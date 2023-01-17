ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Eternal Sunshine
2d ago

If someone isn't paying much in taxes then it's very hard to give them a break on taxes, chances are the low or non taxpayer is getting services that actually cost tax payers. Think about it. If someone will be getting a taxbreak of 112k, what must they be paying at this time? If someone is paying very little in taxes of course they will get less savings than someone who is paying a huge amount. The argument this author makes is a non-argument on this issue. If one is against this plan they should argue based on the possible effects this will have on the governments spending habits, good or bad.

Derek Anderson
2d ago

I see this not working. the rich will look at how much they loose from it then donate that much every year and get the tax credit from that donation. and that makes it that they pay 0% tax. this bill will only help the rich..

Zerconus 21
2d ago

shows how much they know about being wealthy and taxes. a flat tax will eliminate all the loopholes. sometimes keeping it simple is the best idea.

FOX 21 Online

Difference of Opinion for Non-Binding Referendum in Wisconsin

Superior, Wisc. — There’s a difference of opinion in Wisconsin about what the non-binding referendum question should be on the April ballot. Republicans want to ask voters if there should be work requirements for people receiving public benefits. Democrats counter that the work requirement had already passed in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Republicans to introduce flat tax bill this week

MADISON — In case you missed it, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) and Rep. Rob Brooks (R-Saukville) rolled out a tax reform proposal Friday that would ultimately phase in a 3.25 percent flat income tax rate by tax year 2026. The lawmakers noted that Republicans in charge of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Wisconsin

"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
AFTON, WI
isthmus.com

Why Republicans want ‘flat’ tax considered

Republican legislative leaders say Wisconsin must consider joining the parade of states — including neighboring Illinois and Iowa — that have or will have flat income tax rates. Illinois has a flat income tax rate of 4.9 percent. Iowa’s flat tax will be 3.9 percent in 2026.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

New Wisconsin DNR leader says first priority is water quality

Wisconsin’s most pressing environmental concern is water quality, according to Adam Payne, the newest head of the state Department of Natural Resources. Appearing Monday on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "Central Time," Payne discussed growing worries over toxic chemicals known as PFAS. The DNR is investigating reports of the chemicals on at least 90 sites, including in cities like Eau Claire, Wausau and Marinette.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

State Republican Lawmakers Looking to Add Two Referendums to April Ballot

(By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican lawmakers are poised to add two referendums to Wisconsin's April ballot in what Democrats are calling a blatant attempt to drive up GOP turnout for the state's critical Supreme Court election. According to Shawn Johnson with Wisconsin Public Radio, the GOP ballot questions...
WISCONSIN STATE
tonemadison.com

Torturing queer kids is a priority for Wisconsin Republicans

New year, “new” legislature, same bullshit. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our new recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. The Wisconsin legislature has...
WISCONSIN STATE
merrillfotonews.com

Up to $2 million in Wisconsin Fast Forward Grants now available to employers to train unemployed, underemployed, and existing workers

MADISON, Wis. – Employers are now able to apply for the latest round of Wisconsin Fast Forward grants from the Department of Workforce Development (DWD). Up to $2 million in funding is available to employers who demonstrate a critical need for skilled workers and are seeking training grants to develop and implement a business-led skills training program.
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Two New Faces on Natural Resources Board

Two new faces will fill seats on the state’s Natural Resources Board after a pair of former Gov. Scott Walker appointees – chair Fred Prehn and member Bill Bruins – resigned late last month. That ends a more-than-a-decade-long conservative majority on the board, allowing Gov. Tony Evers’ appointees a seat at the table.
WISCONSIN STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Nestlé to Expand Wisconsin Nutritional Beverage Plant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Nestlé Health Science on Wednesday announced a $43 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Eau Claire. The investment will add two new production lines to increase manufacturing of high-demand ready-to-drink consumer products. The facility produces an array of medical nutrition products, such...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
PV Tech

Alliant Energy brings 250MW of Wisconsin PV online

250MW of solar PV in Wisconsin owned by state utility Alliant Energy has come online this week, completed by engineering group Burns & McDonnell. Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services were completed this week on the 150MW Wood County, 50MW North Rock and 50MW Bear Creek projects, all of which have now begun operations. The projects form part of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin Clean Energy Blueprint, which it says aims to install 1.1GW of solar generation capacity by the end of 2023.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Grassroots campaign underway for 'Final Five voting' in WI

Polls often show dissatisfaction among voters with the current political system. An emerging alternative to standard elections is getting some attention in Wisconsin, with organizers touting such benefits as less-negative campaigns. What's known as "Final Five Voting" has been adopted in a couple of states, and there is a proposal...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work

While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
MILWAUKEE, WI

