Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Vaermina
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Vaermina at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi guys, I'm Vaermina! I was surrendered for adoption. I wasn't socialized correctly as a puppy so I will need some work! I will need someone who has experience with my breed! I get along great with other dogs and I'm very food motivated! I could play fetch in the yard with you for hours if you'd let me and I promise after that we will be best friends! If you're interested in me please stop by the shelter today!
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: Importance of blood donations
KEARNEY, Neb. — Blood donations are needed all year round, but now is an especially important time to donate. Akaela Lieth with Two Rivers Public Health Department. It's important because there is a blood transfusion every two seconds in the United States. That roughly adds up to 13.6 million units of blood in a year. And it is especially important now because the number of donations goes down significantly during flu season, so whether you are donating red blood cells, platelets, or plasma know that it is needed.
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: Spot the signs of human trafficking
KEARNEY COUNTY, Neb. — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Katie Mulligan with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on how to spot the signs of it happening, and what you can do to stop it.
foxnebraska.com
Kearney man charged in stabbing
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man has been charged after allegedly stabbing his wife Tuesday. Francisco Duran-Rosales, 81, is charged in Buffalo County Court with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. According to an arrest affidavit, around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police were...
foxnebraska.com
"Snowmageddon": Storm drops 24 inches on Custer County ranches and cattle feeders
BROKEN BOW, NEB. — Custer County is an agriculture powerhouse and now folks dig out from two feet of snow. The Broken Bow area looks like a bullseye on the weather map. Ranchers got to work clearing snow and getting hay to cattle after up to 24 inches fell.
foxnebraska.com
With local support, UNK opens new wrestling facility
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. What was once a swimming pool is now a top-notch training facility for one of the best wrestling programs in Division II. The University of Nebraska at Kearney opened the new Ron and Pam Blessing Wrestling Facility last month, giving...
foxnebraska.com
Crane Trust gets grant to pay for new viewing site
WOOD RIVER, Neb. — From seeing the Sandhill Crane Migration to visiting the Nebraska State Fair, tourists from across the country make their way to Central Nebraska. And a portion of the money they spend on hotels is going right back into Hall County with the Visitor Improvement fund.
foxnebraska.com
Ice, sleet, and snow hit central Nebraska where travel is not advised
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The snow was slow to develop in Grand Island where first came freezing rain then sleet and now snow blankets those layers, leading to slick conditions. This morning some may have wondered why school was closed as Islanders weren't seeing much of anything. But Grand...
foxnebraska.com
I-80 snow closure forces travelers to get off interstate
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The snow continued to fall, and that means truckers aren’t able to go any farther west than Grand Island. Those traveling by road had some options, but one of those options was not traveling on the interstate. Bossleman Truck Stop accommodated drivers as they...
foxnebraska.com
UNK adds secondary coach to team
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Eric Lee Jr. will serve as a graduate assistant coach and work with the Loper secondary. The former 'Husker defensive back most recently was the Head of Football Operations at...
foxnebraska.com
Code Red Day: Winter storm impacting travel, I-80 and Highway 30 closed
Adams County Emergency Management said plows in Adams County are being pulled off the roads due to unsafe conditions. Emergency management said that roads are becoming impassable in Hastings and across the county. They are recommending you do not travel unless absolutely necessary. Emergency management stated that plows in Adams...
foxnebraska.com
Tri-Cities prepare for snow emergency
As this winter's biggest storm for the Tri-Cities rolls in from the west, residents and businesses were busy preparing ahead of its arrival. “I think when you grow up in the Midwest you just assume snow is just part of the equation. When we hear that a storm is coming we just go to the grocery store and make sure you have what you need in case you get stranded for a couple days at your house.; If schools are closed tomorrow then the studio will be closed also.” said Kari Vyhlidal with Create 308.
foxnebraska.com
NDOT says many factors go into closing major roadways due to winter storm
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Those traveling East with a destination to Grand Island were unable to get through due to the major winter storm. Semi trucks were stalled for hours, lining hope Thursday hoping to see the closure lifted. “There’s a lot of factors that go into closing an...
foxnebraska.com
Fisher pledges to build relationships as he takes on GIPS job with mindset he's staying
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — The area's largest school district introduces its new interim superintendent. Matt Fisher says his approach is to take on the position of superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools as if he's there for good. He's led small schools and worked in a neighboring district. Now...
foxnebraska.com
Colorado man arrested for I-80 road rage incident
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Colorado man is behind bars following an alleged road rage incident on I-80 near Elm Creek. Jose Rolison, 40, was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a stolen firearm and terroristic threats. The Nebraska State Patrol said around 2 p.m. Tuesday, troopers received...
Comments / 0