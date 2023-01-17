ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Spun

Bronny James Reportedly Admitted He Likes 1 School

When it comes to his recruitment process, Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James has done a great job of keeping his cards close to the vest.  James has been linked to Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC over the past few months. However, a favorite hasn't really emerged.  That was until ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Transfer

The Ohio State Buckeyes have added some notable quarterback depth through this year's transfer portal. Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia is joining the Big Ten powerhouse for his final season of collegiate eligibility. The football world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Ohio State QB ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-USC WR Kyle Ford announces surprising transfer decision

Kyle Ford announced last week that he was transferring from USC. He could not have picked a more surprising destination. Ford announced on Tuesday that he will continue his playing career at USC’s rival, UCLA. Need it all…Let’s work pic.twitter.com/C2httxdS88 — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) January 18, 2023 In November, Ford had 3 catches for 73... The post Ex-USC WR Kyle Ford announces surprising transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 27, OT Kadyn Proctor

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk offensive tackle and Alabama signee Kadyn Proctor ranks No. 27 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. He is a new On3 five-star and jumped from No. 44 in the previous ranking.
DES MOINES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State beats out Michigan, other top programs for 4-star linebacker

Penn State won a major recruiting battle on Tuesday afternoon. The Nittany Lions picked up a commitment from 4-star linebacker Anthony Speca in the class of 2024. Speca had offers from programs like Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, amongst others. He took unofficial visits to Michigan, Tennessee and South Carolina before last season. He’s also made multiple trips to Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball

NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Appearance

WNBA star Brittney Griner made a special appearance at the Martin Luther King Jr. march in downtown Phoenix on Monday.  Griner was seen posing for pictures with some people at the event. Less than six weeks ago, the United States secured Griner's release from Russia. She was sentenced to nine ...
PHOENIX, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Nebraska

It’s no secret that Nebraska is a big state. It’s the 16th largest in the country, with more than 77,000 square miles of land. Landowners’ choices today will determine what the state looks like in the coming years. Who are the top players when deciding what the...
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers elite RB DeZephen Walker

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to one of the top running backs in the class of 2026. Georgia offered DeZephen Walker on Dec. 21, 2022. Walker played varsity football as a freshman. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back plays high school football for Raymore-Peculiar in Peculiar, Missouri. Walker...
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Miami loses longtime starter to NCAA transfer portal

The Miami Hurricanes sputtered in Mario Cristobal’s head coaching debut. Cristobal and the ‘Canes went 5-7 in a season where they failed to live up to preseason expectations. Heading into 2023, it doesn’t look like it will get any easier. Miami signed a high-ranked recruiting class, but they will now be absent a longtime starter. Read more... The post Miami loses longtime starter to NCAA transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ARIZONA STATE

