Island Named Top Trending Travel Destination For 2023
TripAdvisor just released the top trending travel destinations for 2023. On the list was one small Florida town that’s closer to home than you think. Tierra Verde secured the #5 spot on the list for trending travel destination. If you’re looking to book a quick getaway, consider this cute island community for a staycation.
Hillsborough residents unaware of harmful acid spill blocks away from community
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The red and blue lights from Hillsborough County first responders were shrouded by a green vapor cloud following an acid spill that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 4. According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, a caller noticed the odd-looking cloud and called authorities, prompting a three-hour ordeal Thursday morning. Fire […]
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
FDOT holding public meetings, seeking input on I-275, I-4 interchange project
FDOT is holding public meetings and seeking input this month on new design changes on the I-275, I-4 interchange project as construction nears.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
stpetecatalyst.com
Developer closes on land for Sky St. Pete tower
The site of a dirt lot and surrounding structures will be redeveloped into a 20-story apartment tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro underway in the Edge District, has closed on a property for its next project – Sky St. Pete.
sarasotamagazine.com
A New Mixed Use Tower Is Going to Change the Face of Main Street
East of Orange Avenue, Sarasota’s main drag seems to drop off into something that resembles less of a bustling downtown. But SOTA Hotel & Residences, scheduled to break ground this summer, may change that. We wrote about plans for the 16-storied mixed project last year while it was still awaiting final approvals from th City of Sarasota.
I-4 reopens in Hillsborough County after chemical spill shuts down lanes
I-4 east and west between 301 and MLK boulevard has reopened after a chemical spill shut down all lanes Thursday morning.
Comments / 0