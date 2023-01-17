Read full article on original website
Man accused of burglaries in Racine Co. arrested after high-speed police chase
A man suspected of being involved in a rash of burglaries was arrested after he led authorities on a high-speed police chase early Tuesday morning.
25-year-old killed in 'domestic type incident', Racine Police say
One man has died and one has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in Racine. The Racine Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near 17th and Packard.
fox32chicago.com
3 Chicago men face multiple charges after evading state police in stolen vehicle
CHICAGO - Three Chicago men were arrested and charged after fleeing state police in a stolen vehicle near South Loop on Tuesday. Illinois State Police says 23-year-old Tavoris I. Jackson, 29-year-old Anthony Harris, and 25-year-old Robert Ingram will all face multiple felonies. Troopers with the ISP's Anti-Violence Enforcement Group first...
A video capturing a Black man being shot in the back multiple times by Kenosha police officers Sunday evening sparked a series of angry protests into the night, prompting the authorities to issue a city-wide curfew.
wtmj.com
UPDATE: Two Racine police officers shot during stand-off, suspect in custody
UPDATE: Racine police provided an update to the shooting on Wednesday morning. The two officers suffered injuries from bird shot pellets. Two Racine police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a shoot-out late Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance incident near West Blvd and Gillen Street Tuesday...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
TOWN OF PARIS — A man shot and killed Monday by law enforcement in Kenosha County has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Racine. It happened just over the Racine-Kenosha county line, outside Union Grove. Hunter J. Hanson died following what authorities described as a car chase that...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Suspects accused of attacking employee with chair before stealing iPhones
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a crime Milwaukee police say they're seeing more and more: people going into Cricket stores and stealing iPhones. And to stop it, they need your help. Take a look at the photos. They're some of the only pieces of evidence Milwaukee detectives have in order...
Man shoots passenger after crashing into their car in Englewood
CHICAGO - A 44-year-old man riding passenger was shot at by a driver after car crash in Englewood Thursday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 1100 block of West 71st Street around 2:37 a.m. when their car was hit by a male driver. The offender...
Suburban woman charged for stealing mail from neighbors and possession of cocaine
LONG GROVE, Ill. — A 44-year-old Long Grove woman is facing felony charges for stealing mail from neighbors and possessing cocaine. According to the Lake County Sherrif’s office, Gabriella Pollari was arrested Wednesday and charged with a misdemeanor and two felony charges of identity theft and unlawful possession of cocaine. Police responded to several calls […]
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek suspect in shooting near 82nd and Hampton
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the suspect wanted in a shooting that happened near 82nd and Hampton on Dec. 10. Police say the shooting took place just before 4 p.m. The suspect fired several shots from a vehicle which subsequently struck the victim. The suspect then fled in the vehicle.
spectrumnews1.com
RACINE, Wis. — Two officers were shot following a domestic incident in Racine Tuesday night, according to Racine Police. Officials said at around 10:46 p.m. they responded to reports of a civil dispute between a man and a woman around the 2900 block of Gillen St. The woman had been kicked out of the house, while her two children remained inside.
fox32chicago.com
Zion woman fatally shot by ex-boyfriend identified
ZION, Ill. - A 20-year-old woman who was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend Wednesday morning in north suburban Zion has been identified. Around 12:12 a.m., Zion police responded to the 2700 block of Hebron Avenue for a report of a man attacking a woman with a gun. When police arrived...
WSPY NEWS
Wisconsin man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust
A Walworth, Wisconsin man was arrested by Kane County detectives earlier this week following a traffic stop on I-90 in Rutland Township. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Aaron Mitchell was pulled over for alleged speeding. Mitchell was taken into custody for alleged possession of a firearm by a felon after police saw a handgun in the driver's side door frame.
WISN
RACINE, Wis. — Two police officers were shot and injured during a standoff Tuesday night in Racine. The Racine Police Department said it responded to West Boulevard and Gillen Street around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, a woman outside the house said her...
CBS 58
Man charged, accused in deadly shooting of 2 teens in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 22-year-old is accused of fatally shooting two teenagers in South Milwaukee. The shooting happened near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights on Dec. 29. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. On Jan. 10,...
wearegreenbay.com
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old Wisconsin man accused of shooting two teenagers to death in southeast Wisconsin has been officially charged. According to a press release, Brandon J. Randall of South Milwaukee has been charged in connection to the deaths of two teenagers. On Thursday, December 29,...
PARIS, Wis. — A suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.The incident began when a Racine County sheriff's deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said.The vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with state troopers and Kenosha County sheriff's deputies involved, investigators said.The vehicle eventually crashed in the town of Paris, where the driver exited the vehicle, fled and eventually located in a nearby field. State police and deputies approached the individual and gave commands to drop a gun in the suspect's possession, investigators said.Officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, the Kenosha News reported.After first aid was rendered at the scene, the suspect was taken to a local hospital where the suspect died, investigators said.The suspect has not yet been identified.No law enforcement personnel were injured.The incident remains under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation and other agencies. The officers involved have been placed on administrative assignment, it said.
Police officers fatally shot someone following a pursuit that ended in Kenosha County. The Sheriff’s Office said the person pointed a gun at multiple officers near the Great Lakes Dragaway and refused commands to drop the weapon and was shot.
wlip.com
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have one person in custody after a woman was murdered. Authorities say the incident touched off in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday when a man reportedly attacked a woman with a gun in the 27-hundred block of Hebron Avenue. The suspect, identified as Michael White, fled the scene, and the 20-year-old victim was relocated at her request. Officials then received a call about 5 hours later from the location where the victim went after the initial attack, claiming the suspect was in that residence. Police responded and started evacuating the home, but heard a single gunshot. White then came out of a bedroom where the 20-year-old female from the earlier incident was found shot to death. The 28-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder. He will appear in bond court Thursday. The victim has not been identified.
wlip.com
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting yesterday. It happened after the suspect led authorities on a chase from Racine into Kenosha County. The suspect vehicle crashed at highways 45 and KR in the Town of Paris. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the...
