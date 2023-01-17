Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Selena Gomez shares ‘out of the ordinary’ skincare routine as fans react to $600 price tag
Selena Gomez has given fans a glimpse at her skincare routine and some have expressed their feelings that it totals more than $600.The Rare Beauty founder took to TikTok earlier this week to share with her fans the nighttime skincare routine she does right before bed. While some fans have praised the singer for her “out of the ordinary” regimen, others were less than surprised by the overall cost of all of Gomez’s products.TikTok user Jasmine (@jasminedarya) went viral on the app when she disclosed the names and price tags of all the skincare items Gomez used in her...
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Brought the Cutest Surprise Date to the 2023 Golden Globes
Selena Gomez didn't attend the 2023 Golden Globes alone after all. The Only Murders in the Building star, who was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy, brought a very special, adorable date with her—and no, it wasn't a new boyfriend. Gomez posed on the red carpet with her nine-year-old sister Gracie Teefey. Gracie was dressed in a dazzling gold dress alongside Gomez in her black gown and its dramatic plum sleeves.
See first photos of new couple Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart on bowling date
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart seem to have confirmed their rumored romance. Page Six has obtained exclusive photos of the singer-actress, 30, and the Chainsmokers member, 33, on a flirty date at The Gutter, a New York City bowling alley, on Sunday. An eyewitness tells us the couple was “making out” like teenagers while enjoying some alone time. “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph,” our insider spills. The pair kept things casual, with Gomez wearing a black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. Her dark, shoulder-length locks were down...
Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements
Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
Richard Gere’s Sweetest Photos With His Kids, Wife Alejandra Silva Through the Years: Family Album
Richard Gere’s boys! The Pretty Woman star has long gushed about raising sons with wife Alejandra Silva and ex-wife Carey Lowell. “I never had an issue about children one way or the other,” Gere told The Guardian about fatherhood in a 2002 interview. “With Carey, she had a child from a previous marriage [daughter Hannah Dunne], and it was just […]
'Will He Finally Grow A Pair?' Ben Affleck's Budding Bromance With Divorcée Tom Brady Squashed By 'Controlling' Jennifer Lopez: Sources
Ben Affleck is looking to hang out with newly divorced football star Tom Brady — but his wife, Jennifer Lopez, has been flagged for delaying the game, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources claimed the last thing Affleck's bride, 53, wants is for her now-sober groom to face temptation playing with Brady, who was sacked by his Brazilian supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, for refusing to retire from football."Jennifer's insecurity is off the charts right now," dished an insider. "She's never been needier, and if Ben thinks he's going to have her approval to party with Tom, he can forget it!"She won't stand...
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Billionaire Oprah Shocked To Discover $100 Is Too Expensive To Spend On A Christmas Gift
Mogul Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, was shocked to discover that $100 is too much for some people to spend on a single Christmas gift, RadarOnline.com has learned. Oprah, 68, was left speechless when a photographer approached the star and sought out her wisdom on gift giving. The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."Drenched in designer duds, Oprah turned to the camera and seemed eager to...
realitytitbit.com
Julie Chrisley gives Nanny Faye health update and says she’s ‘hanging in there’
USA Network viewers have grown fond of the Chrisley family since they first appeared on TV in 2014. The family rose to fame on Chrisley Knows Best. Nanny Faye Chrisley is the matriarch of the family and fans want to know more about her health in 2023. The Chrisleys are...
Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
In Style
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
Selena Gomez responds to body shamers following Golden Globes appearance
Selena Gomez brushed off online body shamers following her red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes on Tuesday.
Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend: All About Her New Romance With The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart & Past Exes
Selena Gomez is currently dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart. Selena Gomez’s most famous relationship was with Justin Bieber. Selena Gomez has dated Nick Jonas, Zedd, The Weeknd and more. Wait a minute… she dated HIM? Yes, Selena Gomez‘s relationships with some of the men she’s romanced have no...
Today’s Al Roker reveals next major career move just days after weatherman returns to show following hospital stay
TODAY host Al Roker has revealed his next major career move just days after the weatherman returned to the morning show. Following his hospital stay and return to Today, Al, 68, opens up to fans about his upcoming animated series on the PBS network, Weather Hunters. The ABC anchor recently...
Cheryl Burke & Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Avoid Trial As Actor Agrees To Give Her Full Custody Of Their Dog
Cheryl Burke is about to break out into a victory dance, as it's been revealed ex-husband Matthew Lawrence has agreed to give her full custody of their pooch, Ysabella."Officially a FULL TIME dog mom," she declared in a Sunday, January 15, Instagram post that featured snaps of her and the pup. "2023, we’re off to a great start!"Burke's fans were ecstatic to hear the news after months of airing out her frustrations with the ordeal on social media. "Congratulations, Cheryl! Well deserved win," one person commented. "Isabella belongs to you!""Congrats Cheryl!" added another. "I follow your podcast and was thinking...
Selena Gomez Seemingly Addressed Body-Shaming Comments in an Instagram Live
Selena Gomez couldn't possibly care less about online body-shamers with nothing better to do than put others down. On January 10, Gomez attended the 2023 Golden Globes wearing a velvet Valentino gown with voluminous purple sleeves, giving the dramatic dress a youthful edge with a tousled high ponytail and De Beers platinum diamond jewelry. Nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical series for her role in Only Murders In the Building, and with her nine-year-old sister Gracie by her side, nothing could put a damper on Gomez's evening—especially not recent comments about her body on the internet.
Kaley Cuoco Says Her Dior Gown Made ‘This Preggo Feel Perfect’ at the Critics Choice Awards
Are Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey the new Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? In terms of celebrity partners being publicly in love on each other’s Instagrams, I mean. Because Cuoco and Pelphrey’s matching IG posts from the Critics Choice Awards are the cutest. And I’m a sucker for a little social media PDA.
Popculture
Former Bachelor Announces Engagement
The Bachelor alum Nick Viall is an engaged man. According to PEOPLE, Viall is engaged to his girlfriend, Natalie Joy. Viall, who served as the lead on the 21st season of The Bachelor, was first linked to Joy in 2020. On Thursday, Viall shared some photos from their engagement. As...
Lily Collins Flaunts Toned Abs in Red Patent Leather Matching Set on ‘Vogue’ Scandinavia Cover
The ‘Emily in Paris’ star appears on a trio of digital covers.
Comments / 1