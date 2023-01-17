Read full article on original website
Related
Stearns County Holding Jail Tours on Saturday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is holding an open house on Saturday where you can get a tour of the jail and Law Enforcement Center. Staff will take you on a walk-through of the jail, shooting range, 911 dispatch center, and garage. Visitors will get...
Garage Destroyed in A Fire in Douglas County
MILTONA (WJON News) -- A garage and everything inside it were destroyed in a fire. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they got a call at about 1:30 p.m. Monday about the fire near Miltona. The owner, Brandon Hogrefe, called in the fire. By the time fire crews arrived the...
Metro Bus to Hold Public Meetings on Possible Future Transit Hub
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus is considering building another transit hub on the western end of its service area and wants your input on where to put it. There will be two public meetings on Thursday, February 16th at Waite Park City Hall. The first meeting will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the second will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
One Person Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Wright County authorities are investigating a shooting in Monticello Monday. Authorities were called to the Montisippi Park/compost site at 1707 River Street West just after 8:30 p.m. Deputies arrived to find a man on the roadway near the entrance of the compost site who had been...
The City of Rice in Minnesota Just Added This Great Safety Feature
The City of Rice has joined in with other great cities around the country, in providing a Safe Exchange Zone. WHAT IS A 'SAFE EXCHANGE ZONE?" What is a Safe Exchange Zone? If you are someone that wants to sell or purchase something from a stranger, and perhaps you are using a social media site to promote the goods that you are trying to sell or purchase, a 'Safe Exchange Zone' is a place you can go to meet the person you are selling or buying from, and make the exchange in a safe place that is monitored.
Three People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Maple Lake
MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:45 p.m. Monday on Highway 55 near Maple Lake. A van was going east when it lost control, spun around, and collided with a vehicle that was going west.
Bernick’s Awards Over $150,000 in Grants.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Bernick Family Foundation has awarded more than $150,000 in grants to local non-profits. Founded in 1989, the foundation supports organizations that reflect the family’s core values. Jason Bernick, Bernick’s Director of Corporate Affairs made the announcement Tuesday. This year's grant recipients will...
When Does Home Improvement Store’s New Showroom in Waite Park Open?
I love a good home improvement project! The first place I ever bought myself was a condo in Fargo, North Dakota and what I loved most about it, was that it was a fixer upper. Growing up in the country, building, working with tools and fixing things was just a way of life. Which might be why I love any type of store that involves improving a person's home. One of them you might have heard of before here in the St. Cloud area is, Your Home Improvement Company.
Women’s Snowshoeing Event Coming to Quarry Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota women will have the opportunity to get out and enjoy the trails at a local park this weekend. The 2023 Outdoor Women for Life Snowshoeing Event will be held at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event is open to all women ages 18 and up and will include an outdoor excursion followed by a potluck meal.
Sartell School Board Elects Board Chair, Approves E-Learning Plan
SARTELL (WJON News) -- It's back to work for the Sartell-St. Stephen school board. The board held their first meeting of the new year last week, coming away with a new e-learning plan. Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says with the district already losing four school days, they wanted to have another...
Sartell Schools Set to Open Pre-K, Kindergarten Registration
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district is preparing to welcome the next generation of learners. Oak Ridge Early Learning Center is gearing up for registration for their preschool and kindergarten programs for this fall. Julie Thom is the early childhood coordinator at Oak Ridge. She says this...
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0