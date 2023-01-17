ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

3 Chicago men face multiple charges after evading state police in stolen vehicle

CHICAGO - Three Chicago men were arrested and charged after fleeing state police in a stolen vehicle near South Loop on Tuesday. Illinois State Police says 23-year-old Tavoris I. Jackson, 29-year-old Anthony Harris, and 25-year-old Robert Ingram will all face multiple felonies. Troopers with the ISP's Anti-Violence Enforcement Group first...
CHICAGO, IL
wtmj.com

UPDATE: Two Racine police officers shot during stand-off, suspect in custody

UPDATE: Racine police provided an update to the shooting on Wednesday morning. The two officers suffered injuries from bird shot pellets. Two Racine police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a shoot-out late Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance incident near West Blvd and Gillen Street Tuesday...
RACINE, WI
WGN News

Suburban woman charged for stealing mail from neighbors and possession of cocaine

LONG GROVE, Ill. — A 44-year-old Long Grove woman is facing felony charges for stealing mail from neighbors and possessing cocaine. According to the Lake County Sherrif’s office, Gabriella Pollari was arrested Wednesday and charged with a misdemeanor and two felony charges of identity theft and unlawful possession of cocaine. Police responded to several calls […]
LONG GROVE, IL
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek suspect in shooting near 82nd and Hampton

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the suspect wanted in a shooting that happened near 82nd and Hampton on Dec. 10. Police say the shooting took place just before 4 p.m. The suspect fired several shots from a vehicle which subsequently struck the victim. The suspect then fled in the vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

2 Racine officers shot after domestic dispute

RACINE, Wis. — Two officers were shot following a domestic incident in Racine Tuesday night, according to Racine Police. Officials said at around 10:46 p.m. they responded to reports of a civil dispute between a man and a woman around the 2900 block of Gillen St. The woman had been kicked out of the house, while her two children remained inside.
RACINE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Zion woman fatally shot by ex-boyfriend identified

ZION, Ill. - A 20-year-old woman who was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend Wednesday morning in north suburban Zion has been identified. Around 12:12 a.m., Zion police responded to the 2700 block of Hebron Avenue for a report of a man attacking a woman with a gun. When police arrived...
ZION, IL
WSPY NEWS

Wisconsin man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust

A Walworth, Wisconsin man was arrested by Kane County detectives earlier this week following a traffic stop on I-90 in Rutland Township. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Aaron Mitchell was pulled over for alleged speeding. Mitchell was taken into custody for alleged possession of a firearm by a felon after police saw a handgun in the driver's side door frame.
WALWORTH, WI
WISN

Two police officers shot during standoff in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — Two police officers were shot and injured during a standoff Tuesday night in Racine. The Racine Police Department said it responded to West Boulevard and Gillen Street around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, a woman outside the house said her...
RACINE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man formally charged after allegedly killing two teenagers

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old Wisconsin man accused of shooting two teenagers to death in southeast Wisconsin has been officially charged. According to a press release, Brandon J. Randall of South Milwaukee has been charged in connection to the deaths of two teenagers. On Thursday, December 29,...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin

PARIS, Wis. — A suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.The incident began when a Racine County sheriff's deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said.The vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with state troopers and Kenosha County sheriff's deputies involved, investigators said.The vehicle eventually crashed in the town of Paris, where the driver exited the vehicle, fled and eventually located in a nearby field. State police and deputies approached the individual and gave commands to drop a gun in the suspect's possession, investigators said.Officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, the Kenosha News reported.After first aid was rendered at the scene, the suspect was taken to a local hospital where the suspect died, investigators said.The suspect has not yet been identified.No law enforcement personnel were injured.The incident remains under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation and other agencies. The officers involved have been placed on administrative assignment, it said.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Zion Police Arrest One After Early Morning Murder

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have one person in custody after a woman was murdered. Authorities say the incident touched off in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday when a man reportedly attacked a woman with a gun in the 27-hundred block of Hebron Avenue. The suspect, identified as Michael White, fled the scene, and the 20-year-old victim was relocated at her request. Officials then received a call about 5 hours later from the location where the victim went after the initial attack, claiming the suspect was in that residence. Police responded and started evacuating the home, but heard a single gunshot. White then came out of a bedroom where the 20-year-old female from the earlier incident was found shot to death. The 28-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder. He will appear in bond court Thursday. The victim has not been identified.
ZION, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy