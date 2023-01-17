Read full article on original website
classichits106.com
City of Ottawa to hold a meeting on downtown parking
OTTAWA – The city of Ottawa is asking for the public’s input on a potential plan to reserve city parking lots for downtown employees. The purpose of the meeting is to address business owners and employees who use street parking, and the possible deterring of customers from visiting downtown businesses. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson will also talk about the under-utilized validation program. The meeting will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ottawa’s City Hall.
classichits106.com
Streator City Council approves emergency repairs at sewer plant
STREATOR – Pipes at Streator’s sewer plant will undergo emergency repairs. After severely freezing temperatures in December, City Engineer Jeremy Palm says pipes froze and burst in the main sludge storage building. The pipes will be replaced and a secondary heater will be installed to prevent future occurrences....
classichits106.com
Bald Eagle Watch Weekend Jan 28-29th at Starved Rock
OGLESBY – People of all ages are invited to witness the nation’s bird in its natural habitat next week during Starved Rock State Park’s Eagle Watch Weekend. Events will take place Saturday and Sunday, January 28th-29th at three different locations, the Illinois Waterway Visitor’s Center in Ottawa, the Starved Rock State Park Visitor’s Center, and Conference Center in Oglesby. Ranger Julie Mcdonald, with the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center, says the members of the Illinois Audubon Society will be on the guided hikes assisting folks in locating eagles with telescopes.
