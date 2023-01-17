ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

St. Pete-Clearwater Airport sets sight on expanding as it hits passenger record

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport headed into 2023 with a record number of passengers flying in and out of the airport. According to Michele Routh, the airport’s public relations director, about 2.4 million passengers visited the airport in 2022. That’s the most in the airport’s 65-year history, and a 20-percent increase compared to 2021, she said.
CLEARWATER, FL
Florida Phoenix

Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times At a city commission meeting last fall in Pinellas County’s Indian Rocks Beach, local resident Jerry Newton’s frustration was evident. The problem? Short-term vacation rentals in his community. “Yet another month has passed, Newton said. “In the meantime, there are more hotel rooms and more unfamiliar faces every day next door to our homes. It’s […] The post Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Lands In The Top 5 For Most Expensive Eggs In The Country

No it’s not your imagination that’s causing your grocery bill to rise. While shopping at Publix we almost fainted when we saw this price of an every day item. According to a recent study by Instacart, an online grocery delivery service, Tampa Bay ranks Third highest egg prices in the country. According to Creative Loafing, shoppers in the Tampa Bay area are expected to pay an average of $6.27 for a dozen eggs. This is an 18% increase from last year. Tampa Bay is tied with San Francisco for price tag on eggs. Another Florida city is coughing up even more, Miami is expected to pay $6.67 for a dozen eggs.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

It only warms up from here: Tampa officially passes the coldest time of year

TAMPA, Fla. — The coldest part of "winter" is now behind us in Tampa. As the days get longer and the sun gets stronger, our average high and low temperatures start to climb. January is typically the coldest month of the year. From January 13-18, our average high and low reach their lowest point — a high of 71 degrees and a low of 52 degrees.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Pinellas County Island Named Top Trending Travel Destination For 2023

TripAdvisor just released the top trending travel destinations for 2023. On the list was one small Florida town that’s closer to home than you think. Tierra Verde secured the #5 spot on the list for trending travel destination. If you’re looking to book a quick getaway, consider this cute island community for a staycation.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
PORT RICHEY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Developer closes on land for Sky St. Pete tower

The site of a dirt lot and surrounding structures will be redeveloped into a 20-story apartment tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro underway in the Edge District, has closed on a property for its next project – Sky St. Pete.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

A New Mixed Use Tower Is Going to Change the Face of Main Street

East of Orange Avenue, Sarasota’s main drag seems to drop off into something that resembles less of a bustling downtown. But SOTA Hotel & Residences, scheduled to break ground this summer, may change that. We wrote about plans for the 16-storied mixed project last year while it was still awaiting final approvals from th City of Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL

