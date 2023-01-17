If someone isn't paying much in taxes then it's very hard to give them a break on taxes, chances are the low or non taxpayer is getting services that actually cost tax payers. Think about it. If someone will be getting a taxbreak of 112k, what must they be paying at this time? If someone is paying very little in taxes of course they will get less savings than someone who is paying a huge amount. The argument this author makes is a non-argument on this issue. If one is against this plan they should argue based on the possible effects this will have on the governments spending habits, good or bad.
I see this not working. the rich will look at how much they loose from it then donate that much every year and get the tax credit from that donation. and that makes it that they pay 0% tax. this bill will only help the rich..
shows how much they know about being wealthy and taxes. a flat tax will eliminate all the loopholes. sometimes keeping it simple is the best idea.
